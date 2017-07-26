A single function that returns a reducer, action creators, and action types. This is just a little helper whose is goal is to remove the need of manually making some of the boilerplate, such as constants and action creators.

Installation

npm install --save redux-create-module

API

There's only one function

Params

name is just a string that will be included in the action types.

initialState is, well, the initial state for the module.

handler is where it gets interesting. It's an object where the keys are action names and the values are action handlers. For example:

const counter = createModule( 'counter' , 0 , { increment : ( state, action ) => state + 1 , decrement : ( state, action ) => state - 1 })

Returns

This function returns an object with three things:

actions is an object with action creators. for example: counter.actions.increment() will return { type: 'counter/increment', payload: {} }

reducer is regular reducer that you can pass to the redux store or to combineReducers

types is an object with the generated action types. For example: counter.types.increment is equal to counter/increment This is useful to handle an action from another module. for example, if we wanted to make another module that tracks how many times the counter was incremented:

const timesIncremented = createModule( 'timesIncremented' , 0 { [counter.types.increment]: ( state, action ) => state + 1 })

Basic Usage

import createModule from "redux-create-module" ; const counter = createModule( 'counter' , 0 , { increment : ( state, action ) => state + 1 , decrement : ( state, action ) => state - 1 }); export default counter.reducer; export const actions = counter.actions;

import React from "react" ; import { connect } from "react-redux" ; import { actions } from "./counter" ; const App = ( { count, dispatch } ) => ( < div > {count} < button onClick = {() => dispatch(actions.increment())}>Increment </ button > </ div > ); export default connect( state => ({ count : state }))(App);