PixiJS template for JSDoc 3

Installation

Install the template using NPM:

npm install @pixi/jsdoc-template --save-dev

Usage

If you already have JSDoc system, you can use this project as JSDoc template. More information about JSDoc command-line arguments can be found here.

jsdoc -c conf.json -R README.md

You can set options for customizing your documentations. Notice the "template" field for setting the path to pixi-jsdoc-template.

{ "templates" : { "applicationName" : "Demo" , "disqus" : "" , "googleAnalytics" : "" , "favicon" : "path/to/favicon.png" , "openGraph" : { "title" : "" , "type" : "website" , "image" : "" , "site_name" : "" , "url" : "" }, "meta" : { "title" : "" , "description" : "" , "keyword" : "" }, "linenums" : true , "source" : { "include" : [ "./src/" ], "includePattern" : ".+\\.js(doc)?$" , "excludePattern" : "(^|\\/|\\\\)_" }, "opts" : { "encoding" : "utf8" , "recurse" : true , "private" : false , "lenient" : true , "destination" : "./docs" , "template" : "./node_modules/@pixi/jsdoc-template" } }, "pixi" : { "styles" : [ "path/to/custom/styles.css" ], "scripts" : [ "path/to/custom/script.js" ] } }

License

This project under the MIT License. and this project refered by default template for JSDoc 3.