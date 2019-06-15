Not actively maintained. Caveat Emptor.

I'm not actively maintaining Pingy CLI anymore. I'm happy to look at and merge PRs however if you wish to contribute.

Pingy CLI

The Simple Frontend Build Tool. No Configuration, No Plugins.

Install

npm install @ pingy / cli --global

Usage

Usage : pingy [command] Command s: init Initialise a new or existing website dev [ options ] Serve local development version of website export Export website to a folder for distribution -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number

init

Usage : pingy init [options] Initialise a new or existing website using Pingy Options: --yarn Use Yarn instead of NPM for installing packages -- global -pingy Don't install local version of Pingy CLI , use global version instead --ask Ask for all init options (don't prompt to use existing init options) - h , -- help output usage information

pingy init will initialise a new or existing website in the current directory. An interactive prompt will ask you a few questions and can then install requested dependencies (e.g. Sass, Less, Babel, CoffeeScript etc..). Optionally, init can also scaffold some boilerplate files for your website.

Pingy is zero-configuration but it does place a .pingy.json file in your website folder to help Pingy identify the root of your website. Currently, this only contains the default folder name exporting files to ('dist'), you can change this if you like.

dev

Usage : pingy dev [options] Serve local development version of website Options: -h, --help output usage information -p, --port [port] Use chosen port (otherwise random port will be used) -q, --no-open Don 't automatically launch site in web browser

Will create a local development server and open the site in your default web browser. Automatically supports live browser reload, compilation/transpilation (with smart caching) and sourcemaps without any configuration.

Note: If you created your project with pingy init , then Pingy will try to add a run script (if it doesn't already exist) to your package.json . In this case, you can run npm start , instead of pingy dev .

scaffold

Usage : scaffold [options] <alias/url/path> Scaffold a new website using a third -party project template < alias /url/path> can be: Alias: 'bootstrap' (View alias registry at : https ://github.com/pingyhq/scaffolds) Git URL : 'https://github.com/pingyhq/pingy-scaffold-bootstrap.git' Shorthand GitHub URL : 'pingyhq/bootstrap' Filesystem path: '/Users/dave/code/pingy-scaffolds/bootstrap' Options: -h,

export

pingy export will export the website so that it's ready to be uploaded wherever you like. Assets will be minified so that your website is super fast.

Configuring Export

You can edit the .pingy.json file in your website root to change which folder your site will be exported to. You can also add/remove to the exclusions array to exclude files/folder from being exported or compiled.

This is what the default .pingy.json file looks like:

{ "exportDir" : "dist" , "exclusions" : [ { "path" : "node_modules" , "action" : "exclude" , "type" : "dir" } ] }

This will export your site to a folder named 'dist' within your website's folder. It will also exclude the 'node_modules' folder from your exported build.

Let's try changing our .pingy.json to something a bit different:

{ "exportDir" : "exported-site" , "exclusions" : [ { "path" : "bower_components" , "action" : "dontCompile" , "type" : "dir" }, { "path" : "*.json" , "action" : "exclude" , "type" : "file" } ] }

This will export your site to a folder named 'exported-site' within your website's folder. It will exclude any files that have the 'json' extension and it will copy the 'bower_components' folder and internal file but it won't compile any of those files. For example, if Pingy CLI sees a SASS or CoffeeScript file then it won't try to compile it, it also won't try to minify HTML, CSS or JS files within 'bower_components'.

Better documentation for this functionality is coming soon. For the moment, feel free to create an issue if you want more information.

Is there an example repo where I can try out Pingy CLI?

Sure, you can clone the repo for the website. It uses Sass and Babel.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2018 Pingy team@pin.gy

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.