Offers an async require.resolve function. It's highly configurable.

Features

plugin system

provide a custom filesystem

sync and async node.js filesystems included

Getting Started

Install

npm install enhanced-resolve yarn add enhanced-resolve

Resolve

There is a Node.js API which allows to resolve requests according to the Node.js resolving rules. Sync and async APIs are offered. A create method allows to create a custom resolve function.

const resolve = require ( "enhanced-resolve" ); resolve( "/some/path/to/folder" , "module/dir" , (err, result) => { result; }); resolve.sync( "/some/path/to/folder" , "../../dir" ); const myResolve = resolve.create({ extensions : [ ".ts" , ".js" ] }); myResolve( "/some/path/to/folder" , "ts-module" , (err, result) => { result; });

Creating a Resolver

The easiest way to create a resolver is to use the createResolver function on ResolveFactory , along with one of the supplied File System implementations.

const fs = require ( "fs" ); const { CachedInputFileSystem, ResolverFactory } = require ( "enhanced-resolve" ); const myResolver = ResolverFactory.createResolver({ fileSystem : new CachedInputFileSystem(fs, 4000 ), extensions : [ ".js" , ".json" ] }); const context = {}; const resolveContext = {}; const lookupStartPath = "/Users/webpack/some/root/dir" ; const request = "./path/to-look-up.js" ; myResolver.resolve({}, lookupStartPath, request, resolveContext, ( err , filepath ) => { });

Resolver Options

Field Default Description alias [] A list of module alias configurations or an object which maps key to value aliasFields [] A list of alias fields in description files cachePredicate function() { return true }; A function which decides whether a request should be cached or not. An object is passed to the function with path and request properties. cacheWithContext true If unsafe cache is enabled, includes request.context in the cache key conditionNames ["node"] A list of exports field condition names descriptionFiles ["package.json"] A list of description files to read from enforceExtension false Enforce that a extension from extensions must be used exportsFields ["exports"] A list of exports fields in description files extensions [".js", ".json", ".node"] A list of extensions which should be tried for files fileSystem The file system which should be used fullySpecified false Request passed to resolve is already fully specified and extensions or main files are not resolved for it (they are still resolved for internal requests) mainFields ["main"] A list of main fields in description files mainFiles ["index"] A list of main files in directories modules ["node_modules"] A list of directories to resolve modules from, can be absolute path or folder name plugins [] A list of additional resolve plugins which should be applied resolver undefined A prepared Resolver to which the plugins are attached resolveToContext false Resolve to a context instead of a file preferRelative false Prefer to resolve module requests as relative request and fallback to resolving as module preferAbsolute false Prefer to resolve server-relative urls as absolute paths before falling back to resolve in roots restrictions [] A list of resolve restrictions roots [] A list of root paths symlinks true Whether to resolve symlinks to their symlinked location unsafeCache false Use this cache object to unsafely cache the successful requests

Plugins

Similar to webpack , the core of enhanced-resolve functionality is implemented as individual plugins that are executed using tapable . These plugins can extend the functionality of the library, adding other ways for files/contexts to be resolved.

A plugin should be a class (or its ES5 equivalent) with an apply method. The apply method will receive a resolver instance, that can be used to hook in to the event system.

Plugin Boilerplate

class MyResolverPlugin { constructor (source, target) { this .source = source; this .target = target; } apply(resolver) { const target = resolver.ensureHook( this .target); resolver .getHook( this .source) .tapAsync( "MyResolverPlugin" , (request, resolveContext, callback) => { resolver.doResolve(target, request, null , resolveContext, callback); }); } }

Plugins are executed in a pipeline, and register which event they should be executed before/after. In the example above, source is the name of the event that starts the pipeline, and target is what event this plugin should fire, which is what continues the execution of the pipeline. For an example of how these different plugin events create a chain, see lib/ResolverFactory.js , in the //// pipeline //// section.

Escaping

It's allowed to escape # as \0# to avoid parsing it as fragment.

enhanced-resolve will try to resolve requests containing # as path and as fragment, so it will automatically figure out if ./some#thing means .../some.js#thing or .../some#thing.js . When a # is resolved as path it will be escaped in the result. Here: .../some\0#thing.js .

Tests

npm test

Passing options from webpack

If you are using webpack , and you want to pass custom options to enhanced-resolve , the options are passed from the resolve key of your webpack configuration e.g.:

resolve : { extensions : [ '.js' , '.jsx' ], modules: [path. resolve (__dirname, 'src' ), 'node_modules' ], plugins: [new DirectoryNamedWebpackPlugin ()] ... },

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2019 JS Foundation and other contributors

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)