@pixiv/three-vrm
You will need:
.module ones are ESM, otherwise it's UMD and injects its modules into global
THREE
.min ones are minified (for production), otherwise it's not minified and it comes with source maps
Code like this:
<script src="three.js"></script>
<script src="GLTFLoader.js"></script>
<script src="three-vrm.js"></script>
<script>
const scene = new THREE.Scene();
const loader = new THREE.GLTFLoader();
loader.load(
// URL of the VRM you want to load
'/models/three-vrm-girl.vrm',
// called when the resource is loaded
( gltf ) => {
// generate a VRM instance from gltf
THREE.VRM.from( gltf ).then( ( vrm ) => {
// add the loaded vrm to the scene
scene.add( vrm.scene );
// deal with vrm features
console.log( vrm );
} );
},
// called while loading is progressing
( progress ) => console.log( 'Loading model...', 100.0 * ( progress.loaded / progress.total ), '%' ),
// called when loading has errors
( error ) => console.error( error )
);
</script>
Install
three and
@pixiv/three-vrm :
npm install three @pixiv/three-vrm
Code like this:
import * as THREE from 'three';
import { GLTFLoader } from 'three/examples/jsm/loaders/GLTFLoader';
import { VRM } from '@pixiv/three-vrm';
const scene = new THREE.Scene();
const loader = new GLTFLoader();
loader.load(
// URL of the VRM you want to load
'/models/three-vrm-girl.vrm',
// called when the resource is loaded
( gltf ) => {
// generate a VRM instance from gltf
VRM.from( gltf ).then( ( vrm ) => {
// add the loaded vrm to the scene
scene.add( vrm.scene );
// deal with vrm features
console.log( vrm );
} );
},
// called while loading is progressing
( progress ) => console.log( 'Loading model...', 100.0 * ( progress.loaded / progress.total ), '%' ),
// called when loading has errors
( error ) => console.error( error )
);
See: CONTRIBUTING.md