PixiJS Particle Emitter

A particle system library for the PixiJS library. Also, we created an interactive particle editor to design and preview custom particle emitters which utilitze PixiJS Particle Emitter.

Breaking changes in v5 from v4

Project has been renamed from pixi-particles to @pixi/particle-emitter

to On Emitter , configuration format has drastically changed. Use upgradeConfig() to convert old configuration objects automatically.

, configuration format has drastically changed. Use to convert old configuration objects automatically. PathParticle and AnimatedParticle no longer exist, use the new behaviors instead.

and no longer exist, use the new behaviors instead. Dropped support for PixiJS v4. Please use v6 - while v5 may work, Typescript definitions won't work and will cause you a headache.

The library now outputs ES6 code - if you need it in ES5 code, you'll need to make sure your build process transpiles it.

Sample Usage

Please see the examples for various pre-made particle configurations.

var emitter = new PIXI.particles.Emitter( container, { lifetime : { min : 0.5 , max : 0.5 }, frequency : 0.008 , spawnChance : 1 , particlesPerWave : 1 , emitterLifetime : 0.31 , maxParticles : 1000 , pos : { x : 0 , y : 0 }, addAtBack : false , behaviors : [ { type : 'alpha' , config : { alpha : { list : [ { value : 0.8 , time : 0 }, { value : 0.1 , time : 1 } ], }, } }, { type : 'scale' , config : { scale : { list : [ { value : 1 , time : 0 }, { value : 0.3 , time : 1 } ], }, } }, { type : 'color' , config : { color : { list : [ { value : "fb1010" , time : 0 }, { value : "f5b830" , time : 1 } ], }, } }, { type : 'moveSpeed' , config : { speed : { list : [ { value : 200 , time : 0 }, { value : 100 , time : 1 } ], isStepped : false }, } }, { type : 'rotationStatic' , config : { min : 0 , max : 360 } }, { type : 'spawnShape' , config : { type : 'torus' , data : { x : 0 , y : 0 , r : 10 } } }, { type : 'textureSingle' , config : { texture : PIXI.Texture.from( 'image.jpg' ) } } ], } ); var elapsed = Date .now(); var update = function ( ) { requestAnimationFrame(update); var now = Date .now(); emitter.update((now - elapsed) * 0.001 ); elapsed = now; }; emitter.emit = true ; update();

Documentation

http://pixijs.github.io/particle-emitter/docs/

Installation

PixiJS Particle Emitter can be installed with NPM or other package managers.

npm install @pixi/particle-emitter

Examples

Contributer Note

This project uses yarn rather than npm to take advantage of the workspaces feature for the tests, making it easier to have standalone tests that share dependencies where possible.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 CloudKid

Released under the MIT License.