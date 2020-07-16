openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

17K

GitHub Stars

849

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Maintenance status

Bublé was created when ES2015 was still the future. Nowadays, all modern browsers support all of ES2015 and (in some cases) beyond. Unless you need to support IE11, you probably don't need to use Bublé to convert your code to ES5.

Since IE11 is an unfortunate reality for some people, we will continue to release bugfixes, but new features won't be added unless in exceptional circumstances.

Bublé

The blazing fast, batteries-included ES2015 compiler

Quickstart

Via the command line...

npm install -g buble
buble input.js > output.js

...or via the JavaScript API:

var buble = require( 'buble' );
var result = buble.transform( source ); // { code: ..., map: ... }

License

MIT

