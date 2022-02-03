Redux Persist adapter for IndexedDB storage

Storage adapter to use IndexedDB via idb v3 with redux-persist ripped from idb v3 docs > Examples section

Installation

Using npm:

npm install --save @piotr-cz/redux-persist-idb-storage

or Yarn:

yarn add @piotr-cz/redux-persist-idb-storage

Requirements

Promise support/ polyfill

Setup

Import the storage and include it in persistConfig when creating Redux store:

import createIdbStorage from '@piotr-cz/redux-persist-idb-storage' import createIdbStorage from '@piotr-cz/redux-persist-idb-storage/src' const persistConfig = { key : 'root' , storage : createIdbStorage({ name : 'myApp' , storeName : 'keyval' }), serialize : false , }

Server-Side Rendering

When using Server-Side Rendering (SSR), indexedDB won't be available in the environment.

In this case you may use feature detection with a fallback to use default redux-persist storage (which resolves to noop functions):

import defaultStorage from 'redux-persist/lib/storage' import createIdbStorage from '@piotr-cz/redux-persist-idb-storage/src' const persistConfig = { key : 'root' , storage : globalThis.indexedDB ? createIdbStorage({ name : 'myApp' , storeName : 'keyval' }) : defaultStorage, serialize : false , }

Options

See idb API

name (optional): IndexedDB Database name. Defaults to 'keyval-store' .

(optional): IndexedDB Database name. Defaults to . storeName (optional): IndexedDB Store name. Defaults to 'keyval' .

(optional): IndexedDB Store name. Defaults to . version (optional): Schema version. Defaults to 1 .

(optional): Schema version. Defaults to . upgradeCallback (optional): Defaults to upgradeDb => upgradeDb.createObjectStore(options.storeName) .

Notes