The aim of this project is to provide a fast lightweight 2D library that works across all devices. The PixiJS renderer allows everyone to enjoy the power of hardware acceleration without prior knowledge of WebGL. Also, it's fast. Really fast.
If you want to keep up to date with the latest PixiJS news then feel free to follow us on Twitter @PixiJS and we will keep you posted! You can also check back on our site as any breakthroughs will be posted up there too!
We are now a part of the Open Collective and with your support you can help us make PixiJS even better. To make a donation, simply click the button below and we'll love you forever!
PixiJS is a rendering library that will allow you to create rich, interactive graphics, cross platform applications, and games without having to dive into the WebGL API or deal with browser and device compatibility.
PixiJS has full WebGL support and seamlessly falls back to HTML5's canvas if needed. As a framework, PixiJS is a fantastic tool for authoring interactive content, especially with the move away from Adobe Flash in recent years. Use it for your graphics rich, interactive websites, applications, and HTML5 games. Out of the box cross-platform compatibility and graceful degradation mean you have less work to do and have more fun doing it! If you want to create polished and refined experiences relatively quickly, without delving into dense, low level code, all while avoiding the headaches of browser inconsistencies, then sprinkle your next project with some PixiJS magic!
Boost your development and feel free to use your imagination!
It's easy to get started with PixiJS! Simply download a prebuilt build!
Alternatively, PixiJS can be installed with npm or simply using a content delivery network (CDN) URL to embed PixiJS directly on your HTML page.
Note: After v4.5.0, support for the Bower package manager has been dropped. Please see the release notes for more information.
npm install pixi.js
There is no default export. The correct way to import PixiJS is:
import * as PIXI from 'pixi.js'
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/pixi.js/5.1.3/pixi.min.js"></script>
Note:
5.1.3 can be replaced by any released version.
Thanks to @photonstorm for providing those last 2 examples and allowing us to share the source code :)
Want to be part of the PixiJS project? Great! All are welcome! We will get there quicker together :) Whether you find a bug, have a great feature request or you fancy owning a task from the road map above feel free to get in touch.
Make sure to read the Contributing Guide before submitting changes.
import * as PIXI from 'pixi.js';
// The application will create a renderer using WebGL, if possible,
// with a fallback to a canvas render. It will also setup the ticker
// and the root stage PIXI.Container
const app = new PIXI.Application();
// The application will create a canvas element for you that you
// can then insert into the DOM
document.body.appendChild(app.view);
// load the texture we need
app.loader.add('bunny', 'bunny.png').load((loader, resources) => {
// This creates a texture from a 'bunny.png' image
const bunny = new PIXI.Sprite(resources.bunny.texture);
// Setup the position of the bunny
bunny.x = app.renderer.width / 2;
bunny.y = app.renderer.height / 2;
// Rotate around the center
bunny.anchor.x = 0.5;
bunny.anchor.y = 0.5;
// Add the bunny to the scene we are building
app.stage.addChild(bunny);
// Listen for frame updates
app.ticker.add(() => {
// each frame we spin the bunny around a bit
bunny.rotation += 0.01;
});
});
Note that for most users you don't need to build this project. If all you want is to use PixiJS, then just download one of our prebuilt releases. Really the only time you should need to build PixiJS is if you are developing it.
If you don't already have Node.js and NPM, go install them. Then, in the folder where you have cloned the repository, install the build dependencies using npm:
npm install
Then, to build the source, run:
npm run build
The docs can be generated using npm:
npm run docs
The documentation uses webdoc in combination with this template pixi-webdoc-template. The configuration file can be found at webdoc.conf.json
This content is released under the (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT) MIT License.