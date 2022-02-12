This is a OpenAPI (aka Swagger) plug-in for Hapi When installed it will self document the API interface in a project.
|Version
|Hapi
|Joi
|Node
|Release Notes
14.x
>=19.0.0 @hapi/hapi
>=17.0.0 joi
>=12
|#680
13.x
>=19.0.0 @hapi/hapi
>=17.0.0 @hapi/joi
>=12
|#660
12.x
>=19.0.0 @hapi/hapi
>=17.0.0 @hapi/joi
>=12
|#644
11.x
>=18.4.0 @hapi/hapi
>=16.0.0 @hapi/joi
>=8
|#631
10.x
>=18.3.1 @hapi/hapi
>=14.0.0 @hapi/joi
>=8
|#587
9.x
>=17 hapi
<14.0.0
>=8
|#487
7.x
<17 hapi
|???
|???
|#325
You can add the module to your Hapi using npm:
> npm install hapi-swagger --save
hapi-swagger no longer bundles
joi to fix #648. Install hapi-swagger with peer dependencies using:
npx install-peerdeps hapi-swagger
If you want to view the documentation from your API you will also need to install the
inert and
vision plugs-ins which support templates and static
content serving.
> npm install @hapi/inert --save
> npm install @hapi/vision --save
In your Hapi apps main JavaScript file add the following code to created a Hapi
server object. You will also add the routes for you API as describe on hapijs.com site.
const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const Inert = require('@hapi/inert');
const Vision = require('@hapi/vision');
const HapiSwagger = require('hapi-swagger');
const Pack = require('./package');
(async () => {
const server = await new Hapi.Server({
host: 'localhost',
port: 3000,
});
const swaggerOptions = {
info: {
title: 'Test API Documentation',
version: Pack.version,
},
};
await server.register([
Inert,
Vision,
{
plugin: HapiSwagger,
options: swaggerOptions
}
]);
try {
await server.start();
console.log('Server running at:', server.info.uri);
} catch(err) {
console.log(err);
}
server.route(Routes);
})();
As a project may be a mixture of web pages and API endpoints you need to tag the routes you wish Swagger to
document. Simply add the
tags: ['api'] property to the route object for any endpoint you want documenting.
You can even specify more tags and then later generate tag-specific documentation. If you specify
tags: ['api', 'foo'], you can later use
/documentation?tags=foo to load the documentation on the
HTML page (see next section).
{
method: 'GET',
path: '/todo/{id}/',
options: {
handler: handlers.getToDo,
description: 'Get todo',
notes: 'Returns a todo item by the id passed in the path',
tags: ['api'], // ADD THIS TAG
validate: {
params: Joi.object({
id : Joi.number()
.required()
.description('the id for the todo item'),
})
}
},
}
Once you have tagged your routes start the application. The plugin adds a page into your site with the route
/documentation,
so the the full URL for the above options would be
http://localhost:3000/documentation.
hapi-swagger exports its own typescript definition file that can be used when registering the plugin with Hapi. See example below:
npm i @types/hapi__hapi @types/hapi__inert @types/hapi__joi @types/hapi__vision @types/node hapi-swagger --save-dev
import * as Hapi from '@hapi/hapi';
import * as HapiSwagger from 'hapi-swagger';
// code omitted for brevity
const swaggerOptions: HapiSwagger.RegisterOptions = {
info: {
title: 'Test API Documentation'
}
};
const plugins: Array<Hapi.ServerRegisterPluginObject<any>> = [
{
plugin: Inert
},
{
plugin: Vision
},
{
plugin: HapiSwagger,
options: swaggerOptions
}
];
await server.register(plugins);
Read the contributing guidelines for details.
I would like to thank all that have contributed to the project over the last couple of years. This is a hard project to maintain, getting Hapi to work with Swagger is like putting a round plug in a square hole. Without the help of others it would not be possible.