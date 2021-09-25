Spine 3.7, 3.8, 4.0 implementation for PixiJS v5 & v6.

Typescript definitions are up-to-date with PixiJS v6.

For spine < 3.7 support is limited, but accepting PR's for runtime-3.7 package.

For previous versions of pixi & typescript definitions - please refer to README in pixi5

Demos:

https://pixijs.io/examples/#/plugin-spine/spineboy-pro.js

https://pixijs.io/examples/#/plugin-projection/runner.js

https://sbfkcel.github.io/pixi-spine-debug/

Basic Usage

Please read this carefully: there are three ways to add this lib to your app.

Angular, React, Webpack, Rollup - if you know those words, use ES6 bundles Good old <script src="pixi-spine.umd.js"> , also named vanilla JS Custom bundle, for guys who really want to shake da tree

ES6 bundles

import * as PIXI from 'pixi.js' ; import {Spine} from 'pixi-spine' ; const app = new PIXI.Application(); document .body.appendChild(app.view); app.loader .add( 'spineCharacter' , 'spine-data-1/HERO.json' ) .load( function ( loader, resources ) { const animation = new Spine(resources.spineCharacter.spineData); app.stage.addChild(animation); if (animation.state.hasAnimation( 'run' )) { animation.state.setAnimation( 0 , 'run' , true ); animation.state.timeScale = 0.1 ; } app.start(); });

Alternatively, you may use @pixi-spine/all-3.8 package.

Where are spine core classes?

Classes like AttachmentType , TextureAtlas , TextureRegion and Utils are shared across all spine versions, and re-exported by all bundles. But if you want to see them directly, they are in @pixi-spine-base .

Base also contains unified interfaces, ISkeleton , ISkeletonData , IAnimationData and so on, see ISkeleton.ts file.

Most of classes are spine-version-dependant, including Skeleton , SkeletonData , they are stored in corresponding packages @pixi-spine/runtime-3.8 and so on.

Vanilla JS, UMD build

All pixiJS v6 plugins has special umd build suited for vanilla.

Navigate pixi-spine npm package, take dist/pixi-spine.umd.js file. Alternatively, you can look in @pixi-spine/all-3.8 npm package.

< script src = 'lib/pixi.js' > </ script > < script src = 'lib/pixi-spine.umd.js' > </ script >

const animation = new PIXI.spine.Spine(resources.spineCharacter.spineData);

Unfortunately, there are no typescript definitions for vanilla build on both pixi v6 and pixi-spine

Custom bundle

Main bundle pixi-spine weights more than 1 MB.

Bundle @pixi-spine/all-3.8 weights about 400 KB.

If you want to use different version (3.7, 4.0) please look how modules loader-3.8 and pixi-spine-3.8 are made.

Basically, you have to copy its code in a separate file in your project, and alter imports to corresonding version.

For example, here's bundle for 3.8:

import {SpineParser} from '@pixi-spine/loader-3.8' ; export {SpineParser}; export * from '@pixi-spine/runtime-3.8' ; export * from '@pixi-spine/base' ; SpineParser.registerLoaderPlugin();

In case author was too lazy to publish loader-3.7 or loader-4.0 , you can do the same trick with them, just look in sources of loader-3.8 .

Want to go advanced?

Read our docs.

Two-color tint

Light-dark tint is supported with help of pixi-heaven Currently supported only by UMD build.

let spine = new PIXI.heaven.Spine(spineData);

Debug

To show bones and bounds you can use pixi-spine-debug. If you want to write your own debug plugin, look at how this one was created

Demo: https://sbfkcel.github.io/pixi-spine-debug/

Build & Development

You will need to have node setup on your machine.

Make sure you have rush installed:

npm install -g @microsoft/rush

Then you can install dependencies and build:

npm run prepare npm run build

That will output the built all modules. UMD can be found in ./bundles/pixi-spine/dist .

If you use IntellIJ Idea / Webstorm to navigate the project, take this line and set it in project settings / exclude files