@pixi/tilemap - PixiJS Tilemap Kit

This package provides a low-level rectangular tilemap implementation, optimized for high performance rendering and a out-of-the-box canvas fallback. It's designed to work with PixiJS 6. We've migrated from pixi-tilemap to @pixi/tilemap on npm!

Installation 📦

npm i --save @pixi/tilemap

You can also use the UMD flavor:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@pixi/tilemap@latest/dist/pixi-tilemap.umd.js" > </ script >

Usage