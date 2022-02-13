Volto is a React-based frontend for content management systems, currently supporting three backend implementations: Plone, Guillotina and a NodeJS reference implementation.
Plone is a CMS built on Python with over 20 years of history and experience.
Plone has very interesting features that appeal to developers and users alike, such as customizable content types, hierarchical URL object traversing and a sophisticated content workflow powered by a granular permissions model. This allows you to build anything from simple websites to enterprise-grade intranets.
Volto exposes all these features and communicates with Plone via its mature REST API. Volto has the ability of being highly themable and customizable.
Volto also supports other APIs like Guillotina, a Python resource management system, inspired by Plone and using the same basic concepts like traversal, content types and permissions model.
Last but not least, it also supports a Volto Nodejs-based backend reference API implementation that demos how other systems could also use Volto to display and create content through it.
You can try a Volto online demo in https://6.demo.plone.org/
If you want to give Volto a quick try and you have Docker installed in your computer, bootstrap the demo using
docker-compose:
git clone https://github.com/plone/volto.git
cd volto
docker-compose up
Go to http://localhost:3000 in your browser.
First get all the requirements installed on your system.
Create a new Volto project by using the
@plone/generator-volto utility.
It will bootstrap a Volto project in a folder of your choice with all the required boilerplate to start customizing your Volto site.
$ npm install -g yo @plone/generator-volto
$ yo @plone/volto
follow the prompts questions, provide
myvoltoproject as project name then, when it finishes:
$ cd myvoltoproject
We recommend Plone as backend of choice for Volto.
You can bootstrap a ready Docker Plone container with all the dependencies and ready for Volto use. We recommend to use the Plone docker builds based in
pip plone/plone-backend image:
docker run -it --rm --name=plone -p 8080:8080 -e SITE=Plone -e ADDONS="plone.restapi==8.18.0 plone.app.iterate==4.0.2 plone.rest==2.0.0a1 plone.app.vocabularies==4.3.0 plone.volto==3.1.0a7" -e PROFILES="plone.volto:default-homepage" plone/plone-backend
or as an alternative if you have experience with Plone and you have all the
dependencies installed on your system, you can use the supplied convenience buildout in the
api folder by issuing the command:
make build-backend
Volto is Plone 6 default UI, so it will work for all Plone 6 released versions.
For the Plone 5 series latest released version (with Python 3) and above is recommended (at the time of writing 5.2.6).
The following KGS (or above) are also recommended, for any Plone version used.
Volto always works best with latest versions of the "Frontend stack" or at least the recommended ones (in parenthesis) which are:
and the following core packages since some features require up to date versions:
yarn start
Go to http://localhost:3000 in your browser.
Volto is actively developed since 2017 and used in production since 2018 on the following websites:
Please create a new issue or pull request to add your Volto-site here!
You can find the documentation in https://docs.voltocms.com
On the Plone Trainings Website you'll find Volto-dedicated open training materials, plus React and other JavaScript-centered trainings.
Víctor Fernández de Alba - Plone Beyond 2020: Jump into Volto today!
Rob Gietema - How to create your own Volto site!
Timo Stollenwerk - On the Road - Plone 6 and Beyond
Rodrigo Ferreira de Souza - Data migration to Plone 5.2 and Volto
Nicola Zambello - A Volto story: building a website by prototyping
Luca Pisani - Plone and React.js: An interview to Volto
Rob Gietema / Víctor Fernández de Alba - Volto Extensibility Story
Víctor Fernández de Alba - Theming Volto
Timo Stollenwerk / Víctor Fernández de Alba / Ramon Navarro - Volto Case Studies
Timo Stollenwerk - Reinventing Plone, Roadmap to the Modern Web
Volto works well with any modern (and updated) browser, including their mobile flavors: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge.
We do not guarantee that browsers who were deprecated by their vendors (e.g. Internet Explorer 11) will be supported by Volto in the future.
You can find the upgrade guide here: https://docs.voltocms.com/upgrade-guide/
For Volto development you need all the requirements already mentioned on the Quick Start section.
git clone https://github.com/plone/volto.git
yarn
Either using a Docker image
docker run -it --rm --name=plone -p 8080:8080 -e SITE=Plone -e ADDONS="plone.volto" -e ZCML="plone.volto.cors" -e PROFILES="plone.volto:default-homepage" plone
or using the convenience makefile command:
make start-backend-docker
or running Plone on your machine (advanced), additional dependencies might be required, only for Plone experienced integrators/developers. Check the Plone Installation Documentation.
make build-backend
It still doesn't support the full API/features that Plone provides.
docker-compose -f g-api/docker-compose.yml up -d
or using the convenience makefile command:
make start-backend-docker-guillotina
Either using Docker
docker run -it --rm --name=volto --link plone -p 3000:3000 plone/volto
# or with Volto add-ons enabled:
docker run -it --rm --name=volto --link plone -e ADDONS="volto-testaddon volto-slate:asDefault" -p 3000:3000 plone/volto
or using the convenience yarn command:
yarn start
Browse to http://localhost:3000 in your browser.
yarn test
For ease the release process, we use
release-it utility that helps with the process.
https://www.npmjs.com/package/release-it
For using it and start a release you need to fulfill the requirements:
GITHUB_TOKEN) with a GitHub personal token with permissions to
write the Volto Release page on GitHub (https://www.npmjs.com/package/release-it#github-releases)
Then the command for release:
yarn release
a dry-release command for testing the output is also available:
yarn dry-release
Volto uses Cypress for browser-based acceptance testing.
Run acceptance tests (with the Plone backend):
yarn ci:cypress:run
Run acceptance tests (with the Guillotina backend):
yarn ci:cypress:run:guillotina
When writing new acceptance tests you usually want to minimize the time it takes to run the tests.
To do so, start three individual terminal sessions for running the Plone backend, the Volto frontend and the acceptance tests.
Start the Plone backend:
make start-test-backend
Start the Volto frontend:
make start-test-frontend
Open Cypress and start acceptance tests:
make start-test
Go to the
cypress/integration folder to see existing tests.
This directory is hot reloaded with your changes as you write the tests. For more information on how to write Cypress tests:
https://docs.cypress.io
If you want to use Guillotina as backend to run the tests you should run:
yarn ci:start-api-plone-guillotina
If you would like contribute to translate Volto into several languages, please, read the Internationalization (i18n) guide.
MIT License. Copyrights hold the Plone Foundation.
See LICENSE.md for details.