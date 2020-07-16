copy-code-block accepts a code file or code in a string. CCB returns the transformed code and a button that can copy the displayed code to the clipboard.
Below is the no frills default...
Check out the examples for all the options.
I wanted to use @storybook/html to build HTML/CSS components and have the 'copy code to the clipboard' functionality from @storybook/addon-info. But this isn't currently supported, as of Dec, 2018.
Enter
copy-code-block, a solution to display code in the browser and copy it to the clipboard.
BUT
copy-code-block isn't just for storybook, it'll work anywhere javascript is used.
AND it
HAS THE POWER OF GREYSKULL can syntax highlight any language.
Couldn't have done this without kgroat.
import copyCodeBlock from '@pickra/copy-code-block';
// OR
const copyCodeBlock = require('@pickra/copy-code-block');
Then add it to your code
import anHtmlFile from './anHtmlFile.html';
copyCodeBlock(anHtmlFile);
OR
copyCodeBlock('<div>Thundercats</div>')
OR
`${copyCodeBlock('<div>Thundercats</div>')}`
import anHtmlFile from './anHtmlFile.html';
copyCodeBlock(anHtmlFile, options);
The options argument is an object. There are five customizable colors:
textColor
background
borderColor
buttonTextColor
buttonBackground
These are the colors used for
color,
backgroundColor, and
borderColor for the entire code block as well as the copy button. If no
buttonTextColor or
buttonBackground is supplied, they fall back to
textColor or
background respectively.
You can find all the defaults here.
You may also override the CSS classes by passing a template literal into the
cssOverrides option. Such as:
{
cssOverrides: `
.container {
display: block;
padding: 1rem;
margin-bottom: 2rem;
}
.container code {
padding: 1.5rem;
}
`
}
Examples for CSS overrides are included in the stories for each of the languages.
If you want syntax highlighting, you'll need to
npm install highlight.js.
Then you need to initialize your language:
import hljs from 'highlight.js/lib/highlight';
hljs.registerLanguage('xml', require('highlight.js/lib/languages/xml'));
Or, if you want all of the languages:
import 'highlight.js';
Then, when you're calling
copyCodeBlock, tell it what language to use:
import anHtmlFile from './anHtmlFile.html';
copyCodeBlock(anHtmlFile, { lang: 'xml' });
NOTE: the 1st argument passed to
hljs.registerLanguage is the value for lang in
copyCodeBlock's options object. The languages all have aliases. So if you wanted to use HTML, you could register it as
html, a valid alias for
xml...
hljs.registerLanguage('html', require('highlight.js/lib/languages/xml'));
...but you still have to require the
xml language. Then use
html as the
lang value in
copyCodeBlock's options object...
copyCodeBlock(anHtmlFile, { lang: 'html' });
If you supply
lang: 'auto', this will tell highlight.js to attempt to automatically choose a language from whichever ones are loaded.
For an idea of how to do this look at the custom html example or the custom rust example.
NOTE: camelCase colors get converted to hyphen-case, such as
metaString converts to
meta-string in the rust example.
For a complete list of
hljs classes, see their CSS class reference. To see which classes are used by a specific language, find the language from the complete list and look for properties called
className.
Another option for styling the highlighted code is to choose any of hightlight.js's built-in styles by importing it as so:
import 'highlight.js/styles/a11y-light.css';
NOTE: using
textColor may override the built-in syntax highlighting.
Requirements:
node 6.0.0 or higher,
npm 3.8.6 or higher
npm start, runs storybook
npm start
npm t runs all the tests
-- -t tests/theTestFileName.js
npm t -- -t tests/SimplHTML.js
--testcase "name of testcase"
npm t -- -t tests/SimplHTML.js --testcase "Simple HTML"