openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@pkgjs/nv

by pkgjs
0.2.0 (see all)

Tool for getting node versions by common aliases

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Get information about Node.js versions

NPM Version NPM Downloads js-standard-style CI Test

This repository is managed by the Package Maintenance Working Group, see Governance.

Usage

$ npm i @pkgjs/nv

const nv = require('@pkgjs/nv')

(async () => {
  const versions = await nv('lts')
  console.log(versions)
  /*
[
  {
    version: '10.16.3',
    major: 10,
    minor: 16,
    patch: 3,
    codename: 'dubnium',
    versionName: 'v10',
    start: 2018-04-24T00:00:00.000Z,
    lts: 2018-10-30T00:00:00.000Z,
    maintenance: 2020-04-01T00:00:00.000Z,
    end: 2021-04-01T00:00:00.000Z
  }
]
  */
})()

You can also pass an array of aliases and the resulting array will be sorted and de-duped, for example:

const versions = await nv(['lts', 'supported'])
console.log(versions.map((v) => v.version))
/*
[ '8.16.1', '10.16.3', '12.11.0' ]
*/

Supported Aliases

Support Aliases

For now referenced here until we have a more official doc: https://github.com/nodejs/package-maintenance/issues/236#issue-474783582

  • all: All node versions
  • lts_active: Head of LTS and Active major version lines
  • lts: Head of current LTS lines
  • active: The newest version in the active but not maintenance mode lines
  • lts_latest/lts/*: Latest of the LTS lines (lts/* for nvm compatibility)
  • supported: Head of all maintained lines
  • DEPRECATED maintained: Head of all maintained lines
  • current/node: Newest of all maintained lines (node for nvm compatibility)

Version Aliases

  • v6, v8, v10, v12, etc: Head of major version line by version number
  • dubnium, carbon: Named alias for LTS lines

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial