WebAudio API playback library, with filters. Modern audio playback for modern browsers.
Features
PIXI.Loader system
Known Compatibility
Installation is available by NPM:
npm i @pixi/sound --save
To import into your project, for instance, when using Webpack, Parcel, Rollup, or another bundler:
import { sound } from '@pixi/sound';
sound.add('my-sound', 'path/to/file.mp3');
sound.play('my-sound');
If you're using a
<script> element to import
@pixi/sound into your project, then the SoundLibrary object is
PIXI.sound global.
<!-- PixiJS must be imported before @pixi/sound -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/pixi.js/dist/browser/pixi.min.js"></script>
<!-- found here, if not using CDN "./node_modules/@pixi/sound/dist/pixi-sound.js" -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@pixi/sound/dist/pixi-sound.js"></script>
<script>
PIXI.sound.add('my-sound', 'path/to/file.mp3');
PIXI.sound.play('my-sound');
</script>
MIT License.