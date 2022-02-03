Storage adapter to use IndexedDB via idb v3 with redux-persist ripped from idb v3 docs > Examples section
Using npm:
npm install --save @piotr-cz/redux-persist-idb-storage
or Yarn:
yarn add @piotr-cz/redux-persist-idb-storage
Import the storage and include it in
persistConfig when creating Redux store:
// configureStore.js
// Using CommonJS modules
import createIdbStorage from '@piotr-cz/redux-persist-idb-storage'
// Or using ES6 modules
import createIdbStorage from '@piotr-cz/redux-persist-idb-storage/src'
const persistConfig = {
key: 'root',
storage: createIdbStorage({name: 'myApp', storeName: 'keyval'}),
serialize: false, // Data serialization is not required and disabling it allows you to inspect storage value in DevTools
}
// ...
When using Server-Side Rendering (SSR), indexedDB won't be available in the environment.
In this case you may use feature detection with a fallback to use default redux-persist storage (which resolves to noop functions):
// configureStore.js
// Redux Persist storage
import defaultStorage from 'redux-persist/lib/storage'
// IndexedDB storage
import createIdbStorage from '@piotr-cz/redux-persist-idb-storage/src'
const persistConfig = {
key: 'root',
storage: globalThis.indexedDB ? createIdbStorage({name: 'myApp', storeName: 'keyval'}) : defaultStorage,
serialize: false,
}
See idb API
name (optional): IndexedDB Database name. Defaults to
'keyval-store'.
storeName (optional): IndexedDB Store name. Defaults to
'keyval'.
version (optional): Schema version. Defaults to
1.
upgradeCallback (optional): Defaults to
upgradeDb => upgradeDb.createObjectStore(options.storeName).