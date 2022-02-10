PixiJS — The HTML5 Creation Engine

The aim of this project is to provide a fast lightweight 2D library that works across all devices. The PixiJS renderer allows everyone to enjoy the power of hardware acceleration without prior knowledge of WebGL. Also, it's fast. Really fast.

What to Use PixiJS for and When to Use It

PixiJS is a rendering library that will allow you to create rich, interactive graphics, cross platform applications, and games without having to dive into the WebGL API or deal with browser and device compatibility.

PixiJS has full WebGL support and seamlessly falls back to HTML5's canvas if needed. As a framework, PixiJS is a fantastic tool for authoring interactive content, especially with the move away from Adobe Flash in recent years. Use it for your graphics rich, interactive websites, applications, and HTML5 games. Out of the box cross-platform compatibility and graceful degradation mean you have less work to do and have more fun doing it! If you want to create polished and refined experiences relatively quickly, without delving into dense, low level code, all while avoiding the headaches of browser inconsistencies, then sprinkle your next project with some PixiJS magic!

Boost your development and feel free to use your imagination!

Setup

It's easy to get started with PixiJS! Simply download a prebuilt build!

Alternatively, PixiJS can be installed with npm or simply using a content delivery network (CDN) URL to embed PixiJS directly on your HTML page.

Note: After v4.5.0, support for the Bower package manager has been dropped. Please see the release notes for more information.

NPM Install

npm install pixi.js

There is no default export. The correct way to import PixiJS is:

import * as PIXI from 'pixi.js'

CDN Install (via cdnjs)

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/pixi.js/5.1.3/pixi.min.js" > </ script >

Note: 5.1.3 can be replaced by any released version.

Demos

Contribute

Want to be part of the PixiJS project? Great! All are welcome! We will get there quicker together :) Whether you find a bug, have a great feature request or you fancy owning a task from the road map above feel free to get in touch.

Make sure to read the Contributing Guide before submitting changes.

Current features

WebGL renderer (with automatic smart batching allowing for REALLY fast performance)

Canvas renderer (Fastest in town!)

Full scene graph

Super easy to use API (similar to the flash display list API)

Support for texture atlases

Asset loader / sprite sheet loader

Auto-detect which renderer should be used

Full Mouse and Multi-touch Interaction

Text

BitmapFont text

Multiline Text

Render Texture

Primitive Drawing

Masking

Filters

User Plugins

Basic Usage Example

import * as PIXI from 'pixi.js' ; const app = new PIXI.Application(); document .body.appendChild(app.view); app.loader.add( 'bunny' , 'bunny.png' ).load( ( loader, resources ) => { const bunny = new PIXI.Sprite(resources.bunny.texture); bunny.x = app.renderer.width / 2 ; bunny.y = app.renderer.height / 2 ; bunny.anchor.x = 0.5 ; bunny.anchor.y = 0.5 ; app.stage.addChild(bunny); app.ticker.add( () => { bunny.rotation += 0.01 ; }); });

How to build

Note that for most users you don't need to build this project. If all you want is to use PixiJS, then just download one of our prebuilt releases. Really the only time you should need to build PixiJS is if you are developing it.

If you don't already have Node.js and NPM, go install them. Then, in the folder where you have cloned the repository, install the build dependencies using npm:

npm install

Then, to build the source, run:

npm run build

How to generate the documentation

The docs can be generated using npm:

npm run docs

The documentation uses webdoc in combination with this template pixi-webdoc-template. The configuration file can be found at webdoc.conf.json

License

This content is released under the (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT) MIT License.