@pivotal-tools/atom-languageclient-commons

The all-new Spring Tools 4 for Eclipse, Visual Studio Code, and Theia. Learn more at https://spring.io/tools.
Depending on your development environment, you can choose between:
For all those choices, you can find detailed installation instructions from the user guide: https://github.com/spring-projects/sts4/wiki/Installation
The project wiki contains a comprehensive user documentation: https://github.com/spring-projects/sts4/wiki
Please ask general questions on StackOverflow and tag them with
spring-tools-4:
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/ask?tags=spring-tools-4
Please raise issues by creating a new GitHub issue at: https://github.com/spring-projects/sts4/issues
Find details about how to contribute: https://github.com/spring-projects/sts4/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.adoc
Please see our https://github.com/spring-projects/.github/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
Please see our https://github.com/spring-projects/.github/blob/master/SECURITY.adoc.