TSQuery is a port of the ESQuery API for TypeScript! TSQuery allows you to query a TypeScript AST for patterns of syntax using a CSS style selector system.
Check out the ESQuery demo - note that the demo requires JavaScript code, not TypeScript
You can also check out the TSQuery Playground - Lovingly crafted by Uri Shaked
npm install @phenomnomnominal/tsquery --save-dev
Say we want to select all instances of an identifier with name "Animal", e.g. the identifier in the
class declaration, and the identifier in the
extends declaration.
We would do something like the following:
import { tsquery } from '@phenomnomnominal/tsquery';
const typescript = `
class Animal {
constructor(public name: string) { }
move(distanceInMeters: number = 0) {
console.log(\`\${this.name} moved \${distanceInMeters}m.\`);
}
}
class Snake extends Animal {
constructor(name: string) { super(name); }
move(distanceInMeters = 5) {
console.log("Slithering...");
super.move(distanceInMeters);
}
}
`;
const ast = tsquery.ast(typescript);
const nodes = tsquery(ast, 'Identifier[name="Animal"]');
console.log(nodes.length); // 2
Try running this code in StackBlitz!
The following selectors are supported:
ForStatement (see common node types)
*
[attr]
[attr="foo"] or
[attr=123]
[attr=/foo.*/]
[attr!="foo"],
[attr>2],
[attr<3],
[attr>=2], or
[attr<=3]
[attr.level2="foo"]
FunctionDeclaration > Identifier.id
:first-child or
:last-child
:nth-child(2)
:nth-last-child(1)
ancestor descendant
parent > child
node ~ sibling
node + adjacent
:not(ForStatement)
:matches([attr] > :first-child, :last-child)
IfStatement:has([name="foo"])
:statement,
:expression,
:declaration,
:function, or
:pattern
Identifier - any identifier (name of a function, class, variable, etc)
IfStatement,
ForStatement,
WhileStatement,
DoStatement - control flow
FunctionDeclaration,
ClassDeclaration,
ArrowFunction - declarations
VariableStatement - var, const, let.
ImportDeclaration - any
import statement
StringLiteral - any string
TrueKeyword,
FalseKeyword,
NullKeyword,
AnyKeyword - various keywords
CallExpression - function call
NumericLiteral - any numeric constant
NoSubstitutionTemplateLiteral,
TemplateExpression - template strings and expressions