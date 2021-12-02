Sortable is a JavaScript library for reorderable drag-and-drop lists.
Demo: http://sortablejs.github.io/Sortable/
Install with NPM:
$ npm install sortablejs --save
Install with Bower:
$ bower install --save sortablejs
Import into your project:
// Default SortableJS
import Sortable from 'sortablejs';
// Core SortableJS (without default plugins)
import Sortable from 'sortablejs/modular/sortable.core.esm.js';
// Complete SortableJS (with all plugins)
import Sortable from 'sortablejs/modular/sortable.complete.esm.js';
Cherrypick plugins:
// Cherrypick extra plugins
import Sortable, { MultiDrag, Swap } from 'sortablejs';
Sortable.mount(new MultiDrag(), new Swap());
// Cherrypick default plugins
import Sortable, { AutoScroll } from 'sortablejs/modular/sortable.core.esm.js';
Sortable.mount(new AutoScroll());
<ul id="items">
<li>item 1</li>
<li>item 2</li>
<li>item 3</li>
</ul>
var el = document.getElementById('items');
var sortable = Sortable.create(el);
You can use any element for the list and its elements, not just
ul/
li. Here is an example with
divs.
var sortable = new Sortable(el, {
group: "name", // or { name: "...", pull: [true, false, 'clone', array], put: [true, false, array] }
sort: true, // sorting inside list
delay: 0, // time in milliseconds to define when the sorting should start
delayOnTouchOnly: false, // only delay if user is using touch
touchStartThreshold: 0, // px, how many pixels the point should move before cancelling a delayed drag event
disabled: false, // Disables the sortable if set to true.
store: null, // @see Store
animation: 150, // ms, animation speed moving items when sorting, `0` — without animation
easing: "cubic-bezier(1, 0, 0, 1)", // Easing for animation. Defaults to null. See https://easings.net/ for examples.
handle: ".my-handle", // Drag handle selector within list items
filter: ".ignore-elements", // Selectors that do not lead to dragging (String or Function)
preventOnFilter: true, // Call `event.preventDefault()` when triggered `filter`
draggable: ".item", // Specifies which items inside the element should be draggable
dataIdAttr: 'data-id', // HTML attribute that is used by the `toArray()` method
ghostClass: "sortable-ghost", // Class name for the drop placeholder
chosenClass: "sortable-chosen", // Class name for the chosen item
dragClass: "sortable-drag", // Class name for the dragging item
swapThreshold: 1, // Threshold of the swap zone
invertSwap: false, // Will always use inverted swap zone if set to true
invertedSwapThreshold: 1, // Threshold of the inverted swap zone (will be set to swapThreshold value by default)
direction: 'horizontal', // Direction of Sortable (will be detected automatically if not given)
forceFallback: false, // ignore the HTML5 DnD behaviour and force the fallback to kick in
fallbackClass: "sortable-fallback", // Class name for the cloned DOM Element when using forceFallback
fallbackOnBody: false, // Appends the cloned DOM Element into the Document's Body
fallbackTolerance: 0, // Specify in pixels how far the mouse should move before it's considered as a drag.
dragoverBubble: false,
removeCloneOnHide: true, // Remove the clone element when it is not showing, rather than just hiding it
emptyInsertThreshold: 5, // px, distance mouse must be from empty sortable to insert drag element into it
setData: function (/** DataTransfer */dataTransfer, /** HTMLElement*/dragEl) {
dataTransfer.setData('Text', dragEl.textContent); // `dataTransfer` object of HTML5 DragEvent
},
// Element is chosen
onChoose: function (/**Event*/evt) {
evt.oldIndex; // element index within parent
},
// Element is unchosen
onUnchoose: function(/**Event*/evt) {
// same properties as onEnd
},
// Element dragging started
onStart: function (/**Event*/evt) {
evt.oldIndex; // element index within parent
},
// Element dragging ended
onEnd: function (/**Event*/evt) {
var itemEl = evt.item; // dragged HTMLElement
evt.to; // target list
evt.from; // previous list
evt.oldIndex; // element's old index within old parent
evt.newIndex; // element's new index within new parent
evt.oldDraggableIndex; // element's old index within old parent, only counting draggable elements
evt.newDraggableIndex; // element's new index within new parent, only counting draggable elements
evt.clone // the clone element
evt.pullMode; // when item is in another sortable: `"clone"` if cloning, `true` if moving
},
// Element is dropped into the list from another list
onAdd: function (/**Event*/evt) {
// same properties as onEnd
},
// Changed sorting within list
onUpdate: function (/**Event*/evt) {
// same properties as onEnd
},
// Called by any change to the list (add / update / remove)
onSort: function (/**Event*/evt) {
// same properties as onEnd
},
// Element is removed from the list into another list
onRemove: function (/**Event*/evt) {
// same properties as onEnd
},
// Attempt to drag a filtered element
onFilter: function (/**Event*/evt) {
var itemEl = evt.item; // HTMLElement receiving the `mousedown|tapstart` event.
},
// Event when you move an item in the list or between lists
onMove: function (/**Event*/evt, /**Event*/originalEvent) {
// Example: https://jsbin.com/nawahef/edit?js,output
evt.dragged; // dragged HTMLElement
evt.draggedRect; // DOMRect {left, top, right, bottom}
evt.related; // HTMLElement on which have guided
evt.relatedRect; // DOMRect
evt.willInsertAfter; // Boolean that is true if Sortable will insert drag element after target by default
originalEvent.clientY; // mouse position
// return false; — for cancel
// return -1; — insert before target
// return 1; — insert after target
// return true; — keep default insertion point based on the direction
// return void; — keep default insertion point based on the direction
},
// Called when creating a clone of element
onClone: function (/**Event*/evt) {
var origEl = evt.item;
var cloneEl = evt.clone;
},
// Called when dragging element changes position
onChange: function(/**Event*/evt) {
evt.newIndex // most likely why this event is used is to get the dragging element's current index
// same properties as onEnd
}
});
group option
To drag elements from one list into another, both lists must have the same
group value.
You can also define whether lists can give away, give and keep a copy (
clone), and receive elements.
String — group name
true|false|["foo", "bar"]|'clone'|function — ability to move from the list.
clone — copy the item, rather than move. Or an array of group names which the elements may be put in. Defaults to
true.
true|false|["baz", "qux"]|function — whether elements can be added from other lists, or an array of group names from which elements can be added.
boolean — revert cloned element to initial position after moving to a another list.
Demo:
pull and
put
revertClone: true
sort option
Allow sorting inside list.
Demo: https://jsbin.com/jayedig/edit?js,output
delay option
Time in milliseconds to define when the sorting should start. Unfortunately, due to browser restrictions, delaying is not possible on IE or Edge with native drag & drop.
Demo: https://jsbin.com/zosiwah/edit?js,output
delayOnTouchOnly option
Whether or not the delay should be applied only if the user is using touch (eg. on a mobile device). No delay will be applied in any other case. Defaults to
false.
swapThreshold option
Percentage of the target that the swap zone will take up, as a float between
0 and
1.
Demo: http://sortablejs.github.io/Sortable#thresholds
invertSwap option
Set to
true to set the swap zone to the sides of the target, for the effect of sorting "in between" items.
Demo: http://sortablejs.github.io/Sortable#thresholds
invertedSwapThreshold option
Percentage of the target that the inverted swap zone will take up, as a float between
0 and
1. If not given, will default to
swapThreshold.
direction option
Direction that the Sortable should sort in. Can be set to
'vertical',
'horizontal', or a function, which will be called whenever a target is dragged over. Must return
'vertical' or
'horizontal'.
Example of direction detection for vertical list that includes full column and half column elements:
Sortable.create(el, {
direction: function(evt, target, dragEl) {
if (target !== null && target.className.includes('half-column') && dragEl.className.includes('half-column')) {
return 'horizontal';
}
return 'vertical';
}
});
touchStartThreshold option
This option is similar to
fallbackTolerance option.
When the
delay option is set, some phones with very sensitive touch displays like the Samsung Galaxy S8 will fire
unwanted touchmove events even when your finger is not moving, resulting in the sort not triggering.
This option sets the minimum pointer movement that must occur before the delayed sorting is cancelled.
Values between 3 to 5 are good.
disabled options
Disables the sortable if set to
true.
Demo: https://jsbin.com/sewokud/edit?js,output
var sortable = Sortable.create(list);
document.getElementById("switcher").onclick = function () {
var state = sortable.option("disabled"); // get
sortable.option("disabled", !state); // set
};
handle option
To make list items draggable, Sortable disables text selection by the user. That's not always desirable. To allow text selection, define a drag handler, which is an area of every list element that allows it to be dragged around.
Demo: https://jsbin.com/numakuh/edit?html,js,output
Sortable.create(el, {
handle: ".my-handle"
});
<ul>
<li><span class="my-handle">::</span> list item text one
<li><span class="my-handle">::</span> list item text two
</ul>
.my-handle {
cursor: move;
cursor: -webkit-grabbing;
}
filter option
Sortable.create(list, {
filter: ".js-remove, .js-edit",
onFilter: function (evt) {
var item = evt.item,
ctrl = evt.target;
if (Sortable.utils.is(ctrl, ".js-remove")) { // Click on remove button
item.parentNode.removeChild(item); // remove sortable item
}
else if (Sortable.utils.is(ctrl, ".js-edit")) { // Click on edit link
// ...
}
}
})
ghostClass option
Class name for the drop placeholder (default
sortable-ghost).
Demo: https://jsbin.com/henuyiw/edit?css,js,output
.ghost {
opacity: 0.4;
}
Sortable.create(list, {
ghostClass: "ghost"
});
chosenClass option
Class name for the chosen item (default
sortable-chosen).
Demo: https://jsbin.com/hoqufox/edit?css,js,output
.chosen {
color: #fff;
background-color: #c00;
}
Sortable.create(list, {
delay: 500,
chosenClass: "chosen"
});
forceFallback option
If set to
true, the Fallback for non HTML5 Browser will be used, even if we are using an HTML5 Browser.
This gives us the possibility to test the behaviour for older Browsers even in newer Browser, or make the Drag 'n Drop feel more consistent between Desktop , Mobile and old Browsers.
On top of that, the Fallback always generates a copy of that DOM Element and appends the class
fallbackClass defined in the options. This behaviour controls the look of this 'dragged' Element.
Demo: https://jsbin.com/sibiput/edit?html,css,js,output
fallbackTolerance option
Emulates the native drag threshold. Specify in pixels how far the mouse should move before it's considered as a drag. Useful if the items are also clickable like in a list of links.
When the user clicks inside a sortable element, it's not uncommon for your hand to move a little between the time you press and the time you release. Dragging only starts if you move the pointer past a certain tolerance, so that you don't accidentally start dragging every time you click.
3 to 5 are probably good values.
dragoverBubble option
If set to
true, the dragover event will bubble to parent sortables. Works on both fallback and native dragover event.
By default, it is false, but Sortable will only stop bubbling the event once the element has been inserted into a parent Sortable, or can be inserted into a parent Sortable, but isn't at that specific time (due to animation, etc).
Since 1.8.0, you will probably want to leave this option as false. Before 1.8.0, it may need to be
true for nested sortables to work.
removeCloneOnHide option
If set to
false, the clone is hidden by having it's CSS
display property set to
none.
By default, this option is
true, meaning Sortable will remove the cloned element from the DOM when it is supposed to be hidden.
emptyInsertThreshold option
The distance (in pixels) the mouse must be from an empty sortable while dragging for the drag element to be inserted into that sortable. Defaults to
5. Set to
0 to disable this feature.
Demo: https://jsbin.com/becavoj/edit?js,output
An alternative to this option would be to set a padding on your list when it is empty.
For example:
ul:empty {
padding-bottom: 20px;
}
Warning: For
:empty to work, it must have no node inside (even text one).
Demo: https://jsbin.com/yunakeg/edit?html,css,js,output
HTMLElement — list, in which moved element
HTMLElement — previous list
HTMLElement — dragged element
HTMLElement
Number|undefined — old index within parent
Number|undefined — new index within parent
Number|undefined — old index within parent, only counting draggable elements
Number|undefined — new index within parent, only counting draggable elements
String|Boolean|undefined — Pull mode if dragging into another sortable (
"clone",
true, or
false), otherwise undefined
move event object
HTMLElement
HTMLElement
HTMLElement
DOMRect
HTMLElement — element on which have guided
DOMRect
Boolean —
true if will element be inserted after target (or
false if before)
String[, value:
*]):
*
Get or set the option.
HTMLElement[, selector:
String]):
HTMLElement|null
For each element in the set, get the first element that matches the selector by testing the element itself and traversing up through its ancestors in the DOM tree.
String[]
Serializes the sortable's item
data-id's (
dataIdAttr option) into an array of string.
String[], useAnimation:
Boolean)
Sorts the elements according to the array.
var order = sortable.toArray();
sortable.sort(order.reverse(), true); // apply
Save the current sorting (see store)
Removes the sortable functionality completely.
Saving and restoring of the sort.
<ul>
<li data-id="1">order</li>
<li data-id="2">save</li>
<li data-id="3">restore</li>
</ul>
Sortable.create(el, {
group: "localStorage-example",
store: {
/**
* Get the order of elements. Called once during initialization.
* @param {Sortable} sortable
* @returns {Array}
*/
get: function (sortable) {
var order = localStorage.getItem(sortable.options.group.name);
return order ? order.split('|') : [];
},
/**
* Save the order of elements. Called onEnd (when the item is dropped).
* @param {Sortable} sortable
*/
set: function (sortable) {
var order = sortable.toArray();
localStorage.setItem(sortable.options.group.name, order.join('|'));
}
}
})
Demo: https://jsbin.com/visimub/edit?html,js,output
<!-- Latest compiled and minified CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.1/css/bootstrap.min.css"/>
<!-- Latest Sortable -->
<script src="http://SortableJS.github.io/Sortable/Sortable.js"></script>
<!-- Simple List -->
<ul id="simpleList" class="list-group">
<li class="list-group-item">This is <a href="http://SortableJS.github.io/Sortable/">Sortable</a></li>
<li class="list-group-item">It works with Bootstrap...</li>
<li class="list-group-item">...out of the box.</li>
<li class="list-group-item">It has support for touch devices.</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Just drag some elements around.</li>
</ul>
<script>
// Simple list
Sortable.create(simpleList, { /* options */ });
</script>
HTMLElement[, options:
Object]):
Sortable
Create new instance.
Sortable
The active Sortable instance.
HTMLElement
The element being dragged.
HTMLElement
The ghost element.
HTMLElement
The clone element.
HTMLElement):
Sortable
Get the Sortable instance on an element.
...SortablePlugin|SortablePlugin[])
Mounts a plugin to Sortable.
:HTMLElement, event
:String, fn
:Function) — attach an event handler function
:HTMLElement, event
:String, fn
:Function) — remove an event handler
:HTMLElement)
:Object — get the values of all the CSS properties
:HTMLElement, prop
:String)
:Mixed — get the value of style properties
:HTMLElement, prop
:String, value
:String) — set one CSS properties
:HTMLElement, props
:Object) — set more CSS properties
:HTMLElement, tagName
:String[, iterator
:Function])
:Array — get elements by tag name
:Mixed, fn
:Function)
:Function — Takes a function and returns a new one that will always have a particular context
:HTMLElement, selector
:String)
:Boolean — check the current matched set of elements against a selector
:HTMLElement, selector
:String[, ctx
:HTMLElement])
:HTMLElement|Null — for each element in the set, get the first element that matches the selector by testing the element itself and traversing up through its ancestors in the DOM tree
:HTMLElement)
:HTMLElement — create a deep copy of the set of matched elements
:HTMLElement, name
:String, state
:Boolean) — add or remove one classes from each element
:HTMLElement)
:String — automatically detect the direction of the element as either
'vertical' or
'horizontal'
<!-- jsDelivr :: Sortable :: Latest (https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/sortablejs) -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sortablejs@latest/Sortable.min.js"></script>
