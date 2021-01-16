openbase logo
@pika/pack

by withastro
0.5.0 (see all)

📦⚡️ Build your npm package using composable plugins. https://www.pika.dev/blog/introducing-pika-pack/

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Logo

@pika/pack • npm package building, reimagined.

Demo

@pika/pack helps you build amazing packages without the hassle:

  • Simple  ⚡️  Use pre-configured plugins to build your package for you.
  • Flexible  🏋️‍♀️  Choose plugins and optimizations to match your needs.
  • Holistic  ⚛️  Let us build the entire package... including package.json.

Quickstart

npx @pika/pack                           # Run once.
npm install --dev @pika/pack             # Or, run multiple times using "pika pack" in any package.json scripts

😎🆒! So now what? If you run pika build with an empty pipeline, you'll get an empty package build. @pika/pack lets you connect pre-configured plugins to build and optimize your package for you. Plugins wrap already-popular tools like Babel and Rollup with npm-optimized config options, removing the need to fiddle with much (if any) configuration yourself. You even get a generated package.json manifest configured for you automatically.

1. Create a project pipeline out of simple, pluggable builders.

// Before: Your top-level package.json manifest:
{
  "name": "simple-package",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "@pika/pack": {
    "pipeline": [
      ["@pika/plugin-standard-pkg", {"exclude": ["__tests__/**/*"]}],
      ["@pika/plugin-build-node"],
      ["@pika/plugin-build-web"],
      ["@pika/plugin-build-types"]
    ]
  }
}

Builders are simple, single-purpose build plugins defined in your package.json. For example, @pika/plugin-build-node & @pika/plugin-build-web build your package for those different environments. Other, more interesting builders can bundle your web build for unpkg, generate TypeScript definitions from your JavaScript, addon a standard CLI wrapper for Node.js builds, and even compile non-JS languages to WASM (with JS bindings added).

2. Builders handle everything, including package configuration.

// After: your built "pkg/" package.json manifest:
{
  "name": "simple-package",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  // Multiple distributions, built & configured automatically:
  "esnext": "dist-src/index.js",
  "main": "dist-node/index.js",
  "module": "dist-web/index.js",
  "types": "dist-types/index.d.ts",
  // With sensible package defaults:
  "sideEffects": false,
  "files": ["dist-*/", "assets/", "bin/"]
}

This is all possible because @pika/pack builds your entire package: code, assets, and even package.json manifest. By building the entire package, you end up with a fully-built pkg/ directory, ready to publish. Entry points like "main", "module", "umd:main", "types", "unpkg", "files", and even advanced options like "sideEffects" are all handled by your build pipeline.

Build Plugins

Check out the full list of official & community-written @pika/pack plugins!

Lerna Support

Curious about integrating @pika/pack with Lerna? Our official collection of plugins is a Lerna repo that uses @pika/pack to build each package! Check it out to see how easy it is to use the two tools together.

