gql

Graphql sevice which watches project files and provides:

Schema

Validation

Validation Autocompletion

Autocompletion Get Defintion

Get Defintion Find References

Find References Get Info of symbol at position.

Get Info of symbol at position. Watch files and auto update

Query

Validation

Validation Autocompletion

Autocompletion Get Definition

Get Definition Support Embedded queries (Relay.QL, gql, others)

Support Embedded queries (Relay.QL, gql, others) Get Info of symbol

Get Info of symbol Find References

Find References Provide query schema dependency graph.

Installation

Install the node package: yarn add @playlyfe/gql --dev or npm install @playlyfe/gql --dev Make sure watchman is installed. Create the .gqlconfig file in project root.

The configuration file is specified in the json5 format.

To specify the configuration, you can refer to the configuration definition schema.

View configuration definition schema type GQLConfig = { schema : { files : FileMatchConfig, validate?: ValidateConfig }, query?: { files : Array <{ match : FileMatchConfig, parser : QueryParser, isRelay?: boolean, validate?: ValidateConfig, }> } }; type FileMatchConfig = Globs | { include : Globs, ignore?: Globs }; type Globs = string | Array <string>; type QueryParser = ( 'QueryParser' | [ 'EmbeddedQueryParser' , { startTag : regexpStr, endTag : regexpStr }]; ); type ValidateConfig = { extends : 'gql-rules-schema' | 'gql-rules-query' | 'gql-rules-query-relay' , rules?: { [ruleName: string]: 'off' | 'warn' | 'error' , }, };

Examples

Specifying only schema support (query parsing and related features are disabled):

{ schema : { files : 'schema/**/*.gql' } }

Specifying query and schema support:

{ schema : { files : 'schema/**/*.gql' , }, query : { files : [ { match : 'path/to/files/**/*.gql' , parser : 'QueryParser' , }, { match : { include : 'path/to/code/**/*.js' , ignore : '**/tests/**/*.js' }, parser : [ 'EmbeddedQueryParser' , { startTag : 'Relay\\.QL`' , endTag : '`' } ], isRelay : true , }, { match : { include : 'path/to/code/**/*.js' , ignore : '**/tests/**/*.js' }, parser : [ 'EmbeddedQueryParser' , { startTag : 'gql`' , endTag : '`' } ], }, { match : 'path/to/code/**/*.xyz' , parser : [ 'EmbeddedQueryParser' , { startTag : '"""' endTag: '"""' } ], }, { match : 'path/to/code/**/*.xyz' , parser : [ 'EmbeddedQueryParser' , { startTag : '"""' endTag: '"""' } ], validate : { extends : 'gql-rules-query' , rules : { LoneAnonymousOperation : 'off' , NoUnusedVariables : 'warn' , }, } }, ] } }

Plugins

API

If you're looking to implement the GQL service in a plugin, you'll need to call these service APIs: