@pika/pack • npm package building, reimagined.

@pika/pack helps you build amazing packages without the hassle:

🏋️‍♀️ Choose plugins and optimizations to match your needs. Holistic ⚛️ Let us build the entire package... including package.json.

Quickstart

npx @pika/pack npm install --dev @pika/pack

😎🆒! So now what? If you run pika build with an empty pipeline, you'll get an empty package build. @pika/pack lets you connect pre-configured plugins to build and optimize your package for you. Plugins wrap already-popular tools like Babel and Rollup with npm-optimized config options, removing the need to fiddle with much (if any) configuration yourself. You even get a generated package.json manifest configured for you automatically.

1. Create a project pipeline out of simple, pluggable builders.

{ "name" : "simple-package" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "@pika/pack" : { "pipeline" : [ [ "@pika/plugin-standard-pkg" , { "exclude" : [ "__tests__/**/*" ]}], [ "@pika/plugin-build-node" ], [ "@pika/plugin-build-web" ], [ "@pika/plugin-build-types" ] ] } }

Builders are simple, single-purpose build plugins defined in your package.json . For example, @pika/plugin-build-node & @pika/plugin-build-web build your package for those different environments. Other, more interesting builders can bundle your web build for unpkg, generate TypeScript definitions from your JavaScript, addon a standard CLI wrapper for Node.js builds, and even compile non-JS languages to WASM (with JS bindings added).

2. Builders handle everything, including package configuration.

{ "name" : "simple-package" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "esnext" : "dist-src/index.js" , "main" : "dist-node/index.js" , "module" : "dist-web/index.js" , "types" : "dist-types/index.d.ts" , "sideEffects" : false , "files" : [ "dist-*/" , "assets/" , "bin/" ] }

This is all possible because @pika/pack builds your entire package: code, assets, and even package.json manifest. By building the entire package, you end up with a fully-built pkg/ directory, ready to publish. Entry points like "main", "module", "umd:main", "types", "unpkg", "files", and even advanced options like "sideEffects" are all handled by your build pipeline.

Build Plugins

Check out the full list of official & community-written @pika/pack plugins!

Lerna Support

Curious about integrating @pika/pack with Lerna? Our official collection of plugins is a Lerna repo that uses @pika/pack to build each package! Check it out to see how easy it is to use the two tools together.