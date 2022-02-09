@permettezmoideconstruire/react-map-gl

react-map-gl is a suite of React components designed to provide a React API for Mapbox GL JS-compatible libraries. More information in the online documentation.
See our Design Philosophy.
Using
react-map-gl requires
react >= 16.3.
npm install --save react-map-gl mapbox-gl
import * as React from 'react';
import Map from 'react-map-gl';
function App() {
return <Map
initialViewState={{
longitude: -100,
latitude: 40,
zoom: 3.5
}}
style={{width: 600, height: 400}}
mapStyle="mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9"
/>;
}
Starting with v2.0, mapbox-gl requires a Mapbox token for any usage, with or without the Mapbox data service. See about Mapbox tokens for your options.
To show maps from a service such as Mapbox you will need to register on their website in order to retrieve an access token required by the map component, which will be used to identify you and start serving up map tiles. The service will be free until a certain level of traffic is exceeded.
There are several ways to provide a token to your app, as showcased in some of the example folders:
mapboxAccessToken prop to the map component
MapboxAccessToken environment variable (or set
REACT_APP_MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN if you are using Create React App)
?access_token=TOKEN
react-map-gl is part of vis.gl, an Urban Computing Foundation project.
