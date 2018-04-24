This repository is managed by the Package Maintenance Working Group, see Governance.
$ npm i @pkgjs/nv
const nv = require('@pkgjs/nv')
(async () => {
const versions = await nv('lts')
console.log(versions)
/*
[
{
version: '10.16.3',
major: 10,
minor: 16,
patch: 3,
codename: 'dubnium',
versionName: 'v10',
start: 2018-04-24T00:00:00.000Z,
lts: 2018-10-30T00:00:00.000Z,
maintenance: 2020-04-01T00:00:00.000Z,
end: 2021-04-01T00:00:00.000Z
}
]
*/
})()
You can also pass an array of aliases and the resulting array will be sorted and de-duped, for example:
const versions = await nv(['lts', 'supported'])
console.log(versions.map((v) => v.version))
/*
[ '8.16.1', '10.16.3', '12.11.0' ]
*/
Support Aliases
For now referenced here until we have a more official doc: https://github.com/nodejs/package-maintenance/issues/236#issue-474783582
all: All node versions
lts_active: Head of LTS and Active major version lines
lts: Head of current LTS lines
active: The newest version in the active but not maintenance mode lines
lts_latest/
lts/*: Latest of the LTS lines (
lts/* for nvm compatibility)
supported: Head of all maintained lines
maintained: Head of all maintained lines
current/
node: Newest of all maintained lines (
node for nvm compatibility)
Version Aliases
v6,
v8,
v10,
v12, etc: Head of major version line by version number
dubnium,
carbon: Named alias for LTS lines