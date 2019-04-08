openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cep

@playlyfe/custom-event-polyfill

by Kumar Harsh
1.0.4 (see all)

Polyfill for creating CustomEvents on IE9/10/11 if native implementation is missing.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

113

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This package has been superseded by the original custom-event-polyfill@1.0.6 package. Upgrade now.

Readme

custom-event-polyfill

A polyfill for creating CustomEvents on IE9+ if the native implementation is missing.

Sauce Test Status

Install

# using yarn
$ yarn add custom-event-polyfill

# using npm
$ npm install --save custom-event-polyfill

Usage

Just include this polyfill before using any code which creates a CustomEvent object, ideally as early as possible.

Refer to the CustomEvent documentation for details on how to use it: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/CustomEvent

Big Thanks

Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial