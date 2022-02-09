openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@pivotal-tools/atom-languageclient-commons

by spring-projects
0.0.15 (see all)

The next generation of tooling for Spring Boot, including support for Cloud Foundry manifest files, Concourse CI pipeline definitions, BOSH deployment manifests, and more... - Available for Eclipse, Visual Studio Code, and Theia

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

605

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

STS4

The all-new Spring Tools 4 for Eclipse, Visual Studio Code, and Theia. Learn more at https://spring.io/tools.

Getting started

Installation

Depending on your development environment, you can choose between:

  • Spring Tools 4 for Eclipse distribution: a ready-to-use distribution of the latest Eclipse Desktop IDE, prepackaged with Spring Tools 4 and a few additional third-party extensions. Download, unpack, and start.
  • Spring Tools 4 for Eclipse extensions: you can install the Spring Tools 4 for Eclipse into an existing Eclipse Desktop IDE installation and use it from there.
  • Visual Studio Code: We provide extensions for Visual Studio Code if you prefer this lightweight editor for your development.
  • Eclipse Theia: You can install the same extensions into Theia-based environments like gitpod.

For all those choices, you can find detailed installation instructions from the user guide: https://github.com/spring-projects/sts4/wiki/Installation

User documentation

The project wiki contains a comprehensive user documentation: https://github.com/spring-projects/sts4/wiki

Ask questions

Please ask general questions on StackOverflow and tag them with spring-tools-4: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/ask?tags=spring-tools-4

Raise an issue

Please raise issues by creating a new GitHub issue at: https://github.com/spring-projects/sts4/issues

Contributing

Find details about how to contribute: https://github.com/spring-projects/sts4/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.adoc

Code of Conduct

Please see our https://github.com/spring-projects/.github/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md

Reporting Security Vulnerabilities

Please see our https://github.com/spring-projects/.github/blob/master/SECURITY.adoc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial