openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@piglovesyou/enhanced-resolve

by webpack
4.3.0 (see all)

Offers an async require.resolve function. It's highly configurable.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

712

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

61

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

enhanced-resolve

Offers an async require.resolve function. It's highly configurable.

Features

  • plugin system
  • provide a custom filesystem
  • sync and async node.js filesystems included

Getting Started

Install

# npm
npm install enhanced-resolve
# or Yarn
yarn add enhanced-resolve

Resolve

There is a Node.js API which allows to resolve requests according to the Node.js resolving rules. Sync and async APIs are offered. A create method allows to create a custom resolve function.

const resolve = require("enhanced-resolve");

resolve("/some/path/to/folder", "module/dir", (err, result) => {
    result; // === "/some/path/node_modules/module/dir/index.js"
});

resolve.sync("/some/path/to/folder", "../../dir");
// === "/some/path/dir/index.js"

const myResolve = resolve.create({
    // or resolve.create.sync
    extensions: [".ts", ".js"]
    // see more options below
});

myResolve("/some/path/to/folder", "ts-module", (err, result) => {
    result; // === "/some/node_modules/ts-module/index.ts"
});

Creating a Resolver

The easiest way to create a resolver is to use the createResolver function on ResolveFactory, along with one of the supplied File System implementations.

const fs = require("fs");
const { CachedInputFileSystem, ResolverFactory } = require("enhanced-resolve");

// create a resolver
const myResolver = ResolverFactory.createResolver({
    // Typical usage will consume the `fs` + `CachedInputFileSystem`, which wraps Node.js `fs` to add caching.
    fileSystem: new CachedInputFileSystem(fs, 4000),
    extensions: [".js", ".json"]
    /* any other resolver options here. Options/defaults can be seen below */
});

// resolve a file with the new resolver
const context = {};
const resolveContext = {};
const lookupStartPath = "/Users/webpack/some/root/dir";
const request = "./path/to-look-up.js";
myResolver.resolve({}, lookupStartPath, request, resolveContext, (
    err /*Error*/,
    filepath /*string*/
) => {
    // Do something with the path
});

Resolver Options

FieldDefaultDescription
alias[]A list of module alias configurations or an object which maps key to value
aliasFields[]A list of alias fields in description files
cachePredicatefunction() { return true };A function which decides whether a request should be cached or not. An object is passed to the function with path and request properties.
cacheWithContexttrueIf unsafe cache is enabled, includes request.context in the cache key
conditionNames["node"]A list of exports field condition names
descriptionFiles["package.json"]A list of description files to read from
enforceExtensionfalseEnforce that a extension from extensions must be used
exportsFields["exports"]A list of exports fields in description files
extensions[".js", ".json", ".node"]A list of extensions which should be tried for files
fileSystemThe file system which should be used
fullySpecifiedfalseRequest passed to resolve is already fully specified and extensions or main files are not resolved for it (they are still resolved for internal requests)
mainFields["main"]A list of main fields in description files
mainFiles["index"]A list of main files in directories
modules["node_modules"]A list of directories to resolve modules from, can be absolute path or folder name
plugins[]A list of additional resolve plugins which should be applied
resolverundefinedA prepared Resolver to which the plugins are attached
resolveToContextfalseResolve to a context instead of a file
preferRelativefalsePrefer to resolve module requests as relative request and fallback to resolving as module
preferAbsolutefalsePrefer to resolve server-relative urls as absolute paths before falling back to resolve in roots
restrictions[]A list of resolve restrictions
roots[]A list of root paths
symlinkstrueWhether to resolve symlinks to their symlinked location
unsafeCachefalseUse this cache object to unsafely cache the successful requests

Plugins

Similar to webpack, the core of enhanced-resolve functionality is implemented as individual plugins that are executed using tapable. These plugins can extend the functionality of the library, adding other ways for files/contexts to be resolved.

A plugin should be a class (or its ES5 equivalent) with an apply method. The apply method will receive a resolver instance, that can be used to hook in to the event system.

Plugin Boilerplate

class MyResolverPlugin {
    constructor(source, target) {
        this.source = source;
        this.target = target;
    }

    apply(resolver) {
        const target = resolver.ensureHook(this.target);
        resolver
            .getHook(this.source)
            .tapAsync("MyResolverPlugin", (request, resolveContext, callback) => {
                // Any logic you need to create a new `request` can go here
                resolver.doResolve(target, request, null, resolveContext, callback);
            });
    }
}

Plugins are executed in a pipeline, and register which event they should be executed before/after. In the example above, source is the name of the event that starts the pipeline, and target is what event this plugin should fire, which is what continues the execution of the pipeline. For an example of how these different plugin events create a chain, see lib/ResolverFactory.js, in the //// pipeline //// section.

Escaping

It's allowed to escape # as \0# to avoid parsing it as fragment.

enhanced-resolve will try to resolve requests containing # as path and as fragment, so it will automatically figure out if ./some#thing means .../some.js#thing or .../some#thing.js. When a # is resolved as path it will be escaped in the result. Here: .../some\0#thing.js.

Tests

npm test

Build Status

Passing options from webpack

If you are using webpack, and you want to pass custom options to enhanced-resolve, the options are passed from the resolve key of your webpack configuration e.g.:

resolve: {
  extensions: ['.js', '.jsx'],
  modules: [path.resolve(__dirname, 'src'), 'node_modules'],
  plugins: [new DirectoryNamedWebpackPlugin()]
  ...
},

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2019 JS Foundation and other contributors

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial