Install the template using NPM:
npm install @pixi/jsdoc-template --save-dev
If you already have JSDoc system, you can use this project as JSDoc template. More information about JSDoc command-line arguments can be found here.
jsdoc -c conf.json -R README.md
You can set options for customizing your documentations. Notice the
"template" field for setting the path to pixi-jsdoc-template.
{
"templates": {
"applicationName": "Demo",
"disqus": "",
"googleAnalytics": "",
"favicon": "path/to/favicon.png",
"openGraph": {
"title": "",
"type": "website",
"image": "",
"site_name": "",
"url": ""
},
"meta": {
"title": "",
"description": "",
"keyword": ""
},
"linenums": true,
"source": {
"include": [
"./src/"
],
"includePattern": ".+\\.js(doc)?$",
"excludePattern": "(^|\\/|\\\\)_"
},
"opts": {
"encoding": "utf8",
"recurse": true,
"private": false,
"lenient": true,
"destination": "./docs",
"template": "./node_modules/@pixi/jsdoc-template"
}
},
"pixi": {
"styles": ["path/to/custom/styles.css"],
"scripts": ["path/to/custom/script.js"]
}
}
This project under the MIT License. and this project refered by default template for JSDoc 3.