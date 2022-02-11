PCUI - User interface component library for the web

This library enables the creation of reliable and visually pleasing user interfaces by providing fully styled components that you can use directly on your site. The components are useful in a wide range of use cases, from creating simple forms to building graphical user interfaces for complex web tools.

A full guide to using the PCUI library can be found here.

Getting Started

To install pcui in your project, run the following npm commands:

npm install --save @playcanvas /observer npm install --save @playcanvas /pcui

If you are using ESM, you can then import each individual element from pcui using the following style of import:

import { Label } from '@playcanvas/pcui' ; const helloWorldLabel = new Label({ text : 'Hello World' }); document .body.appendChild(helloWorldLabel.dom);

Alternatively you can also include the entire library in your project from the UMD bundle and use it as follows:

const observer = require ( '@playcanvas/observer' ); const pcui = require ( '@playcanvas/pcui' ); const helloWorldLabel = new pcui.Label({ text : 'Hello World' }); document .body.appendChild(helloWorldLabel.dom);

If you'd like you include pcui in your react project, you can import the individual components as follows:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { TextInput } from '@playcanvas/pcui/react' ; ReactDOM.render( < TextInput text = 'Hello World' /> , document.body );

Including your own font

PCUI uses four css classes to add styled fonts to the various components. These are .font-regular , .font-bold , .font-thin and .font-light . You can use your own font with PCUI by adding font-family css rules to these classes on your webpage. For example:

.font-regular , .font-bold , .font-thin , .font-light { font-family : 'Helvetica Neue' , Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; }

Data Binding

The pcui library offers a data binding layer that can be used to synchonise data across multiple components. It offers two way binding to a given observer object, so updates made in a component are reflected in the observers data and distributed out to all other subscribed components. A simple use case is shown below:

In this example the created label will start with Hello World as it's text value. When a user enters a value into the text input, the label will be updated with the new value.

import { Observer } from '@playcanvas/observer' ; import { Label, TextInput, BindingObserversToElement, BindingElementToObservers } from '@playcanvs/pcui' ; const observer = new Observer({ text : 'Hello World' }); const label = new Label({ binding : new BindingObserversToElement() }); label.link(observer, 'text' ); const textInput = new TextInput({ binding : new BindingElementToObservers() }); textInput.link(observer, 'text' );

Observers can also be bound bi-directionally, in which case an element can both send and receive updates through its observer. The following example shows a two way binding between two text inputs, where either input can update the value of the other. It's been written in react to showcase binding with react components:

import { Observer } from '@playcanvas/observer' ; import { TextInput, BindingTwoWay } from '@playcanvas/pcui' ; const observer = new Observer({ text : 'Hello World' }); const TextInput1 = () => <TextInput binding={new BindingTwoWay()} link={{ observer, path: 'text'} />; const TextInput2 = () => <TextInput binding={new BindingTwoWay()} link={{ observer, path: 'text'} />;

Development

Each component exists in its own folder within the ./src directory. They each contain:

index.js : The pcui element itself, which is exported to the pcui namespace.

: The pcui element itself, which is exported to the namespace. component.jsx : A react wrapper for the element, currently used to display the element in Storybook.

: A react wrapper for the element, currently used to display the element in Storybook. index.stories.jsx : The Storybook entry for this component.

Locally developed components can be viewed & tested by running the Storybook app, as mentioned in the following section.

If you'd like to build your own custom version of the library you can run the npm run build command which will create a dist directory with your custom build.

Storybook

If you wish to view all components available to you in the library, you can run a local version Storybook. It allows you to browse the entire collection of components and test any changes you make to them. Each component page also includes component documentation and allows you to test each component in all of it's configuration states.

Run Storybook as follows: