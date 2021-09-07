openbase logo
@pixi-essentials/svg

by Shukant K. Pal
1.1.5 (see all)

The best goodies for performant, enterprise-level applications built on PixiJS

Readme

Frame-1-12x

Node.js CI

PixiJS Essentials Kit

👉 This project is a collection of essential packages for building performant, enterprise-level applications on top of the PixiJS library. It includes several optimization plugins, frequency-domain filters, display-object libraries, and mixins on the core API.

General 📦

PackageBrief
@pixi-essentials/area-allocator2D area allocator for managing texture space and likes
@pixi-essentials/boundsaxis-aligned, oriented bounding boxes
@pixi-essentials/gradientsgenerates color-gradient textures
@pixi-essentials/plugin-g(unreleased) This is a plugin containing useful geometry manipulation utilities, The package also contains various types of useful geometries
@pixi-essentials/shader-preprocessor(unreleased) This package provides compile-time %macro% preprocessing. You can dynamically generate shaders based on the macros value set provided & a shader template.
@pixi-essentials/texture-allocatortexture atlas allocator - supports render-texture, multiple image, and canvas-backed atlases

Performance Optimizations 🐎

PackageBrief
@pixi-essentials/cullprevents rendering of objects outside of the viewable screen
@pixi-essentials/mixin-smart-maskskips masking objects when do so has no effect
@pixi-essentials/object-poolobject-pool for PixiJS applications, with niche features like array-allocation and garbage collection
@pixi-essentials/ooo-renderer(unreleased) reorders display object rendering to maximize batching efficiency while preserving local z-order
@pixi-essentials/uber(unreleased) uber-shader support

DisplayObject Kits :paintbrush:

PackageBrief
@pixi-essentials/conicresolution-independent filled quadric curve rendering
@pixi-essentials/transformerinteractive interface for editing the transforms in groups
@pixi-essentials/svga feature-rich SVG implementation

Integrations ⚛️

PackageBrief
@pixi-essentials/react-bindingsThis contains React components for essential display-objects, with @inlet/react-pixi

