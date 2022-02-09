PlayKit JS UI - UI Application Framework for the PlayKit JS Player

PlayKit JS UI is a UI Application Framework for composing PlayKit JS Player UI.

The application uses Preact to manage virtual DOM and provide a declarative way for building UI and Redux to manage a predictable state container.

The PlayKit JS UI framework enables an easy and intuitive way of customize the UI to any purpose and design, either by simple CSS definitions or by letting application define it's entire layout.

The UI framework exposes a UIManager that handles the life cycle of the UI, and and a library of components which is used to build the UI layout, where each component is responsible of a specific functionality.

Components library contains any need of the UI, but can be extended to include any additional component an application will require.

The library also exposes its default presets, which can be used as-is™ or extended.

PlayKit JS UI is written in ECMAScript6, statically analysed using Flow and transpiled in ECMAScript5 using Babel.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Prerequisites

The UI Manager expects a player that implements the PlayKit JS Player interface.

The UI Manager depends on Preact and Redux.

Installing

First, clone and run yarn to install dependencies:

git clone https://github.com/kaltura/playkit-js-ui.git cd playkit-js-ui yarn install

Building

Then, build the player

yarn run build

Embed the Player In Your Test Page

Finally, add the bundle as a script tag in your page, and initialize the player

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/PATH/TO/FILE/playkit.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/PATH/TO/FILE/playkit-ui.js" > </ script > < div id = "player-placeholder" style = "height:360px;width:640px" > < script type = "text/javascript" > var playerConfig = {...}; var uiConfig = {targetId: "player-placeholder" }; var player = playkit.core.loadPlayer(playerConfig); var uiManager = new playkit.ui.UIManager(player, uiConfig); uiManager.buildDefaultUI(); player.play(); </ script > </ div >

Documentation

Running the Tests

Tests can be run locally via Karma, which will run on Chrome, Firefox and Safari.

yarn run test

You can test individual browsers:

yarn run test :chrome yarn run test :firefox yarn run test :safari

And Coding Style Tests

We use ESLint recommended set with some additions for enforcing Flow types and other rules.

See ESLint config for full configuration.

We also use .editorconfig to maintain consistent coding styles and settings, please make sure you comply with the styling.

Compatibility

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

License

This project is licensed under the AGPL-3.0 License - see the LICENSE.md file for details