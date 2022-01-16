Minimal CSS Framework for semantic HTML
Elegant styles for all native HTML elements without
.classes and dark mode automatically enabled.
Examples · Documentation
Class-light and semantic
Pico uses simple native HTML tags as much as possible. Less than 10 .classes are used in Pico.
Great styles with just one CSS file
No dependencies, package manager, external files, or JavaScript.
Responsive everything
Elegant and consistent adaptive spacings and typography on all devices.
Light or Dark mode
Shipped with two beautiful color themes, automatically enabled according to the user preference.
There are 3 ways to get started with pico.css:
Install manually
Download Pico and link
/css/pico.min.css in the
<head> of your website.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/pico.min.css">
Install from CDN
Alternatively, you can use unpkg CDN to link pico.css.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/@picocss/pico@latest/css/pico.min.css">
Install with NPM
npm install @picocss/pico
Pico provides a
.classless version (example).
In this version,
header,
main and
footer act as containers.
Use the default
.classless version if you need centered viewports:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/@picocss/pico@latest/css/pico.classless.min.css">
Or use the
.fluid.classless version if you need a fluid container:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/@picocss/pico@latest/css/pico.fluid.classless.min.css">
Then just write pure HTML, and it should look great:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/@picocss/pico@latest/css/pico.classless.min.css">
<title>Hello, world!</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Hello, world!</h1>
</main>
</body>
</html>
Minimalist templates to discover Pico in action:
Preview
A starter example with all elements and components used in Pico
Class-less
Just a pure semantic HTML markup, without
.classes
Basic template
A basic custom template for Pico using only CSS custom properties (variables)
Company
A classic company or blog layout with a sidebar
Google Amp
A simple layout for Google Amp, with inlined CSS
Sign in
A minimalist layout for Login pages
Bootstrap grid system
Custom CSS build with the Bootstrap grid system to manage complex grid layouts in Pico
All examples are open-sourced in picocss/examples.
Pico can be used without custom CSS for quick or small projects. However, it’s designed as a starting point, like a “reset CSS on steroids”. As Pico does not integrate any helpers or utilities
.classes, this minimal CSS framework requires SCSS or CSS knowledge to build large projects.
dev branch is open to pull requests.
/css files directly. Edit the source files in
/scss, then recompile the
/css files with
npm run build.
/docs/*.html files directly. Edit the source files in
/docs/src, then recompile the docs files with
npm run build.
Licensed under the MIT License.
Relevant third-party tools and resources we depend on:
