PlayKit JS - State of the Art HTML5 Player

PlayKit JS is an opinionated JavaScript library to enable seamless video playback across browsers and platforms with support for advanced streaming formats.

It leverages on HTML5 video, MediaSource Extensions and Encrypted Media Extensions for playback of clear and DRM protected video.

PlayKit JS goal is to make it as easy as possible to stream adaptive bitrate video and audio using modern browser technologies (although we do support progressive :-))

PlayKit JS is the core library to facilitate the handling of different playback formats and features with one interface. The library exposes a mechanism to extend its capabilities via plugins and adapters.

PlayKit JS is written in ECMAScript6, statically analysed using Flow and transpiled in ECMAScript5 using Babel.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Installing

First, clone and run yarn to install dependencies:

git clone https://github.com/kaltura/playkit-js.git cd playkit-js yarn install

Building

Then, build the player

yarn run build

Embed the Player In Your Test Page

Finally, add the bundle as a script tag in your page, and initialize the player

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/PATH/TO/FILE/playkit.js" > </ script > < div id = "player-placeholder" style = "height:360px;width:640px" > < script type = "text/javascript" > var playerContainer = document .querySelector( "#player-placeholder" ); var config = {...}; var player = playkit.core.loadPlayer(config); playerContainer.appendChild(player.getView()); player.play(); </ script > </ div >

Documentation

Configuration

API

Running the Tests

Tests can be run locally via Karma, which will run on Chrome, Firefox and Safari.

yarn run test

You can test individual browsers:

yarn run test :chrome yarn run test :firefox yarn run test :safari

And Coding Style Tests

We use ESLint recommended set with some additions for enforcing Flow types and other rules.

See ESLint config for full configuration.

We also use .editorconfig to maintain consistent coding styles and settings, please make sure you comply with the styling.

Compatibility

TBD

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

License

This project is licensed under the AGPL-3.0 License - see the LICENSE.md file for details