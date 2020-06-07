Petfinder JS SDK

A JS wrapper for the Petfinder API, written in JavaScript/TypeScript.

Features

TypeScript definition

Promises (via Axios)

Well tested

Install

Using npm:

npm install --save @ petfinder / petfinder - js

In browser:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/axios/dist/axios.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@petfinder/petfinder-js/dist/petfinder.min.js" > </ script >

Usage (Browser)

var pf = new petfinder.Client({ apiKey : "my-api-key" , secret : "my-api-secret" }); pf.animal.search() .then( function ( response ) { }) .catch( function ( error ) { });

Usage (Node/CommonJS)

var petfinder = require ( "@petfinder/petfinder-js" ); var client = new petfinder.Client({ apiKey : "my-api-key" , secret : "my-api-secret" }); client.animal.search() .then( function ( response ) { }) .catch( function ( error ) { });

Usage (TypeScript/ES6 Module)

import { Client } from "@petfinder/petfinder-js" ; const client = new Client({ apiKey : "my-api-key" , secret : "my-api-secret" }); client.animal.search() .then( function ( response ) { }) .catch( function ( error ) { });

Documentation

See docs directory for more detailed documentation.