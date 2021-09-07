👉 This project is a collection of essential packages for building performant, enterprise-level applications on top of the PixiJS library. It includes several optimization plugins, frequency-domain filters, display-object libraries, and mixins on the core API.
|Package
|Brief
|@pixi-essentials/area-allocator
|2D area allocator for managing texture space and likes
|@pixi-essentials/bounds
|axis-aligned, oriented bounding boxes
|@pixi-essentials/gradients
|generates color-gradient textures
|@pixi-essentials/plugin-g
|(unreleased) This is a plugin containing useful geometry manipulation utilities, The package also contains various types of useful geometries
|@pixi-essentials/shader-preprocessor
|(unreleased) This package provides compile-time %macro% preprocessing. You can dynamically generate shaders based on the macros value set provided & a shader template.
|@pixi-essentials/texture-allocator
|texture atlas allocator - supports render-texture, multiple image, and canvas-backed atlases
|Package
|Brief
|@pixi-essentials/cull
|prevents rendering of objects outside of the viewable screen
|@pixi-essentials/mixin-smart-mask
|skips masking objects when do so has no effect
|@pixi-essentials/object-pool
|object-pool for PixiJS applications, with niche features like array-allocation and garbage collection
|@pixi-essentials/ooo-renderer
|(unreleased) reorders display object rendering to maximize batching efficiency while preserving local z-order
|@pixi-essentials/uber
|(unreleased) uber-shader support
|Package
|Brief
|@pixi-essentials/conic
|resolution-independent filled quadric curve rendering
|@pixi-essentials/transformer
|interactive interface for editing the transforms in groups
|@pixi-essentials/svg
|a feature-rich SVG implementation
|Package
|Brief
|@pixi-essentials/react-bindings
|This contains React components for essential display-objects, with @inlet/react-pixi