Click here to interactively play with filters to see how they work.
All filters work with PixiJS v5.
|Filter
|Preview
|AdjustmentFilter
@pixi/filter-adjustment
|AdvancedBloomFilter
@pixi/filter-advanced-bloom
|AsciiFilter
@pixi/filter-ascii
|BevelFilter
@pixi/filter-bevel
|BloomFilter
@pixi/filter-bloom
|BulgePinchFilter
@pixi/filter-bulge-pinch
|ColorMapFilter
@pixi/filter-color-map
|ColorOverlayFilter
@pixi/filter-color-overlay
|ColorReplaceFilter
@pixi/filter-color-replace
|ConvolutionFilter
@pixi/filter-convolution
|CrossHatchFilter
@pixi/filter-cross-hatch
|CRTFilter
@pixi/filter-crt
|DotFilter
@pixi/filter-dot
|DropShadowFilter
@pixi/filter-drop-shadow
|EmbossFilter
@pixi/filter-emboss
|GlitchFilter
@pixi/filter-glitch
|GlowFilter
@pixi/filter-glow
|Godray
@pixi/filter-godray
|KawaseBlurFilter
@pixi/filter-kawase-blur
|MotionBlurFilter
@pixi/filter-motion-blur
|MultiColorReplaceFilter
@pixi/filter-multi-color-replace
|OldFilmFilter
@pixi/filter-old-film
|OutlineFilter
@pixi/filter-outline
|PixelateFilter
@pixi/filter-pixelate
|RadialBlurFilter
@pixi/filter-radial-blur
|ReflectionFilter
@pixi/filter-reflection
|RGBSplitFilter
@pixi/filter-rgb
|ShockwaveFilter
@pixi/filter-shockwave
|SimpleLightmapFilter
@pixi/filter-simple-lightmap
|TiltShiftFilter
@pixi/filter-tilt-shift
|TwistFilter
@pixi/filter-twist
|ZoomBlurFilter
@pixi/filter-zoom-blur
PixiJS has a handful of core filters that are built-in to the PixiJS library.
|Filter
|Preview
|AlphaFilter
|BlurFilter
|ColorMatrixFilter (contrast)
|ColorMatrixFilter (desaturate)
|ColorMatrixFilter (kodachrome)
|ColorMatrixFilter (lsd)
|ColorMatrixFilter (negative)
|ColorMatrixFilter (polaroid)
|ColorMatrixFilter (predator)
|ColorMatrixFilter (saturate)
|ColorMatrixFilter (sepia)
|DisplacementFilter
|NoiseFilter
Installation is available using NPM:
npm install pixi-filters
Alternatively, you can use a CDN such as JSDelivr:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pixi-filters@latest/dist/pixi-filters.js"></script>
If all else failes, you can manually download the bundled file from the releases section and include it in your project.
PixiJS Filters uses Lerna under-the-hood to build all of the filters separately. Install all dependencies by simply running the following.
npm install
Build all filters, demo and screenshots by running the following:
npm run build
Build single filter by running the following:
npm run build:prod -- --scope "@pixi/filter-emboss"
Build multiple filters where scope is a glob expression:
npm run build:prod -- --scope "{@pixi/filter-emboss,@pixi/filter-glow}"
Watch all filters (auto-rebuild upon src changes):
npm run watch
Build all filters in dev-mode (un-minified):
npm run build:dev
API documention can be found here.