rpv

@phuocng/react-pdf-viewer

by Nguyen Huu Phuoc
1.7.0 (see all)

A React component to view a PDF document

Readme

React PDF viewer

A React component to view a PDF document. It's written in TypeScript, and powered by React hooks completely.

React PDF viewer

// Core viewer
import { Viewer } from '@react-pdf-viewer/core';

// Plugins
import { defaultLayoutPlugin } from '@react-pdf-viewer/default-layout';

// Import styles
import '@react-pdf-viewer/core/lib/styles/index.css';
import '@react-pdf-viewer/default-layout/lib/styles/index.css';

// Create new plugin instance
const defaultLayoutPluginInstance = defaultLayoutPlugin();

<Viewer
    fileUrl='/assets/pdf-open-parameters.pdf'
    plugins={[
        // Register plugins
        defaultLayoutPluginInstance,
        ...
    ]}
/>

Features

Basic features

  • Support password protected document
  • Zooming: Support custom levels such as actual size, page fit, and page width
  • Navigation between pages
  • Can go to the first and last pages quickly
  • Search for text
  • Preview page thumbnails
  • View and navigate the table of contents
  • List and download attachments
  • Rotating
  • Text selection and hand tool modes
  • Different scrolling modes
  • Full screen mode
  • Can open a file from local. Users can drag and drop a local file to view it
  • Download file
  • View the document properties
  • Support SSR
  • Print
  • Theming
  • Dark mode
  • Accessibility

Customization

  • The toolbar can be customized easily
  • All text items can be localized in another language

License

You have to purchase a Commercial License at the official website.

About

This project is developed by Nguyen Huu Phuoc. I love building products and sharing knowledge.

Alternatives

ren
@react-pdf/renderer📄 Create PDF files using React
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
163K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
rp
react-pdfDisplay PDFs in your React app as easily as if they were images.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
399K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
rph
react-pdf-highlighterSet of React components for PDF annotation
GitHub Stars
577
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
2Unwelcoming Community
pvr
pdf-viewer-reactjsA simple PDF viewer for React js
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-react-pdfviewerSyncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
956
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

React PDF Viewer Powered By Hooks | Reactscript
reactscript.com1 year agoReact PDF Viewer Powered By Hooks | ReactscriptA React component to view a PDF document. Written in TypeScript and powered by React hooks completely.
Add a PDF Reader to a React App with react-pdf-viewer - The Web Dev
thewebdev.info2 years agoAdd a PDF Reader to a React App with react-pdf-viewer - The Web DevSpread the love Related Posts Getting Started with React and JSXReact is a library for creating front end views. It has a big ecosystem of… How to Add Browser Notifications to Your React AppWith the HTML5 Notification API, browsers can display native popup notifications to users. With notifications,…
@phuocng/react-pdf-viewer on NPM
libraries.io2 years ago@phuocng/react-pdf-viewer on NPMDiscover open source packages, modules and frameworks you can use in your code
A React component to view a PDF document
reactjsexample.com2 years agoA React component to view a PDF documentA React component to view a PDF document. It’s written in TypeScript, and powered by React hooks completely.
@phuocng/react-pdf-viewer examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io@phuocng/react-pdf-viewer examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use @phuocng/react-pdf-viewer by viewing and forking @phuocng/react-pdf-viewer example apps on CodeSandbox