Porcupine is a highly-accurate and lightweight wake word engine. It enables building always-listening voice-enabled applications. It is
Porcupine is the right product if you need to detect one or a few static (always-listening) voice commands.
Porcupine on a Raspberry Pi Zero
A comparison between accuracy and runtime metrics of Porcupine and two other widely-used libraries, PocketSphinx and Snowboy, is provided here. Compared to the best-performing engine of these two, Porcupine is 11.0 times more accurate and 6.5 times faster (on Raspberry Pi 3).
If using SSH, clone the repository with:
git clone --recurse-submodules git@github.com:Picovoice/porcupine.git
If using HTTPS, clone the repository with:
git clone --recurse-submodules https://github.com/Picovoice/porcupine.git
Install the demo package:
sudo pip3 install pvporcupinedemo
With a working microphone connected to your device run the following in the terminal:
porcupine_demo_mic --access_key ${ACCESS_KEY} --keywords porcupine
The engine starts processing the audio input from the microphone in realtime and outputs to the terminal when it detects
utterances of
Porcupine.
For more information about Python demos go to demo/python.
From demo/dotnet/PorcupineDemo run the following in the terminal to build the demo:
dotnet build -c MicDemo.Release
Make sure there is a working microphone connected to your device. From demo/dotnet/PorcupineDemo run the following in the terminal:
dotnet run -c MicDemo.Release -- \
--access_key ${ACCESS_KEY} \
--keywords porcupine
The engine starts processing the audio input from the microphone in realtime and outputs to the terminal when it detects
utterances of
Porcupine.
For more information about .NET demos go to demo/dotnet.
Make sure there is a working microphone connected to your device. Then invoke the following commands from the terminal:
cd demo/java
./gradlew build
cd build/libs
java -jar porcupine-mic-demo.jar -a ${ACCESS_KEY} -k porcupine
The engine starts processing the audio input from the microphone in realtime and outputs to the terminal when it detects
utterances of
Porcupine.
For more information about Java demos go to demo/java.
The demo requires
cgo, which on Windows may mean that you need to install a gcc compiler like Mingw to build it properly.
From demo/go run the following command from the terminal to build and run the mic demo:
go run micdemo/porcupine_mic_demo.go \
-access_key "${ACCESS_KEY}" \
-keywords porcupine
The engine starts processing the audio input from the microphone in realtime and outputs to the terminal when it detects utterances of the word
Porcupine.
For more information about Go demos go to demo/go.
To run the Porcupine Unity demo, import the Porcupine Unity package into your project, open the PorcupineDemo scene and hit play. To run on other platforms or in the player, go to File > Build Settings, choose your platform and hit the
Build and Run button.
To browse the demo source go to demo/unity.
To run the Porcupine demo on Android or iOS with Flutter, you must have the Flutter SDK installed on your system. Once installed, you can run
flutter doctor to determine any other missing requirements for your relevant platform. Once your environment has been set up, launch a simulator or connect an Android/iOS device.
Run the following command from demo/flutter to build and deploy the demo to your device:
flutter run
To run the React Native Porcupine demo app you will first need to set up your React Native environment. For this, please refer to React Native's documentation. Once your environment has been set up, navigate to demo/react-native to run the following commands:
For Android:
yarn android-install # sets up environment
yarn android-run # builds and deploys to Android
For iOS:
yarn ios-install # sets up environment
yarn ios-run # builds and deploys to iOS
Using Android Studio, open
demo/android/Activity as an Android project, copy your AccessKey into
MainActivity.java and then run the application.
To learn about how to use Porcupine in long-running services go to demo/android/Service.
To learn about how to use Porcupine with Android Speech to Text recognition go to demo/android/STT.
The BackgroundService demo runs audio recording in the background, enabling detection of wake word while the application is not in focus and remains running in the background. The ForegroundApp demo runs wake word detection only when the application is in focus.
To run the demo, go to demo/ios/BackgroundService and run:
pod install
Replace
let accessKey = "${YOUR_ACCESS_KEY_HERE}" in the file ViewController.swift with your
AccessKey.
Then, using Xcode, open the generated
PorcupineBackgroundServiceDemo.xcworkspace and run the application.
To run the demo, go to demo/ios/ForegroundApp and run:
pod install
Replace
let accessKey = "${YOUR_ACCESS_KEY_HERE}" in the file ViewController.swift with your
AccessKey.
Then, using Xcode, open the generated
PorcupineForegroundAppDemo.xcworkspace and run the application.
From demo/web run the following in the terminal:
yarn
yarn start
(or)
npm install
npm run start
Open http://localhost:5000 in your browser to try the demo.
From demo/angular run the following in the terminal:
yarn
yarn start
(or)
npm install
npm run start
Open http://localhost:4200 in your browser to try the demo.
From demo/react run the following in the terminal:
yarn
yarn start
(or)
npm install
npm run start
Open http://localhost:3000 in your browser to try the demo.
From demo/vue run the following in the terminal:
yarn
yarn serve
(or)
npm install
npm run serve
Open http://localhost:8080 in your browser to try the demo.
Install the demo package:
yarn global add @picovoice/porcupine-node-demo
With a working microphone connected to your device run the following in the terminal:
ppn-mic-demo --access_key ${ACCESS_KEY} --keywords porcupine
The engine starts processing the audio input from the microphone in realtime and outputs to the terminal when it detects
utterances of
Porcupine.
For more information about NodeJS demos go to demo/nodejs.
This demo opens an audio stream from a microphone and detects utterances of a given wake word. From demo/rust/micdemo the following opens the default microphone and detects occurrences of "Picovoice":
cargo run --release -- --access_key ${ACCESS_KEY} --keywords picovoice
For more information about Rust demos go to demo/rust.
The C demo requires CMake version 3.4 or higher.
The Microphone demo requires miniaudio for accessing microphone audio data.
Windows Requires MinGW to build the demo.
At the root of the repository, build with:
cmake -S demo/c/. -B demo/c/build && cmake --build demo/c/build --target porcupine_demo_mic
List input audio devices with:
./demo/c/build/porcupine_demo_mic --show_audio_devices
Run the demo using:
./demo/c/build/porcupine_demo_mic -l ${LIBRARY_PATH} -m lib/common/porcupine_params.pv \
-k resources/keyword_files/${PLATFORM}/porcupine_${PLATFORM}.ppn -t 0.5 \
-d ${AUDIO_DEVICE_INDEX} -a ${ACCESS_KEY}
Replace
${LIBRARY_PATH} with path to appropriate library available under lib,
${PLATFORM} with the
name of the platform you are running on (
linux,
raspberry-pi,
mac,
beaglebone, or
jetson),
${AUDIO_DEVICE_INDEX} with
the index of your audio device and
${ACCESS_KEY} with your
AccessKey.
List input audio devices with:
.\\demo\\c\\build\\porcupine_demo_mic.exe --show_audio_devices
Run the demo using:
.\\demo\\c\\build\\porcupine_demo_mic.exe -l lib/windows/amd64/libpv_porcupine.dll -m lib/common/porcupine_params.pv -k resources/keyword_files/windows/porcupine_windows.ppn -t 0.5 -d ${AUDIO_DEVICE_INDEX} -a ${ACCESS_KEY}
Replace
${AUDIO_DEVICE_INDEX} with the index of your audio device and
${ACCESS_KEY} with your
AccessKey.
The demo opens an audio stream and detects utterances of
Porcupine.
At the root of the repository, build with:
cmake -S demo/c/. -B demo/c/build && cmake --build demo/c/build --target porcupine_demo_file
Run the demo using:
./demo/c/build/porcupine_demo_file -l ${LIBRARY_PATH} -m lib/common/porcupine_params.pv \
-k resources/keyword_files/${PLATFORM}/porcupine_${PLATFORM}.ppn -t 0.5 \
-w resources/audio_samples/multiple_keywords.wav -a ${ACCESS_KEY}
Replace
${LIBRARY_PATH} with path to appropriate library available under lib,
${PLATFORM} with the
name of the platform you are running on (
linux,
raspberry-pi,
mac,
beaglebone, or
jetson) and
${ACCESS_KEY} with your
AccessKey.
Run the demo using:
.\\demo\\c\\build\\porcupine_demo_file.exe -l lib/windows/amd64/libpv_porcupine.dll -m lib/common/porcupine_params.pv -k resources/keyword_files/windows/porcupine_windows.ppn -t 0.5 -w resources/audio_samples/multiple_keywords.wav -a ${ACCESS_KEY}
Replace
${ACCESS_KEY} with your
AccessKey.
The demo opens up the file and detects utterances of
Porcupine.
For more information about C demos go to demo/c.
There are several projects for various development boards inside the mcu demo folder.
Install the Python SDK:
pip3 install pvporcupine
The SDK exposes a factory method to create instances of the engine:
import pvporcupine
access_key = "${ACCESS_KEY}" # AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
handle = pvporcupine.create(access_key=access_key, keywords=['picovoice', 'bumblebee'])
keywords argument is a shorthand for accessing default keyword files shipped with the library. The default keyword
files available can be retrieved via
import pvporcupine
print(pvporcupine.KEYWORDS)
If you wish to use a non-default keyword file you need to identify its path:
import pvporcupine
access_key = "${ACCESS_KEY}" # AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
handle = pvporcupine.create(access_key=access_key, keyword_paths=['path/to/non/default/keyword/file'])
When initialized, valid sample rate can be obtained using
handle.sample_rate. The required frame length
(number of audio samples in an input array) is
handle.frame_length. The object can be used to monitor
incoming audio as follows:
import pvporcupine
access_key = "${ACCESS_KEY}" # AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
handle = pvporcupine.create(access_key=access_key, keywords=['porcupine'])
def get_next_audio_frame():
pass
while True:
keyword_index = handle.process(get_next_audio_frame())
if keyword_index >= 0:
# Insert detection event callback here
pass
Finally, when done be sure to explicitly release the resources using
handle.delete().
Install the .NET SDK using NuGet or the dotnet CLI:
dotnet add package Porcupine
The SDK exposes a factory method to create instances of the engine:
using Pv
const string accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}";
var keyword = new List<BuiltInKeyword> { BuiltInKeyword.PICOVOICE };
Porcupine handle = Porcupine.FromBuiltInKeywords(accessKey, keyword);
Using the
FromBuiltInKeywords constructor allows you to initialize the Porcupine engine to detect any of the free, built-in keywords that come with the library. These built-ins are represented by the
BuiltInKeyword enum.
If you wish to use a custom keyword file (i.e. a keyword file generated by Picovoice Console, with a
.ppn extension), you need to specify its path:
const string accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}";
var keywordPaths = new List<string> {
"/absolute/path/to/keyword/one",
"/absolute/path/to/keyword/two",
... }
Porcupine handle = Porcupine.FromKeywordPaths(accessKey, keywordPaths);
When initialized, the required sample rate can be obtained using
handle.SampleRate. Expected frame length
(number of audio samples in an input array) is
handle.FrameLength. The object can be used to monitor
incoming audio as below:
short[] getNextAudioFrame()
{
// .. get a frame of audio
return audioFrame;
}
while(true)
{
var keywordIndex = handle.Process(getNextAudioFrame())
if(keywordIndex >= 0)
{
// .. Insert detection event callback here
}
}
Porcupine will have its resources freed by the garbage collector, but to have resources freed immediately after use,
wrap it in a
using statement:
using(Porcupine handle = Porcupine.FromBuiltInKeywords(
accessKey,
new List<BuiltInKeyword> { BuiltInKeyword.PICOVOICE }))
{
// .. Porcupine usage here
}
The Porcupine Java binding is available from the Maven Central Repository at
ai.picovoice:porcupine-java:${version}.
import ai.picovoice.porcupine.*;
final String accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}"; // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
try{
Porcupine handle = new Porcupine.Builder()
.setAccessKey(accessKey)
.setBuiltInKeyword(BuiltInKeyword.PORCUPINE)
.build();
} catch (PorcupineException e) { }
The
setBuiltInKeyword() builder argument is a shorthand for accessing built-in keyword model files shipped with the package.
The list of built-in keywords can be found in the
BuiltInKeyword enum, and can be retrieved by:
import ai.picovoice.porcupine.*;
for(BuiltInKeyword keyword : BuiltInKeyword.values()) {
System.out.println(keyword.name());
}
If you wish to use a custom keyword file (i.e. a keyword file generated by Picovoice Console, with a
.ppn extension) you need to the file path as demonstrated below:
import ai.picovoice.porcupine.*;
final String accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}"; // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
try{
Porcupine handle = new Porcupine.Builder()
.setAccessKey(accessKey)
.setKeywordPath("path/to/custom/keyword/file")
.build();
} catch (PorcupineException e) { }
When initialized, valid sample rate can be obtained using
handle.getSampleRate(). Expected frame length
(number of audio samples in an input array) is
handle.getFrameLength(). The object can be used to monitor
incoming audio as below:
short[] getNextAudioFrame(){
// .. get audioFrame
return audioFrame;
}
while(true){
int keywordIndex = handle.Process(getNextAudioFrame());
if(keywordIndex >= 0){
// .. detection event logic/callback
}
}
Once you're done with Porcupine, ensure you release its resources explicitly:
handle.delete();
To install the Porcupine Go module to your project, use the command:
go get github.com/Picovoice/porcupine/binding/go
To create an instance of the engine you first create a Porcupine struct with the configuration parameters for the wake word engine and then make a call to
.Init().
import . "github.com/Picovoice/porcupine/binding/go"
porcupine := Porcupine{
AccessKey: "${ACCESS_KEY}", // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
BuiltInKeywords: []BuiltInKeyword{PICOVOICE}}
err := porcupine.Init()
if err != nil {
// handle init fail
}
In the above example, we've initialized the engine to detect the built-in wake word "Picovoice". Built-in keywords are constants in the package with the BuiltInKeyword type.
To detect non-default keywords, use
KeywordPaths parameter instead
porcupine := Porcupine{
AccessKey: "${ACCESS_KEY}", // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
KeywordPaths: []string{"/path/to/keyword.ppn"}}
err := porcupine.Init()
When initialized, the valid sample rate is given by
SampleRate. Expected frame length (number of audio samples in an input array) is given by
FrameLength. The engine accepts 16-bit linearly-encoded PCM and operates on single-channel audio.
To feed audio into Porcupine, use the
Process function in your capture loop. You must call
Init() before calling
Process.
func getNextFrameAudio() []int16{
// get audio frame
}
for {
keywordIndex, err := porcupine.Process(getNextFrameAudio())
if keywordIndex >= 0 {
// wake word detected!
}
}
When done resources have to be released explicitly.
porcupine.Delete()
Import the Porcupine Unity Package into your Unity project.
The SDK provides two APIs:
PorcupineManager provides a high-level API that takes care of audio recording. This is the quickest way to get started.
The static constructor
PorcupineManager.FromBuiltInKeywords will create an instance of the
PorcupineManager using one or more of the built-in keywords.
using Pv.Unity;
string accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}"; // // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
try {
List<Porcupine.BuiltInKeyword> keywords = new List<Porcupine.BuiltInKeyword>(){ Porcupine.BuiltInKeyword.PICOVOICE, Porcupine.BuiltInKeyword.PORCUPINE };
PorcupineManager _porcupineManager = PorcupineManager.FromBuiltInKeywords(
accessKey,
keywords,
OnWakeWordDetected);
}
catch (Exception ex)
{
// handle porcupine init error
}
To create an instance of PorcupineManager that detects custom keywords, you can use the
PorcupineManager.FromKeywordPaths
static constructor and provide the paths to the
.ppn file(s).
string accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}"; // // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
List<string> keywordPaths = new List<string>(){ "/path/to/keyword.ppn" };
PorcupineManager _porcupineManager = PorcupineManager.FromKeywordPaths(
accessKey,
keywordPaths,
OnWakeWordDetected);
Once you have instantiated a PorcupineManager, you can start/stop audio capture and wake word detection by calling:
_porcupineManager.Start();
// .. use porcupine
_porcupineManager.Stop();
Once the app is done with using PorcupineManager, you can explicitly release the resources allocated to Porcupine:
_porcupineManager.Delete();
There is no need to deal with audio capture to enable wake word detection with PorcupineManager. This is because it uses our unity-voice-processor Unity package to capture frames of audio and automatically pass it to the wake word engine.
Porcupine provides low-level access to the wake word engine for those who want to incorporate wake word detection into an already existing audio processing pipeline. To create an instance of
Porcupine, use the
.FromBuiltInKeywords static constructor.
using Pv.Unity;
string accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}"; // // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
try
{
List<Porcupine.BuiltInKeyword> keywords = new List<Porcupine.BuiltInKeyword>(){ Porcupine.BuiltInKeyword.PORCUPINE, Porcupine.BuiltInKeyword.PICOVOICE };
Porcupine _porcupine = Porcupine.FromBuiltInKeywords(accessKey: accessKey, keywords: keywords);
}
catch (Exception ex)
{
// handle porcupine init error
}
To search for a keyword in audio, you must pass frames of audio to Porcupine using the
Process function. The
keywordIndex returned will either be -1 if no detection was made or an integer specifying which keyword was detected.
short[] frame = getAudioFrame();
try
{
int keywordIndex = _porcupine.Process(frame);
if (keywordIndex >= 0)
{
// detection made!
}
}
catch (Exception ex)
{
Debug.LogError(ex.ToString());
}
For
Process to work correctly, the provided audio must be single-channel and 16-bit linearly-encoded.
Finally, once you no longer need the wake word engine, you can explicitly release the resources allocated to Porcupine:
_porcupine.Dispose();
Add the Porcupine Flutter plugin to your pub.yaml.
dependencies:
flutter_porcupine: ^<version>
The SDK provides two APIs:
PorcupineManager provides a high-level API that takes care of audio recording. This class is the quickest way to get started.
The static constructor
PorcupineManager.fromBuiltInKeywords will create an instance of the
PorcupineManager using one or more of the built-in keywords.
import 'package:porcupine_flutter/porcupine_manager.dart';
import 'package:porcupine_flutter/porcupine_error.dart';
const accessKey = "{ACCESS_KEY}" // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
void createPorcupineManager() async {
try{
_porcupineManager = await PorcupineManager.fromBuiltInKeywords(
accessKey,
[BuiltInKeyword.PICOVOICE, BuiltInKeyword.PORCUPINE],
_wakeWordCallback);
} on PorcupineException catch (err) {
// handle porcupine init error
}
}
To create an instance of PorcupineManager that detects custom keywords, you can use the
PorcupineManager.fromKeywordPaths static constructor and provide the paths to the
.ppn file(s).
const accessKey = "{ACCESS_KEY}" // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
_porcupineManager = await PorcupineManager.fromKeywordPaths(
accessKey,
["/path/to/keyword.ppn"],
_wakeWordCallback);
Once you have instantiated a PorcupineManager, you can start/stop audio capture and wake word detection by calling:
try{
await _porcupineManager.start();
} on PorcupineException catch (ex) {
// deal with either audio exception
}
// .. use porcupine
await _porcupineManager.stop();
Once the app is done with using PorcupineManager, be sure you explicitly release the resources allocated to Porcupine:
await _porcupineManager.delete();
There is no need to deal with audio capture to enable wake word detection with PorcupineManager. This is because it uses flutter_voice_processor plugin to capture frames of audio and automatically pass it to the wake word engine.
Porcupine provides low-level access to the wake word engine for those who want to incorporate wake word detection into an already existing audio processing pipeline.
Porcupine has
fromBuiltInKeywords and
fromKeywordPaths static constructors.
import 'package:porcupine_flutter/porcupine_manager.dart';
import 'package:porcupine_flutter/porcupine_error.dart';
const accessKey = "{ACCESS_KEY}" // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
void createPorcupine() async {
try{
_porcupine = await Porcupine.fromBuiltInKeywords(
accessKey,
[BuiltInKeyword.PICOVOICE]);
} on PorcupineException catch (err) {
// handle porcupine init error
}
}
To search for a keyword in audio, you must pass frames of audio to Porcupine using the
process function. The
keywordIndex returned will either be -1 if no detection was made or an integer specifying which keyword was detected.
List<int> buffer = getAudioFrame();
try {
int keywordIndex = _porcupine.process(buffer);
if (keywordIndex >= 0) {
// detection made!
}
} on PorcupineException catch (error) {
// handle error
}
For
process to work correctly, the provided audio must be single-channel and 16-bit linearly-encoded.
Finally, once you no longer need the wake word engine, be sure to explicitly release the resources allocated to Porcupine:
_porcupine.delete();
Install @picovoice/react-native-voice-processor and @picovoice/porcupine-react-native. The SDK provides two APIs:
PorcupineManager provides a high-level API that takes care of audio recording. This class is the quickest way to get started.
Using the constructor
PorcupineManager.fromBuiltInKeywords will create an instance of the
PorcupineManager
using one or more of the built-in keywords.
const accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}" // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
async createPorcupineManager(){
try{
this._porcupineManager = await PorcupineManager.fromBuiltInKeywords(
accessKey,
[BuiltInKeywords.Picovoice, BuiltInKeywords.Porcupine],
detectionCallback,
processErrorCallback);
} catch (err) {
// handle error
}
}
To create an instance of PorcupineManager that detects custom keywords, you can use the
PorcupineManager.fromKeywordPaths
static constructor and provide the paths to the
.ppn file(s).
const accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}" // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
this._porcupineManager = await PorcupineManager.fromKeywordPaths(
accessKey,
["/path/to/keyword.ppn"],
detectionCallback,
processErrorCallback
);
Once you have instantiated a Porcupine manager, you can start/stop audio capture and wake word detection by calling:
let didStart = this._porcupineManager.start();
// .. use Porcupine
let didStop = this._porcupineManager.stop();
Once the app is done with using PorcupineManager, be sure you explicitly release the resources allocated to Porcupine:
this._porcupineManager.delete();
There is no need to deal with audio capture to enable wake word detection with PorcupineManager. This is because it uses @picovoice/react-native-voice-processor module to capture frames of audio and automatically pass it to the wake word engine.
Porcupine provides low-level access to the wake word engine for those
who want to incorporate wake word detection into an already existing audio processing pipeline.
Porcupine also has
fromBuiltInKeywords and
fromKeywordPaths static constructors.
const accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}" // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
async createPorcupine(){
try{
this._porcupine = await Porcupine.fromBuiltInKeywords(accessKey, [BuiltInKeywords.PICOVOICE]);
} catch (err) {
// handle error
}
}
To search for a keyword in audio, you must pass frames of audio to Porcupine using the
process function. The
keywordIndex returned will either be -1 if no detection was made or an integer specifying which keyword was detected.
let buffer = getAudioFrame();
try {
let keywordIndex = await this._porcupine.process(buffer);
if (keywordIndex >= 0) {
// detection made!
}
} catch (e) {
// handle error
}
For
process to work correctly, the provided audio must be single-channel and 16-bit linearly-encoded.
Finally, once you no longer need the wake word engine, be sure to explicitly release the resources allocated to Porcupine:
this._porcupine.delete();
To include the package in your Android project, ensure you have included
mavenCentral() in your top-level
build.gradle file and then add the following to your app's
build.gradle:
dependencies {
implementation 'ai.picovoice:porcupine-android:${LATEST_VERSION}'
}
There are two possibilities for integrating Porcupine into an Android application.
PorcupineManager provides a high-level API for integrating Porcupine into Android applications. It manages all activities related to creating an input audio stream, feeding it into the Porcupine library, and invoking a user-provided detection callback.
import ai.picovoice.porcupine.*;
final String accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}";
final String keywordPath = "/path/to/keyword.ppn"
try {
PorcupineManager porcupineManager = new PorcupineManager.Builder()
.setAccessKey(accessKey)
.setKeywordPath(keywordPath)
.setSensitivity(0.5f)
.build(context,
new PorcupineManagerCallback() {
@Override
public void invoke(int keywordIndex) {
// detection event logic/callback
}
});
} catch (PorcupineException e) { }
Sensitivity is the parameter that enables developers to trade miss rate for false alarm. It is a floating point number within [0, 1]. A higher sensitivity reduces miss rate at cost of increased false alarm rate.
When initialized, input audio can be monitored using
manager.start(). Stop the manager using by invoking
manager.stop(). When done be sure to release the resources using
manager.delete().
Porcupine provides a binding for Android. It can be initialized using.
import ai.picovoice.porcupine.*;
final String accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}";
final String keywordPath = "/path/to/keyword.ppn"
try {
Porcupine porcupine = new Porcupine.Builder()
.setAccessKey(accessKey)
.setKeywordPath(keywordPath)
.setSensitivity(0.5f)
.build(context);
} catch (PorcupineException e) { }
Once initialized,
porcupine can be used to monitor incoming audio.
private short[] getNextAudioFrame();
while (true) {
final int keywordIndex = porcupine.process(getNextAudioFrame());
if (keywordIndex != -1) {
// detection event logic/callback
}
}
Finally, be sure to explicitly release resources acquired by porcupine as the binding class does not rely on the garbage collector for releasing native resources.
porcupine.delete();
There are two approaches for integrating Porcupine into an iOS application.
PorcupineManager manages audio recording, passing it into Porcupine, and invoking the user-provided detection callback.
let accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}" // Obtained from Picovoice Console (https://console.picovoice.ai)
let modelPath: String = ... // Available at lib/common/porcupine_params.pv
let keywordPaths: [String] = ["/path/to/keyword/file/a", "/path/to/keyword/file/b"]
let sensitivities: [Float32] = [0.35, 0.64]
let keywordCallback: ((Int32) -> Void) = { keywordIndex in
// Insert detection event logic
}
let manager = try PorcupineManager(
accessKey: accessKey,
modelPath: modelPath,
keywordPaths: keywordPaths,
sensitivities: sensitivities
onDetection: keywordCallback)
When initialized, input audio can be monitored using
manager.start(). When done be sure to stop the manager using
manager.stop().
Porcupine.swift provides low-level access to the wake word engine for those who want to incorporate wake word detection into an already existing audio processing pipeline.
To construct an instance of Porcupine, pass it a keyword.
import Porcupine
let accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}" // Obtained from Picovoice Console (https://console.picovoice.ai)
do {
Porcupine porcupine = try Porcupine(accessKey: accessKey, keyword: Porcupine.BuiltInKeyword.picovoice)
} catch { }
To search for a keyword in audio, you must pass frames of audio to Porcupine using the
process function. The
keywordIndex returned will either be -1 if no detection was made or an integer specifying which keyword was detected.
func getNextAudioFrame() -> [Int16] {
// .. get audioFrame
return audioFrame;
}
while true {
do {
let keywordIndex = try porcupine.process(getNextAudioFrame())
if keywordIndex >= 0 {
// .. detection made!
}
} catch { }
}
Once you're done with Porcupine you can force it to release its native resources rather than waiting for the garbage collector:
porcupine.delete();
Porcupine is available on modern web browsers (i.e. not Internet Explorer) via WebAssembly. Microphone audio is handled via the Web Audio API and is abstracted by the WebVoiceProcessor, which also handles downsampling to the correct format. Porcupine is provided pre-packaged as a Web Worker.
Each spoken language is available as a dedicated npm package (e.g. @picovoice/porcupine-web-en-worker). These packages can be used with the @picovoice/web-voice-processor. They can also be used with the Angular, React, and Vue bindings, which abstract and hide the web worker communication details.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@picovoice/porcupine-web-en-worker/dist/iife/index.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@picovoice/web-voice-processor/dist/iife/index.js"></script>
<script type="application/javascript">
function keywordDetectionCallback(keyword) {
console.log(`Porcupine detected ${keyword}`);
}
function processErrorCallback(error) {
console.error(error);
}
async function startPorcupine() {
console.log("Porcupine is loading. Please wait...");
const accessKey = // AccessKey string obtained from Picovoice Console (picovoice.ai/console/)
let ppnEn = await PorcupineWebEnWorker.PorcupineWorkerFactory.create(
accessKey,
[{builtin: "Picovoice", sensitivity: 0.65},],
keywordDetectionCallback,
processErrorCallback
);
console.log("Porcupine worker ready!");
console.log("WebVoiceProcessor initializing. Microphone permissions requested ...");
try {
let webVp = await window.WebVoiceProcessor.WebVoiceProcessor.init({
engines: [ppnEn],
});
console.log("WebVoiceProcessor ready and listening!");
} catch (e) {
console.log("WebVoiceProcessor failed to initialize: " + e);
}
}
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function () {
startPorcupine();
});
</script>
</head>
<body></body>
</html>
yarn add @picovoice/porcupine-web-en-worker @picovoice/web-voice-processor
(or)
npm install @picovoice/porcupine-web-en-worker @picovoice/web-voice-processor
import { PorcupineWorkerFactory } from "@picovoice/porcupine-web-en-worker"
import { WebVoiceProcessor } from "@picovoice/web-voice-processor"
function keywordDetectionCallback(keyword) {
console.log(`Porcupine detected ${keyword}`);
}
function processErrorCallback(error) {
console.error(error);
}
async startPorcupine()
const accessKey = //AccessKey string provided by Picovoice Console (picovoice.ai/console/)
const porcupineWorker = await PorcupineWorkerFactory.create(
accessKey,
[{builtin: "Picovoice", sensitivity: 0.65}],
keywordDetectionCallback,
processErrorCallback
);
const webVp = await WebVoiceProcessor.init({
engines: [porcupineWorker],
start: true,
});
}
}
startPorcupine()
yarn add @picovoice/porcupine-web-angular
(or)
npm install @picovoice/porcupine-web-angular
async ngOnInit() {
// Load Porcupine worker chunk with specific language model (large ~1-2MB chunk; dynamically imported)
const porcupineFactoryEn = (await import('@picovoice/porcupine-web-en-worker')).PorcupineWorkerFactory
const accessKey = // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
// Initialize Porcupine Service
try {
await this.porcupineService.init(porcupineFactoryEn,
{accessKey: accessKey, keywords: [{ builtin: "Okay Google", sensitivity: 0.65 }, { builtin: "Picovoice" }]})
console.log("Porcupine is now loaded and listening")
}
catch (error) {
console.error(error)
}
}
ngOnDestroy() {
this.porcupineDetection.unsubscribe()
this.porcupineService.release()
}
yarn add @picovoice/porcupine-web-react
(or)
npm install @picovoice/porcupine-web-react
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { PorcupineWorkerFactory } from "@picovoice/porcupine-web-en-worker";
import { usePorcupine } from "@picovoice/porcupine-web-react";
const accessKey = // AccessKey obtained from [Picovoice Console](https://picovoice.ai/console/)
const keywords = [{ builtin: "Picovoice", sensitivity: 0.65 }];
function VoiceWidget(props) {
const keywordEventHandler = (keywordLabel) => {
console.log(`Porcupine detected ${keywordLabel}`);
};
const {
isLoaded,
isListening,
isError,
errorMessage,
start,
pause,
setDetectionCallback
} = usePorcupine(
PorcupineWorkerFactory,
{ accessKey, keywords, start: true },
keywordEventHandler
);
}
yarn add @picovoice/porcupine-web-vue
(or)
npm install @picovoice/porcupine-web-vue
<script lang="ts">
import porcupineMixin from "@picovoice/porcupine-web-vue";
import { PorcupineWorkerFactoryEn } from "@picovoice/porcupine-web-en-worker";
export default {
name: "App",
mixins: [porcupineMixin],
data: function() {
return {
detections: [] as string[],
isError: false,
isLoaded: false,
factory: PorcupineWorkerFactoryEn,
factoryArgs: {
accessKey: '${ACCESS_KEY}', // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console(https://picovoice.ai/console/)
keywords: [
{ builtin: 'Grasshopper', sensitivity: 0.5 },
{ builtin: 'Grapefruit', sensitivity: 0.6 },
],
}
};
},
async created() {
await this.$porcupine.init(
this.factoryArgs, // Porcupine factory arguments
this.factory, // Porcupine Web Worker component
this.ppnKeywordFn, // Callback invoked after detection of keyword
this.ppnReadyFn, // Callback invoked after loading Porcupine
this.ppnErrorFn // Callback invoked in an error occurs while initializing Porcupine
);
},
methods: {
start: function () {
if (this.$porcupine.start()) {
this.isListening = !this.isListening;
}
},
pause: function () {
if (this.$porcupine.pause()) {
this.isListening = !this.isListening;
}
},
ppnReadyFn: function() {
this.isLoaded = true;
},
ppnKeywordFn: function(data: string) {
this.detections = [...this.detections, data.keywordLabel];
},
ppnErrorFn: function(error: Error) {
this.isError = true;
this.errorMessage = error.toString();
},
},
};
</script>
Install NodeJS SDK:
yarn add @picovoice/porcupine-node
Create instances of the Porcupine class by specifying which keywords you want it to listen for:
const Porcupine = require("@picovoice/porcupine-node");
const {
GRASSHOPPER,
BUMBLEBEE,
} = require("@picovoice/porcupine-node/builtin_keywords");
const accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}" // Obtained from the Picovoice Console (https://console.picovoice.ai/)
let handle = new Porcupine(
accessKey,
[GRASSHOPPER, BUMBLEBEE],
[0.5, 0.65]);
GRASSHOPPER and
BUMBLEBEE are built-in keywords. If you wish to use a custom keyword file, you need to identify its path:
const Porcupine = require("@picovoice/porcupine-node");
const accessKey = "${ACCESS_KEY}" // Obtained from the Picovoice Console (https://console.picovoice.ai/)
let handle = new Porcupine(
accessKey,
["/path/to/custom/keyword/file"],
[0.5]);
When instantiated,
handle can process audio via its
.process method.
let getNextAudioFrame = function() {
...
};
while (true) {
let keywordIndex = handle.process(getNextAudioFrame());
if (keywordIndex !== -1) {
// detection event callback
}
}
When done be sure to release resources acquired by WebAssembly using
release():
handle.release();
First you will need Rust and Cargo installed on your system.
To add the porcupine library into your app, add
pv_porcupine to your apps
Cargo.toml manifest:
[dependencies]
pv_porcupine = "*"
To create an instance of the engine you first create a
PorcupineBuilder instance with the configuration parameters for the wake word engine and then make a call to
.init():
use porcupine::{BuiltinKeywords, PorcupineBuilder};
let access_key = "${ACCESS_KEY}"; // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
let porcupine: Porcupine = PorcupineBuilder::new_with_keywords(access_key, &[BuiltinKeywords::Porcupine]).init().expect("Unable to create Porcupine");
In the above example, we've initialized the engine to detect the built-in wake word "Porcupine".
Built-in keywords are contained in the package with the
BuiltinKeywords enum type.
To detect custom keywords, use
PorupineBuilder's
new_with_keyword_paths method to pass in
*.ppn file paths instead:
let porcupine: Porcupine = PorcupineBuilder::new_with_keyword_paths(&["/absolute/path/to/keyword/one.ppn", "/absolute/path/to/keyword/two.ppn"])
.init().expect("Unable to create Porcupine");
When initialized, the valid sample rate is given by
sample_rate().
Expected frame length (number of audio samples in an input array) is given by
frame_length().
The engine accepts 16-bit linearly-encoded PCM and operates on single-channel audio.
To feed audio into Porcupine, use the
process function in your capture loop:
fn next_audio_frame() -> Vec<i16> {
// get audio frame
}
loop {
if let Ok(keyword_index) = porcupine.process(&next_audio_frame()) {
if keyword_index >= 0 {
// wake word detected!
}
}
}
Porcupine is implemented in ANSI C and therefore can be directly linked to C applications. include/pv_porcupine.h header file contains relevant information. An instance of Porcupine object can be constructed as follows.
const char *model_path = ... // Available at lib/common/porcupine_params.pv
const char *access_key = "${ACCESS_KEY}"; // AccessKey obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
const char *keyword_path = ...
const float sensitivity = 0.5f;
pv_porcupine_t *handle = NULL;
const pv_status_t status = pv_porcupine_init(
access_key,
model_path,
1,
&keyword_path,
&sensitivity,
&handle);
if (status != PV_STATUS_SUCCESS) {
// Insert error handling logic
}
Sensitivity is the parameter that enables developers to trade miss rate for false alarm. It is a floating point number within [0, 1]. A higher sensitivity reduces miss rate (false reject rate) at cost of (potentially) increased false alarm rate.
Now the
handle can be used to monitor incoming audio stream. Porcupine accepts single channel, 16-bit linearly-encoded
PCM audio. The sample rate can be retrieved using
pv_sample_rate(). Finally, Porcupine accepts input audio in
consecutive chunks (aka frames) the length of each frame can be retrieved using
pv_porcupine_frame_length().
extern const int16_t *get_next_audio_frame(void);
while (true) {
const int16_t *pcm = get_next_audio_frame();
int32_t keyword_index = -1;
const pv_status_t status = pv_porcupine_process(handle, pcm, &keyword_index);
if (status != PV_STATUS_SUCCESS) {
// error handling logic
}
if (keyword_index != -1) {
// Insert detection event callback
}
}
Finally, when done be sure to release the acquired resources:
pv_porcupine_delete(handle);
Porcupine is implemented in ANSI C and therefore can be directly linked to embedded C projects. Its public header file contains relevant information. An instance of the Porcupine object can be constructed as follows.
#define MEMORY_BUFFER_SIZE ...
uint8_t memory_buffer[MEMORY_BUFFER_SIZE] __attribute__((aligned(16)));
static const char* ACCESS_KEY = ... //AccessKey string obtained from Picovoice Console (https://picovoice.ai/console/)
const uint8_t keyword_array[] = {...};
const int32_t keyword_model_sizes = sizeof(keyword_array);
const void *keyword_models = keyword_array;
const float sensitivity = 0.5f;
pv_porcupine_t *handle = NULL;
const pv_status_t status = pv_porcupine_init(
ACCESS_KEY,
MEMORY_BUFFER_SIZE,
memory_buffer,
1,
&keyword_model_sizes,
&keyword_models,
&sensitivity,
&handle);
if (status != PV_STATUS_SUCCESS) {
// error handling logic
}
Sensitivity is the parameter that enables developers to trade miss rate for false alarm. It is a floating-point number within [0, 1]. A higher sensitivity reduces miss rate (false reject rate) at cost of increased false alarm rate.
Now the
handle can be used to monitor incoming audio stream. Porcupine accepts single channel, 16-bit PCM audio. The
sample rate can be retrieved using
pv_sample_rate(). Finally, Picovoice accepts input audio in consecutive chunks (aka
frames) the length of each frame can be retrieved using
pv_porcupine_frame_length().
extern const int16_t *get_next_audio_frame(void);
while (true) {
const int16_t *pcm = get_next_audio_frame();
int32_t keyword_index;
const pv_status_t status = pv_porcupine_process(handle, pcm, &keyword_index);
if (status != PV_STATUS_SUCCESS) {
// error handling logic
}
if (keyword_index != -1) {
// detection event logic/callback
}
}
Finally, when done be sure to release the acquired resources.
pv_porcupine_delete(handle);
You can find the FAQ here.