PlayKit JS is an opinionated JavaScript library to enable seamless video playback across browsers and platforms with support for advanced streaming formats.
It leverages on HTML5 video, MediaSource Extensions and Encrypted Media Extensions for playback of clear and DRM protected video.
PlayKit JS goal is to make it as easy as possible to stream adaptive bitrate video and audio using modern browser technologies (although we do support progressive :-))
PlayKit JS is the core library to facilitate the handling of different playback formats and features with one interface. The library exposes a mechanism to extend its capabilities via plugins and adapters.
PlayKit JS is written in ECMAScript6, statically analysed using Flow and transpiled in ECMAScript5 using Babel.
First, clone and run yarn to install dependencies:
git clone https://github.com/kaltura/playkit-js.git
cd playkit-js
yarn install
Then, build the player
yarn run build
Finally, add the bundle as a script tag in your page, and initialize the player
<script type="text/javascript" src="/PATH/TO/FILE/playkit.js"></script>
<div id="player-placeholder" style="height:360px;width:640px">
<script type="text/javascript">
var playerContainer = document.querySelector("#player-placeholder");
var config = {...};
var player = playkit.core.loadPlayer(config);
playerContainer.appendChild(player.getView());
player.play();
</script>
</div>
Tests can be run locally via Karma, which will run on Chrome, Firefox and Safari.
yarn run test
You can test individual browsers:
yarn run test:chrome
yarn run test:firefox
yarn run test:safari
We use ESLint recommended set with some additions for enforcing Flow types and other rules.
See ESLint config for full configuration.
We also use .editorconfig to maintain consistent coding styles and settings, please make sure you comply with the styling.
