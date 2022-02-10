The official community fork of the popular Semantic-UI framework.

NOTE: Fomantic was created to continue active development of Semantic-UI and has the intent to be merged back into the master repository once active development can restart. For more info please read the following issues https://github.com/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI/issues/6109 https://github.com/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI/issues/6413 EDIT: Lots has changed since we started this project and we are now starting the development of FUI v3. You can read more about the v3 proposals here. To be clear merging back into SUI is still our intention, read this comment for more info

Fomantic allows developers to build beautiful websites fast, with concise HTML, intuitive javascript, and simplified debugging, helping make front-end development a delightful experience. Fomantic is responsively designed allowing your website to scale on multiple devices.

📡 Installation

$ npm install fomantic-ui

Living on the edge? Try our nightly build and test new features and bug fixes early!

$ npm install fomantic-ui@nightly

Fomantic includes an interactive installer to help setup your project.

For more details on setup visit our getting started guide.

To learn more about theming please read our theming guide

💻 Browser Support

Last 2 Versions of Firefox, Chrome, Safari Mac, Edge

Last 4 Versions of Android, Chrome for Android, iOS Safari 1

IE 11 2

Microsoft Edge 12-442

📦 Other packages

Environment Install Command Repository Third-Party CSS Only npm install fomantic-ui-css Fomantic-UI-CSS LESS npm install fomantic-ui-less Fomantic-UI-LESS SASS gem 'fomantic-ui-sass' Fomantic-UI-SASS ✅

💬 Community

💡 Getting Help

If you're looking for help with an issue we offer multiple ways for you to get support. You can post usage questions here on GitHub or you can ask in our community Discord server.

🐛 Submitting Bugs and Enhancements

GitHub Issues is for suggesting enhancements and reporting bugs. Before submitting a bug make sure you do the following:

Check to see if the issue has already been raised.

Fork this boilerplate JSFiddle to create a reproducible example of the bug. If a bug is apparent in the docs you can simply link to the docs example, just make it clear exactly how to reproduce the issue. Only bugs that include a test case can be triaged.

If submitting an enhancement try and create it in the JSFiddle if not it's fine but explain clearly what you want.

📝 Pull Requests

Before creating a pull request be sure to read the Contributing Guide and our Code of Conduct, this is where we explain everything you need to know about contributing to Fomantic.

Infrastructure hosted and powered by DigitalOcean

Sign up now and get $100 in credit for 60 days! Sign up here!

Cross-browser testing provided by BrowserStack

IDE's provided by JetBrains

Credit

Semantic-UI was beautifully crafted by @jlukic