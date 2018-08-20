This is yet another QR Code generator.

Overview

No dependecies;

generate image in png , svg , eps and pdf formats;

, , and formats; numeric and alphanumeric modes;

support UTF-8.

Releases

Installing

npm install qr-image

Usage

Example:

var qr = require ( 'qr-image' ); var qr_svg = qr.image( 'I love QR!' , { type : 'svg' }); qr_svg.pipe( require ( 'fs' ).createWriteStream( 'i_love_qr.svg' )); var svg_string = qr.imageSync( 'I love QR!' , { type : 'svg' });

Example For generate images in client side:

var qr = require ( 'qr-image' ); router.get( '/qr' , function ( ) { var code = qr.image( 'http://www.google.com' , { type : 'png' }); res.setHeader( 'Content-type' , 'image/png' ); code.pipe(res); });

then in the html files:

< img src = "/qr" alt = "qrcode" >

More examples

qr = require('qr-image')

Methods

qr.image(text, [ec_level | options]) — Readable stream with image data;

— Readable stream with image data; qr.imageSync(text, [ec_level | options]) — string with image data. (Buffer for png );

— string with image data. (Buffer for ); qr.svgObject(text, [ec_level | options]) — object with SVG path and size;

— object with SVG path and size; qr.matrix(text, [ec_level]) — 2D array of booleans. Y is indexed first (e.g. [y][x] NOT [x][y] ), [0][0] is the top left, and true means black.

Options

text — text to encode;

— text to encode; ec_level — error correction level. One of L , M , Q , H . Default M .

— error correction level. One of , , , . Default . options — image options object: ec_level — default M . type — image type. Possible values png (default), svg , pdf and eps . size (png and svg only) — size of one module in pixels. Default 5 for png and undefined for svg. margin — white space around QR image in modules. Default 4 for png and 1 for others. customize (only png) — function to customize qr bitmap before encoding to PNG. parse_url (experimental, default false ) — try to optimize QR-code for URLs.

— image options object:

Changes

Use zlib.deflateSync instead of pako .

instead of . Fix deprecation warning for NodeJS 7.

