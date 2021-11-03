openbase logo
dec

@phensley/decimal

by Patrick Hensley
1.4.0 (see all)

Internationalization and localization in Typescript with Unicode CLDR, batteries included

Readme

cldr-engine

Internationalization in Typescript with Unicode CLDR, batteries included.

Install

Install the NPM package:

npm install --save @phensley/cldr

Using Yarn:

yarn add @phensley/cldr

Versioning

This project follows semantic versioning:

PATCH

  • Bug fixes
  • Backwards-compatible
  • Resource pack compatibility maintained (packs from 1.0.0 are guaranteed to work for all 1.0.* versions)

MINOR

  • New features
  • Backwards-compatible
  • Internal schema breaking changes (applications must load resource packs from the same major.minor version)
  • CLDR data upgrades which maintain backwards-compatibility

MAJOR

  • Public API breaking changes
  • CLDR data upgrades which change break API compatibility (unit deprecation / renaming, etc)

Features

Package Naming

Packages with the cldr-* prefix represent pieces of the larger library and are designed to work together. The @phensley/cldr package pulls in the full functionality of the library.

Packages without the cldr-* prefix can be used in an application individually without pulling in the larger core library.

You can use any of the packages independent of the rest of the library:

packagesizedependencies
@phensley/cldr-utilsmin+gzip
@phensley/decimalmin+gzip
@phensley/language-tagmin+gzip
@phensley/localemin+gzipsize includes language-tag package
@phensley/locale-matchermin+gzipsize includes locale and language-tag packages
@phensley/messageformatmin+gzipsize includes cldr-utils, decimal, and plurals packages
@phensley/pluralsmin+gzipsize includes decimal package
@phensley/timezonemin+gzipsize includes cldr-utils package
@phensley/unit-convertermin+gzipsize includes cldr-utils and decimal packages

Goals

  • Support a broad set of CLDR features in the browser "out of the box".
  • Support all scripts and regions for a language in a single compact resource pack.
  • Resolve the CLDR data size and dimensionality problems.
    • In the case of English: ~40MB of JSON for 105 locales is compressed to a 194KB resource pack (44KB gzip), a factor of approx. 200:1 uncompressed, 1000:1 with gzip compression.
  • No additional library dependencies required.
  • No custom extraction of CLDR data or precompilation of formatters required.
  • Correctness and consistency across browsers, Node.js, and other Javascript ES5 runtime environments.
  • Provide type-safety, reducing programming errors.
  • No familiarity with CLDR structure is required for developers to use this library.
  • High performance.
  • Arbitrary precision decimal math, to achieve the same accuracy in the browser as on the server.

License

Copyright 2018-present Patrick Hensley

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at

    http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.

Affiliation

This project is not affiliated with the Unicode Inc. or the Unicode CLDR project.

