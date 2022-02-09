STS4

The all-new Spring Tools 4 for Eclipse, Visual Studio Code, and Theia. Learn more at https://spring.io/tools.

Getting started

Installation

Depending on your development environment, you can choose between:

Spring Tools 4 for Eclipse distribution: a ready-to-use distribution of the latest Eclipse Desktop IDE, prepackaged with Spring Tools 4 and a few additional third-party extensions. Download, unpack, and start.

a ready-to-use distribution of the latest Eclipse Desktop IDE, prepackaged with Spring Tools 4 and a few additional third-party extensions. Download, unpack, and start. Spring Tools 4 for Eclipse extensions: you can install the Spring Tools 4 for Eclipse into an existing Eclipse Desktop IDE installation and use it from there.

you can install the Spring Tools 4 for Eclipse into an existing Eclipse Desktop IDE installation and use it from there. Visual Studio Code: We provide extensions for Visual Studio Code if you prefer this lightweight editor for your development.

We provide extensions for Visual Studio Code if you prefer this lightweight editor for your development. Eclipse Theia: You can install the same extensions into Theia-based environments like gitpod.

For all those choices, you can find detailed installation instructions from the user guide: https://github.com/spring-projects/sts4/wiki/Installation

User documentation

The project wiki contains a comprehensive user documentation: https://github.com/spring-projects/sts4/wiki

Ask questions

Please ask general questions on StackOverflow and tag them with spring-tools-4 : https://stackoverflow.com/questions/ask?tags=spring-tools-4

Raise an issue

Please raise issues by creating a new GitHub issue at: https://github.com/spring-projects/sts4/issues

Contributing

Find details about how to contribute: https://github.com/spring-projects/sts4/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.adoc

Code of Conduct

Please see our https://github.com/spring-projects/.github/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md

Reporting Security Vulnerabilities

Please see our https://github.com/spring-projects/.github/blob/master/SECURITY.adoc.