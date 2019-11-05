PhosphorJS

This project is archived. @sccolbert has retired from OSS development and no further public updates will be made.

Permission is freely given to hard-fork this project and continue development in the public sphere. However, such a fork may not use the name(s) PhosphorJS, Phosphor, or the names of the copyright holders without explicit written permission from those copyright holders (which is more than likely @sccolbert), unless those names already exist in the code at the time the fork was created. In short: hard-fork, pick a new name, and move on with life.