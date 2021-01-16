@pika/pack • npm package building, reimagined.
npx @pika/pack # Run once.
npm install --dev @pika/pack # Or, run multiple times using "pika pack" in any package.json scripts
😎🆒! So now what? If you run
pika build with an empty pipeline, you'll get an empty package build. @pika/pack lets you connect pre-configured plugins to build and optimize your package for you. Plugins wrap already-popular tools like Babel and Rollup with npm-optimized config options, removing the need to fiddle with much (if any) configuration yourself. You even get a generated package.json manifest configured for you automatically.
// Before: Your top-level package.json manifest:
{
"name": "simple-package",
"version": "1.0.0",
"@pika/pack": {
"pipeline": [
["@pika/plugin-standard-pkg", {"exclude": ["__tests__/**/*"]}],
["@pika/plugin-build-node"],
["@pika/plugin-build-web"],
["@pika/plugin-build-types"]
]
}
}
Builders are simple, single-purpose build plugins defined in your
package.json. For example,
@pika/plugin-build-node &
@pika/plugin-build-web build your package for those different environments. Other, more interesting builders can bundle your web build for unpkg, generate TypeScript definitions from your JavaScript, addon a standard CLI wrapper for Node.js builds, and even compile non-JS languages to WASM (with JS bindings added).
// After: your built "pkg/" package.json manifest:
{
"name": "simple-package",
"version": "1.0.0",
// Multiple distributions, built & configured automatically:
"esnext": "dist-src/index.js",
"main": "dist-node/index.js",
"module": "dist-web/index.js",
"types": "dist-types/index.d.ts",
// With sensible package defaults:
"sideEffects": false,
"files": ["dist-*/", "assets/", "bin/"]
}
This is all possible because @pika/pack builds your entire package: code, assets, and even package.json manifest. By building the entire package, you end up with a fully-built
pkg/ directory, ready to publish. Entry points like "main", "module", "umd:main", "types", "unpkg", "files", and even advanced options like "sideEffects" are all handled by your build pipeline.
Check out the full list of official & community-written @pika/pack plugins!
Curious about integrating @pika/pack with Lerna? Our official collection of plugins is a Lerna repo that uses @pika/pack to build each package! Check it out to see how easy it is to use the two tools together.