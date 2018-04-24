Get information about Node.js versions

This repository is managed by the Package Maintenance Working Group, see Governance.

Usage

$ npm i /nv

const nv = require ( '@pkgjs/nv' ) ( async () => { const versions = await nv( 'lts' ) console .log(versions) })()

You can also pass an array of aliases and the resulting array will be sorted and de-duped, for example:

const versions = await nv([ 'lts' , 'supported' ]) console .log(versions.map( ( v ) => v.version))

Supported Aliases

For now referenced here until we have a more official doc: https://github.com/nodejs/package-maintenance/issues/236#issue-474783582

all : All node versions

: All node versions lts_active : Head of LTS and Active major version lines

: Head of LTS and Active major version lines lts : Head of current LTS lines

: Head of current LTS lines active : The newest version in the active but not maintenance mode lines

: The newest version in the active but not maintenance mode lines lts_latest / lts/* : Latest of the LTS lines ( lts/* for nvm compatibility)

/ : Latest of the LTS lines ( for nvm compatibility) supported : Head of all maintained lines

: Head of all maintained lines DEPRECATED maintained : Head of all maintained lines

: Head of all maintained lines current / node : Newest of all maintained lines ( node for nvm compatibility)

Version Aliases