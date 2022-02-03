PixiJS Filters

Demo

Click here to interactively play with filters to see how they work.

Filters

All filters work with PixiJS v5.

Filter Preview AdjustmentFilter

@pixi/filter-adjustment AdvancedBloomFilter

@pixi/filter-advanced-bloom AsciiFilter

@pixi/filter-ascii BevelFilter

@pixi/filter-bevel BloomFilter

@pixi/filter-bloom BulgePinchFilter

@pixi/filter-bulge-pinch ColorMapFilter

@pixi/filter-color-map ColorOverlayFilter

@pixi/filter-color-overlay ColorReplaceFilter

@pixi/filter-color-replace ConvolutionFilter

@pixi/filter-convolution CrossHatchFilter

@pixi/filter-cross-hatch CRTFilter

@pixi/filter-crt DotFilter

@pixi/filter-dot DropShadowFilter

@pixi/filter-drop-shadow EmbossFilter

@pixi/filter-emboss GlitchFilter

@pixi/filter-glitch GlowFilter

@pixi/filter-glow Godray

@pixi/filter-godray KawaseBlurFilter

@pixi/filter-kawase-blur MotionBlurFilter

@pixi/filter-motion-blur MultiColorReplaceFilter

@pixi/filter-multi-color-replace OldFilmFilter

@pixi/filter-old-film OutlineFilter

@pixi/filter-outline PixelateFilter

@pixi/filter-pixelate RadialBlurFilter

@pixi/filter-radial-blur ReflectionFilter

@pixi/filter-reflection RGBSplitFilter

@pixi/filter-rgb ShockwaveFilter

@pixi/filter-shockwave SimpleLightmapFilter

@pixi/filter-simple-lightmap TiltShiftFilter

@pixi/filter-tilt-shift TwistFilter

@pixi/filter-twist ZoomBlurFilter

@pixi/filter-zoom-blur

Built-In Filters

PixiJS has a handful of core filters that are built-in to the PixiJS library.

Filter Preview AlphaFilter BlurFilter ColorMatrixFilter (contrast) ColorMatrixFilter (desaturate) ColorMatrixFilter (kodachrome) ColorMatrixFilter (lsd) ColorMatrixFilter (negative) ColorMatrixFilter (polaroid) ColorMatrixFilter (predator) ColorMatrixFilter (saturate) ColorMatrixFilter (sepia) DisplacementFilter NoiseFilter

Installation

Installation is available using NPM:

npm install pixi-filters

Alternatively, you can use a CDN such as JSDelivr:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pixi-filters@latest/dist/pixi-filters.js" > </ script >

If all else failes, you can manually download the bundled file from the releases section and include it in your project.

Building

PixiJS Filters uses Lerna under-the-hood to build all of the filters separately. Install all dependencies by simply running the following.

npm install

Build all filters, demo and screenshots by running the following:

npm run build

Build single filter by running the following:

npm run build:prod -- --scope "@pixi/filter-emboss"

Build multiple filters where scope is a glob expression:

npm run build:prod -- --scope "{@pixi/filter-emboss,@pixi/filter-glow}"

Watch all filters (auto-rebuild upon src changes):

npm run watch

Build all filters in dev-mode (un-minified):

npm run build:dev

Documentation

API documention can be found here.