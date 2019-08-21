openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gql

@playlyfe/gql

by Mayank Agarwal
2.6.2 (see all)

gql service and tools

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.1K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Travis Codecov npm

gql

Graphql sevice which watches project files and provides:

Schema

  • Validation
  • Autocompletion
  • Get Defintion
  • Find References
  • Get Info of symbol at position.
  • Watch files and auto update

Query

  • Validation
  • Autocompletion
  • Get Definition
  • Support Embedded queries (Relay.QL, gql, others)
  • Get Info of symbol
  • Find References
  • Provide query schema dependency graph.

Installation

  1. Install the node package: yarn add @playlyfe/gql --dev or npm install @playlyfe/gql --dev
  2. Make sure watchman is installed.
  3. Create the .gqlconfig file in project root.

.gqlconfig

The configuration file is specified in the json5 format.

To specify the configuration, you can refer to the configuration definition schema.

View configuration definition schema 
type GQLConfig = {
  schema: {
    files: FileMatchConfig,
    validate?: ValidateConfig
  },
  query?: { // query optional
    files: Array<{
      match: FileMatchConfig, // match files
      parser: QueryParser,
      isRelay?: boolean,
      validate?: ValidateConfig,
    }>
  }
};

type FileMatchConfig = Globs | { include: Globs, ignore?: Globs };
type Globs = string | Array<string>; // eg **/*.js  **/*.gql

type QueryParser = (
  'QueryParser'
  | ['EmbeddedQueryParser', { startTag: regexpStr, endTag: regexpStr }];
);

type ValidateConfig = {
  extends: 'gql-rules-schema' | 'gql-rules-query' | 'gql-rules-query-relay',
  rules?: {
    [ruleName: string]: 'off' | 'warn' | 'error',
  },
};

Examples

Specifying only schema support (query parsing and related features are disabled):

// .gqlconfig (only schema)
{
  schema: {
    files: 'schema/**/*.gql'
  }
}

Specifying query and schema support:

// .gqlconfig (with query)
{
  schema: {
    files: 'schema/**/*.gql',
  },
  query: {
    files: [
      // query gql files
      {
        match: 'path/to/files/**/*.gql',
        parser: 'QueryParser',
      },
      // [Embedded queries] relay files
      {
        match: { include: 'path/to/code/**/*.js', ignore: '**/tests/**/*.js' },
        parser: [ 'EmbeddedQueryParser', { startTag: 'Relay\\.QL`', endTag: '`' } ],
        isRelay: true,
      },
      // [Embedded queries] gql tag files
      {
        match: { include: 'path/to/code/**/*.js', ignore: '**/tests/**/*.js' },
        parser: [ 'EmbeddedQueryParser', { startTag: 'gql`', endTag: '`' } ],
      },
      // [Embedded queries] some other tags
      {
        match: 'path/to/code/**/*.xyz',
        parser: [ 'EmbeddedQueryParser', { startTag: '"""' endTag: '"""' } ],
      },
      // [Embedded queries] some other tags and modify validation rules
      {
        match: 'path/to/code/**/*.xyz',
        parser: [ 'EmbeddedQueryParser', { startTag: '"""' endTag: '"""' } ],
        validate: {
          extends: 'gql-rules-query',
          rules: {
            LoneAnonymousOperation: 'off',
            NoUnusedVariables: 'warn',
          },
        }
      },
    ]
  }
}

Plugins

API

If you're looking to implement the GQL service in a plugin, you'll need to call these service APIs:

class GQLService {
  constructor(options: ?Options)

  /*** List of supported commands ***/

  // query errors
  status(): Array<GQLError>

  // autocomplete suggestion at position
  autocomplete(params: CommandParams): Array<GQLHint>

  // Gets the definition location
  getDef(params: CommandParams): ?DefLocation

  // Find all refs of symbol at position
  findRefs(params: CommandParams): Array<DefLocation>

  // gets the info of symbol at position
  getInfo(params: CommandParams): ?GQLInfo

  /*** Helpers ***/

  // return different file extensions found in .gqlconfig
  getFileExtensions(): Array<string>
}

type Options = {
  cwd?: string,
  onChange?: () => void, // called when something changes
  onInit?: () => void, // called once after initialization
  debug?: boolean, // enable debug logs
};

type CommandParams = {
  sourceText: string,
  sourcePath: string,
  position: {
    line: number, // starts with 1
    column: number, // starts with 1
  },
};

type DefLocation = {
  start: { line: number, column: number },
  end: { line: number, column: number },
  path: AbsoluteFilePath,
};

type GQLError = {
  message: string,
  severity: 'warn' | 'error',
  locations: ?Array<{ line: number, column: number, path: AbsolutePath }>,
};

type GQLHint = {
  text: string,
  type?: string,
  description?: string,
};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial