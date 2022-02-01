Use VRM on three.js

Usage

from HTML

You will need:

Three.js build

GLTFLoader

A build of @pixiv/three-vrm .module ones are ESM, otherwise it's UMD and injects its modules into global THREE .min ones are minified (for production), otherwise it's not minified and it comes with source maps



Code like this:

< script src = "three.js" > </ script > < script src = "GLTFLoader.js" > </ script > < script src = "three-vrm.js" > </ script > < script > const scene = new THREE.Scene(); const loader = new THREE.GLTFLoader(); loader.load( '/models/three-vrm-girl.vrm' , ( gltf ) => { THREE.VRM.from( gltf ).then( ( vrm ) => { scene.add( vrm.scene ); console .log( vrm ); } ); }, ( progress ) => console .log( 'Loading model...' , 100.0 * ( progress.loaded / progress.total ), '%' ), ( error ) => console .error( error ) ); </ script >

via npm

Install three and @pixiv/three-vrm :

npm install three @pixiv/three-vrm

Code like this:

import * as THREE from 'three' ; import { GLTFLoader } from 'three/examples/jsm/loaders/GLTFLoader' ; import { VRM } from '@pixiv/three-vrm' ; const scene = new THREE.Scene(); const loader = new GLTFLoader(); loader.load( '/models/three-vrm-girl.vrm' , ( gltf ) => { VRM.from( gltf ).then( ( vrm ) => { scene.add( vrm.scene ); console .log( vrm ); } ); }, ( progress ) => console .log( 'Loading model...' , 100.0 * ( progress.loaded / progress.total ), '%' ), ( error ) => console .error( error ) );

Contributing

LICENSE

MIT