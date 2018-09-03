





🔒 Node.JS Argon2 password hashing algorithm following the PHC string format.

PHC String Format

The PHC String Format is an attempt to specify a common hash string format that’s a restricted & well defined subset of the Modular Crypt Format. New hashes are strongly encouraged to adhere to the PHC specification, rather than the much looser Modular Crypt Format.

The hash strings generated by this package are in the following format:

$argon2<variant>$v=<version>$m=<memory>,t=<iterations>,p=<parallelism>$<salt>$<hash>

Where:

Field Type Description <variant> string The variant of the algorithm used to derive a key of the input password. <version> number The version of the argon2 algorithm used. <memory> number The amount of memory to consume in kibibytes. <iterations> number The number of iterations desired. The higher the number of iterations, the more secure the derived key will be, but will take a longer amount of time to complete. <parallelism> number The degree of parallelism to use while computing the hash. <salt> string A sequence of bits, known as a cryptographic salt encoded in B64. <hash> string The computed derived key by the argon2 algorithm encoded in B64.

For more details consult the Argon2 paper here.

Install

npm install --save @phc/argon2

Usage

const argon2 = require ( '@phc/argon2' ); const hash = await argon2.hash( 'password' ); const match = await argon2.verify(hash, 'password' ); const match = await argon2.verify(hash, 'wrong' ); const ids = argon2.identifiers();

Benchmarks

Below you can find usage statistics of this hashing algorithm with different options.

This should help you understand how the different options affects the running time and memory usage of the algorithm.

Usage reports are generated thanks to sympact.

System Report ↴ Distro Release Platform Arch -------- ------- -------- ---- Mac OS X 10.12 .6 darwin x64 CPU Brand Clock Cores ------ -------------- -------- ----- Intel® Core™ i5-6360U 2.00 GHz 4 Memory Type Size Clock ---------------------- ------ ----------- -------- Micron Technology Inc. LPDDR3 4294.967 MB 1867 MHz Micron Technology Inc. LPDDR3 4294.967 MB 1867 MHz

Default options - {iterations:3, memory:4096, parallelism:1, variant:'id'} ↴ CPU Usage (avarage ± σ) CPU Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 0.50 % ± 0.00 % 0.50 % … 0.50 % RAM Usage (avarage ± σ) RAM Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 23.927 MB ± 2.775 MB 21.152 MB … 26.702 MB Execution time Sampling time Samples -------------- ------------- --------- 0.020 s 0.069 s 2 samples Instant CPU Usage RAM Usage PIDS ------- --------- --------- ---- 0.028 s 0.50 % 21.152 MB 4934 0.069 s 0.50 % 26.702 MB 4934

5 iterations - {iterations:5, memory:4096, parallelism:1, variant:'id'} ↴ CPU Usage (avarage ± σ) CPU Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 0.60 % ± 0.00 % 0.60 % … 0.60 % RAM Usage (avarage ± σ) RAM Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 24.906 MB ± 2.591 MB 21.242 MB … 26.739 MB Execution time Sampling time Samples -------------- ------------- --------- 0.025 s 0.077 s 3 samples Instant CPU Usage RAM Usage PIDS ------- --------- --------- ---- 0.025 s 0.60 % 21.242 MB 4945 0.076 s 0.60 % 26.739 MB 4945 0.077 s 0.60 % 26.739 MB 4945

10 iterations - {iterations:10, memory:4096, parallelism:1, variant:'id'} ↴ CPU Usage (avarage ± σ) CPU Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 0.40 % ± 0.00 % 0.40 % … 0.40 % RAM Usage (avarage ± σ) RAM Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 24.999 MB ± 2.576 MB 21.357 MB … 26.821 MB Execution time Sampling time Samples -------------- ------------- --------- 0.054 s 0.112 s 3 samples Instant CPU Usage RAM Usage PIDS ------- --------- --------- ---- 0.033 s 0.40 % 21.357 MB 4958 0.094 s 0.40 % 26.821 MB 4958 0.112 s 0.40 % 26.821 MB 4958

25 iterations - {iterations:25, memory:4096, parallelism:1, variant:'id'} ↴ CPU Usage (avarage ± σ) CPU Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 6.78 % ± 10.70 % 0.60 % … 25.30 % RAM Usage (avarage ± σ) RAM Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 25.440 MB ± 2.365 MB 21.344 MB … 26.817 MB Execution time Sampling time Samples -------------- ------------- --------- 0.082 s 0.129 s 4 samples Instant CPU Usage RAM Usage PIDS ------- --------- --------- ---- 0.026 s 0.60 % 21.344 MB 4971 0.077 s 0.60 % 26.800 MB 4971 0.109 s 0.60 % 26.800 MB 4971 0.129 s 25.30 % 26.817 MB 4971

50 iterations - {iterations:50, memory:4096, parallelism:1, variant:'id'} ↴ CPU Usage (avarage ± σ) CPU Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 12.24 % ± 7.36 % 0.60 % … 16.90 % RAM Usage (avarage ± σ) RAM Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 26.076 MB ± 1.907 MB 21.406 MB … 26.866 MB Execution time Sampling time Samples -------------- ------------- --------- 0.158 s 0.207 s 7 samples Instant CPU Usage RAM Usage PIDS ------- --------- --------- ---- 0.026 s 0.60 % 21.406 MB 4986 0.077 s 0.60 % 26.849 MB 4986 0.107 s 16.90 % 26.849 MB 4986 0.145 s 16.90 % 26.849 MB 4986 0.167 s 16.90 % 26.849 MB 4986 0.196 s 16.90 % 26.866 MB 4986 0.207 s 16.90 % 26.866 MB 4986

100 iterations - {iterations:100, memory:4096, parallelism:1, variant:'id'} ↴ CPU Usage (avarage ± σ) CPU Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 37.25 % ± 22.39 % 1.10 % … 59.20 % RAM Usage (avarage ± σ) RAM Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 26.418 MB ± 1.453 MB 21.385 MB … 26.849 MB Execution time Sampling time Samples -------------- ------------- ---------- 0.408 s 0.479 s 13 samples Instant CPU Usage RAM Usage PIDS ------- --------- --------- ---- 0.026 s 1.10 % 21.385 MB 5007 0.076 s 1.10 % 26.833 MB 5007 0.106 s 1.10 % 26.833 MB 5007 0.153 s 30.70 % 26.833 MB 5007 0.170 s 30.70 % 26.833 MB 5007 0.201 s 30.70 % 26.833 MB 5007 0.301 s 50.70 % 26.833 MB 5007 0.330 s 50.70 % 26.833 MB 5007 0.366 s 50.70 % 26.833 MB 5007 0.403 s 59.20 % 26.833 MB 5007 0.453 s 59.20 % 26.849 MB 5007 0.478 s 59.20 % 26.849 MB 5007 0.479 s 59.20 % 26.849 MB 5007

16˙384 KiB of memory - {iterations:3, memory:16384, parallelism:1, variant:'id'} ↴ CPU Usage (avarage ± σ) CPU Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 5.58 % ± 2.81 % 0.70 % … 7.20 % RAM Usage (avarage ± σ) RAM Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 34.916 MB ± 7.812 MB 21.385 MB … 39.432 MB Execution time Sampling time Samples -------------- ------------- --------- 0.071 s 0.13 s 4 samples Instant CPU Usage RAM Usage PIDS ------- --------- --------- ---- 0.033 s 0.70 % 21.385 MB 5040 0.083 s 7.20 % 39.416 MB 5040 0.116 s 7.20 % 39.432 MB 5040 0.130 s 7.20 % 39.432 MB 5040

65˙536 KiB of memory - {iterations:3, memory:65536, parallelism:1, variant:'id'} ↴ CPU Usage (avarage ± σ) CPU Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 21.92 % ± 17.48 % 0.60 % … 49.30 % RAM Usage (avarage ± σ) RAM Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 75.683 MB ± 23.350 MB 20.980 MB … 89.358 MB Execution time Sampling time Samples -------------- ------------- --------- 0.205 s 0.258 s 8 samples Instant CPU Usage RAM Usage PIDS ------- --------- --------- ---- 0.025 s 0.60 % 20.980 MB 5055 0.075 s 0.60 % 55.775 MB 5055 0.106 s 18.90 % 81.981 MB 5055 0.143 s 18.90 % 89.342 MB 5055 0.164 s 18.90 % 89.342 MB 5055 0.194 s 18.90 % 89.342 MB 5055 0.225 s 49.30 % 89.342 MB 5055 0.258 s 49.30 % 89.358 MB 5055

262˙144 KiB of memory - {iterations:3, memory:262144, parallelism:1, variant:'id'} ↴ CPU Usage (avarage ± σ) CPU Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 64.37 % ± 28.91 % 0.60 % … 93.90 % RAM Usage (avarage ± σ) RAM Usage Range (min … max) ----------------------- --------------------------- 216.095 MB ± 96.874 MB 21.332 MB … 291.025 MB Execution time Sampling time Samples -------------- ------------- ---------- 0.885 s 0.933 s 31 samples Instant CPU Usage RAM Usage PIDS ------- --------- ---------- ---- 0.026 s 0.60 % 21.332 MB 5078 0.074 s 0.60 % 51.356 MB 5078 0.106 s 19.40 % 77.545 MB 5078 0.136 s 19.40 % 99.344 MB 5078 0.167 s 19.40 % 121.168 MB 5078 0.192 s 19.40 % 140.993 MB 5078 0.225 s 47.90 % 165.065 MB 5078 0.260 s 47.90 % 188.371 MB 5078 0.286 s 47.90 % 205.804 MB 5078 0.315 s 47.90 % 229.233 MB 5078 0.343 s 66.20 % 252.084 MB 5078 0.404 s 66.20 % 288.231 MB 5078 0.422 s 66.20 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.439 s 66.20 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.468 s 77.00 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.498 s 77.00 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.528 s 77.00 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.554 s 77.00 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.586 s 77.00 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.619 s 85.10 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.649 s 85.10 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.672 s 85.10 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.703 s 85.10 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.735 s 89.80 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.765 s 89.80 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.792 s 89.80 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.823 s 89.80 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.854 s 93.90 % 291.025 MB 5078 0.896 s 93.90 % 156.807 MB 5078 0.918 s 93.90 % 22.606 MB 5078 0.933 s 93.90 % 22.606 MB 5078

API

TOC

hash(password, [options]) ⇒ Promise.<string> Computes the hash string of the given password in the PHC format using argon2 package. verify(phcstr, password) ⇒ Promise.<boolean> Determines whether or not the hash stored inside the PHC formatted string matches the hash generated for the password provided. identifiers() ⇒ Array.<string> Gets the list of all identifiers supported by this hashing function.

Computes the hash string of the given password in the PHC format using argon2 package.

Kind: global function

Returns: Promise.<string> - The generated secure hash string in the PHC format.

Access: public

Param Type Default Description password string The password to hash. [options] Object Optional configurations related to the hashing function. [options.variant] number id Optinal variant of argon2 to use. Can be one of [ 'd' , 'i' , 'id' ] for argon2d, argon2i and argon2id respectively. [options.iterations] number 3 Optional number of iterations to use. Must be an integer within the range ( 1 <= iterations <= 2^32-1 ). [options.memory] number 4096 Optional amount of memory to use in kibibytes. Must be an integer within the range ( 8 <= memory <= 2^32-1 ). [options.parallelism] number 1 Optional degree of parallelism to use. Must be an integer within the range ( 1 <= parallelism <= 2^24-1 ). [options.saltSize] number 16 Optional number of bytes to use when autogenerating new salts. Must be an integer within the range ( 1 <= saltSize <= 2^10-1 ).

Determines whether or not the hash stored inside the PHC formatted string matches the hash generated for the password provided.

Kind: global function

Returns: Promise.<boolean> - A boolean that is true if the hash computed for the password matches.

Access: public

Param Type Description phcstr string Secure hash string generated from this package. password string User's password input.

Gets the list of all identifiers supported by this hashing function.

Kind: global function

Returns: Array.<string> - A list of identifiers supported by this hashing function.

Access: public

