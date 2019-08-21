Graphql sevice which watches project files and provides:
yarn add @playlyfe/gql --dev or
npm install @playlyfe/gql --dev
The configuration file is specified in the json5 format.
To specify the configuration, you can refer to the configuration definition schema.
type GQLConfig = {
schema: {
files: FileMatchConfig,
validate?: ValidateConfig
},
query?: { // query optional
files: Array<{
match: FileMatchConfig, // match files
parser: QueryParser,
isRelay?: boolean,
validate?: ValidateConfig,
}>
}
};
type FileMatchConfig = Globs | { include: Globs, ignore?: Globs };
type Globs = string | Array<string>; // eg **/*.js **/*.gql
type QueryParser = (
'QueryParser'
| ['EmbeddedQueryParser', { startTag: regexpStr, endTag: regexpStr }];
);
type ValidateConfig = {
extends: 'gql-rules-schema' | 'gql-rules-query' | 'gql-rules-query-relay',
rules?: {
[ruleName: string]: 'off' | 'warn' | 'error',
},
};
Specifying only schema support (query parsing and related features are disabled):
// .gqlconfig (only schema)
{
schema: {
files: 'schema/**/*.gql'
}
}
Specifying query and schema support:
// .gqlconfig (with query)
{
schema: {
files: 'schema/**/*.gql',
},
query: {
files: [
// query gql files
{
match: 'path/to/files/**/*.gql',
parser: 'QueryParser',
},
// [Embedded queries] relay files
{
match: { include: 'path/to/code/**/*.js', ignore: '**/tests/**/*.js' },
parser: [ 'EmbeddedQueryParser', { startTag: 'Relay\\.QL`', endTag: '`' } ],
isRelay: true,
},
// [Embedded queries] gql tag files
{
match: { include: 'path/to/code/**/*.js', ignore: '**/tests/**/*.js' },
parser: [ 'EmbeddedQueryParser', { startTag: 'gql`', endTag: '`' } ],
},
// [Embedded queries] some other tags
{
match: 'path/to/code/**/*.xyz',
parser: [ 'EmbeddedQueryParser', { startTag: '"""' endTag: '"""' } ],
},
// [Embedded queries] some other tags and modify validation rules
{
match: 'path/to/code/**/*.xyz',
parser: [ 'EmbeddedQueryParser', { startTag: '"""' endTag: '"""' } ],
validate: {
extends: 'gql-rules-query',
rules: {
LoneAnonymousOperation: 'off',
NoUnusedVariables: 'warn',
},
}
},
]
}
}
If you're looking to implement the GQL service in a plugin, you'll need to call these service APIs:
class GQLService {
constructor(options: ?Options)
/*** List of supported commands ***/
// query errors
status(): Array<GQLError>
// autocomplete suggestion at position
autocomplete(params: CommandParams): Array<GQLHint>
// Gets the definition location
getDef(params: CommandParams): ?DefLocation
// Find all refs of symbol at position
findRefs(params: CommandParams): Array<DefLocation>
// gets the info of symbol at position
getInfo(params: CommandParams): ?GQLInfo
/*** Helpers ***/
// return different file extensions found in .gqlconfig
getFileExtensions(): Array<string>
}
type Options = {
cwd?: string,
onChange?: () => void, // called when something changes
onInit?: () => void, // called once after initialization
debug?: boolean, // enable debug logs
};
type CommandParams = {
sourceText: string,
sourcePath: string,
position: {
line: number, // starts with 1
column: number, // starts with 1
},
};
type DefLocation = {
start: { line: number, column: number },
end: { line: number, column: number },
path: AbsoluteFilePath,
};
type GQLError = {
message: string,
severity: 'warn' | 'error',
locations: ?Array<{ line: number, column: number, path: AbsolutePath }>,
};
type GQLHint = {
text: string,
type?: string,
description?: string,
};