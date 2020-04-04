openbase logo
@pixi/jsdoc-template

by pixijs
2.6.0

PixiJS Flavored JSDoc Template

527

31

2yrs ago

20

2

MIT

Not Found

No?

Readme

PixiJS template for JSDoc 3

Installation

Install the template using NPM:

npm install @pixi/jsdoc-template --save-dev

Usage

If you already have JSDoc system, you can use this project as JSDoc template. More information about JSDoc command-line arguments can be found here.

jsdoc -c conf.json -R README.md

conf.json

You can set options for customizing your documentations. Notice the "template" field for setting the path to pixi-jsdoc-template.

{
  "templates": {
      "applicationName": "Demo",
      "disqus": "",
      "googleAnalytics": "",
      "favicon": "path/to/favicon.png",
      "openGraph": {
          "title": "",
          "type": "website",
          "image": "",
          "site_name": "",
          "url": ""
      },
      "meta": {
          "title": "",
          "description": "",
          "keyword": ""
      },
      "linenums": true,
      "source": {
          "include": [
              "./src/"
          ],
          "includePattern": ".+\\.js(doc)?$",
          "excludePattern": "(^|\\/|\\\\)_"
      },
      "opts": {
          "encoding": "utf8",
          "recurse": true,
          "private": false,
          "lenient": true,
          "destination": "./docs",
          "template": "./node_modules/@pixi/jsdoc-template"
      }
  },
  "pixi": {
      "styles": ["path/to/custom/styles.css"],
      "scripts": ["path/to/custom/script.js"]
   }
}

License

This project under the MIT License. and this project refered by default template for JSDoc 3.

