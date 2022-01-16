Minimal CSS Framework for semantic HTML

Elegant styles for all native HTML elements without .classes and dark mode automatically enabled.



Examples · Documentation

Class-light and semantic

Pico uses simple native HTML tags as much as possible. Less than 10 .classes are used in Pico.

Great styles with just one CSS file

No dependencies, package manager, external files, or JavaScript.

Responsive everything

Elegant and consistent adaptive spacings and typography on all devices.

Light or Dark mode

Shipped with two beautiful color themes, automatically enabled according to the user preference.

Table of contents

Usage

There are 3 ways to get started with pico.css:

Install manually

Download Pico and link /css/pico.min.css in the <head> of your website.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/pico.min.css" >

Install from CDN

Alternatively, you can use unpkg CDN to link pico.css.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/@picocss/pico@latest/css/pico.min.css" >

Install with NPM

npm install @picocss/pico

Class-less version

Pico provides a .classless version (example).

In this version, header , main and footer act as containers.

Use the default .classless version if you need centered viewports:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/@picocss/pico@latest/css/pico.classless.min.css" >

Or use the .fluid.classless version if you need a fluid container:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/@picocss/pico@latest/css/pico.fluid.classless.min.css" >

Then just write pure HTML, and it should look great:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/@picocss/pico@latest/css/pico.classless.min.css" > < title > Hello, world! </ title > </ head > < body > < main > < h1 > Hello, world! </ h1 > </ main > </ body > </ html >

Examples

Minimalist templates to discover Pico in action:

Preview

A starter example with all elements and components used in Pico

Class-less

Just a pure semantic HTML markup, without .classes

Basic template

A basic custom template for Pico using only CSS custom properties (variables)

Company

A classic company or blog layout with a sidebar

Google Amp

A simple layout for Google Amp, with inlined CSS

Sign in

A minimalist layout for Login pages

Bootstrap grid system

Custom CSS build with the Bootstrap grid system to manage complex grid layouts in Pico

All examples are open-sourced in picocss/examples.

Limitations

Pico can be used without custom CSS for quick or small projects. However, it’s designed as a starting point, like a “reset CSS on steroids”. As Pico does not integrate any helpers or utilities .classes , this minimal CSS framework requires SCSS or CSS knowledge to build large projects.

Documentation

Getting started

Layout

Elements

Components

Utilities

Contributing

dev branch is open to pull requests.

branch is open to pull requests. Do not edit /css files directly. Edit the source files in /scss , then recompile the /css files with npm run build .

files directly. Edit the source files in , then recompile the files with . Do not edit /docs/*.html files directly. Edit the source files in /docs/src , then recompile the docs files with npm run build .

Copyright and license

Licensed under the MIT License.

Relevant third-party tools and resources we depend on:

