nex

@plaiceholder/next

by Joe Bell
2.2.0 (see all)

Beautiful image placeholders, without the hassle 🖼

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Open to Acquisition 🟢

plaiceholder

Plaice Fish

Beautiful image placeholders, without the hassle.

Choose-your-own adventure, from pure CSS to SVG…

Read the Docs 📖 | Try the Studio 🎨

NPM Version Types Included MIT License NPM Downloads Follow @joebell_ on Twitter


Documentation 📖

Visit plaiceholder.co/docs to get started with the open-source free-to-use packages.

Migrating from 1.0?

See the migration guide for further details.

Studio 🎨

Project sponsors get exclusive access to the Studio.

Upload your images and transform to beautifully lightweight placeholders (like magic, but real) ✨

Organizations

Support Plaiceholder via your organization. Your logo will show up here and on plaiceholder.co with a link to your website.

See Pricing and T&Cs

License

Apache-2.0 License © Joe Bell

Acknowledgements

Lovell Fuller (Sharp)

Copyright © 2013-2021, Lovell Fuller. All Rights Reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License").

