A polyfill for creating CustomEvents on IE9+ if the native implementation is missing.

Install

$ yarn add custom-event-polyfill $ npm install --save custom-event-polyfill

Usage

Just include this polyfill before using any code which creates a CustomEvent object, ideally as early as possible.

Refer to the CustomEvent documentation for details on how to use it: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/CustomEvent

Big Thanks

Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs.

License

MIT