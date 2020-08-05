gentelella

Gentelella Admin is a free to use Bootstrap admin template. This template uses the default Bootstrap 4 styles along with a variety of powerful jQuery plugins and tools to create a powerful framework for creating admin panels or back-end dashboards.

Theme uses several libraries for charts, calendar, form validation, wizard style interface, off-canvas navigation menu, text forms, date range, upload area, form autocomplete, range slider, progress bars, notifications and much more.

We would love to see how you use this awesome admin template. You can notify us about your site, app or service by tweeting to @colorlib. Once the list will grown long enough we will write a post similar to this to showcase the best examples.

Theme Demo

Template Demo

Documentation

Installation via Package Manager

Our goal is to make it installable on different Package Manager! Do you want to use it on your favorite Package Manager and you know how? Pull request all the way!

As of now, this is some installation available:

Bower

bower install gentelella --save

npm

npm install gentelella --save

yarn

yarn add gentelella

How to contribute

To contribute, please ensure that you have stable Node.js and npm installed.

Test if Gulp CLI is installed by running gulp --version . If the command isn't found, run npm install -g gulp . For more information about installing Gulp, see the Gulp's Getting Started.

To have all gulp dependencies run npm install

If gulp is installed, follow the steps below.

Fork and clone the repo. Run gulp , this will open gentelella on your default browser Now you can code, code and code! Submit a pull request

Gentelella for other platforms and frameworks

Let us know if you have done integration for this admin template on other platforms and frameworks and we'll be happy to share your work.

License information

Gentelella is licensed under The MIT License (MIT). Which means that you can use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software. But you always need to state that Colorlib is the original author of this template.

Project is developed and maintained by Colorlib and Aigars Silkalns