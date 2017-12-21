openbase logo
nms

@perinazzoo/node-media-server

by Chen Mingliang
2.3.0 (see all)

A Node.js implementation of RTMP/HTTP-FLV/WS-FLV/HLS/DASH/MP4 Media Server

Readme

Node-Media-Server

logo

A Node.js implementation of RTMP/HTTP-FLV/WS-FLV/HLS/DASH Media Server
中文介绍

If you like this project you can support me.
Web Admin Panel Source

https://github.com/illuspas/Node-Media-Server-Admin

Web Admin Panel Screenshot

http://server_ip:8000/admin

admin preview

Features

  • Cross platform support Windows/Linux/Unix
  • Support H.264/H.265(flv_id=12)/AAC/MP3/SPEEX/NELLYMOSER/G.711/OPUS(flv_id=13)
  • Support GOP cache
  • Support remux to LIVE-HTTP/WS-FLV,Support NodePlayer.js playback
  • Support remux to HLS/DASH/MP4
  • Support xycdn style authentication
  • Support event callback
  • Support https/wss
  • Support Server Monitor
  • Support Rtsp/Rtmp relay
  • Support api control relay
  • Support real-time multi-resolution transcoding

Usage

npx

npx node-media-server

install as a global program

npm i node-media-server -g
node-media-server

docker version

docker run --name nms -d -p 1935:1935 -p 8000:8000 -p 8443:8443 illuspas/node-media-server

mkdir nms
cd nms
npm install node-media-server
vi app.js

const NodeMediaServer = require('node-media-server');

const config = {
  rtmp: {
    port: 1935,
    chunk_size: 60000,
    gop_cache: true,
    ping: 30,
    ping_timeout: 60
  },
  http: {
    port: 8000,
    allow_origin: '*'
  }
};

var nms = new NodeMediaServer(config)
nms.run();

node app.js

Publishing live streams

From FFmpeg

If you have a video file with H.264 video and AAC audio:

ffmpeg -re -i INPUT_FILE_NAME -c copy -f flv rtmp://localhost/live/STREAM_NAME

Or if you have a video file that is encoded in other audio/video format:

ffmpeg -re -i INPUT_FILE_NAME -c:v libx264 -preset veryfast -tune zerolatency -c:a aac -ar 44100 -f flv rtmp://localhost/live/STREAM_NAME

From OBS

Settings -> Stream

Stream Type : Custom Streaming Server

URL : rtmp://localhost/live

Stream key : STREAM_NAME

Accessing the live stream

RTMP

rtmp://localhost/live/STREAM_NAME

http-flv

http://localhost:8000/live/STREAM_NAME.flv

websocket-flv

ws://localhost:8000/live/STREAM_NAME.flv

HLS

http://localhost:8000/live/STREAM_NAME/index.m3u8

DASH

http://localhost:8000/live/STREAM_NAME/index.mpd

via flv.js over http-flv

<script src="https://cdn.bootcss.com/flv.js/1.5.0/flv.min.js"></script>
<video id="videoElement"></video>
<script>
    if (flvjs.isSupported()) {
        var videoElement = document.getElementById('videoElement');
        var flvPlayer = flvjs.createPlayer({
            type: 'flv',
            url: 'http://localhost:8000/live/STREAM_NAME.flv'
        });
        flvPlayer.attachMediaElement(videoElement);
        flvPlayer.load();
        flvPlayer.play();
    }
</script>

via flv.js over websocket-flv

<script src="https://cdn.bootcss.com/flv.js/1.5.0/flv.min.js"></script>
<video id="videoElement"></video>
<script>
    if (flvjs.isSupported()) {
        var videoElement = document.getElementById('videoElement');
        var flvPlayer = flvjs.createPlayer({
            type: 'flv',
            url: 'ws://localhost:8000/live/STREAM_NAME.flv'
        });
        flvPlayer.attachMediaElement(videoElement);
        flvPlayer.load();
        flvPlayer.play();
    }
</script>

Logging

Modify the logging type

It is now possible to modify the logging type which determines which console outputs are shown.

There are a total of 4 possible options:

  • 0 - Don't log anything
  • 1 - Log errors
  • 2 - Log errors and generic info
  • 3 - Log everything (debug)

Modifying the logging type is easy - just add a new value logType in the config and set it to a value between 0 and 4. By default, this is set to show errors and generic info internally (setting 2).

const NodeMediaServer = require('node-media-server');

const config = {
  logType: 3,

  rtmp: {
    port: 1935,
    chunk_size: 60000,
    gop_cache: true,
    ping: 30,
    ping_timeout: 60
  },
  http: {
    port: 8000,
    allow_origin: '*'
  }
};

var nms = new NodeMediaServer(config)
nms.run();

Authentication

Encryption URL consists of:

rtmp://hostname:port/appname/stream?sign=expires-HashValue
http://hostname:port/appname/stream.flv?sign=expires-HashValue
ws://hostname:port/appname/stream.flv?sign=expires-HashValue

1.Publish or play address:

rtmp://192.168.0.10/live/stream

2.Config set auth->secret: 'nodemedia2017privatekey'

const config = {
  rtmp: {
    port: 1935,
    chunk_size: 60000,
    gop_cache: true,
    ping: 30,
    ping_timeout: 60
  },
  http: {
    port: 8000,
    allow_origin: '*'
  },
  auth: {
    play: true,
    publish: true,
    secret: 'nodemedia2017privatekey'
  }
}

3.expiration time: 2017/8/23 11:25:21 ,The calculated expiration timestamp is

1503458721

4.The combination HashValue is:

HashValue = md5("/live/stream-1503458721-nodemedia2017privatekey”)
HashValue = 80c1d1ad2e0c2ab63eebb50eed64201a

5.Final request address

rtmp://192.168.0.10/live/stream?sign=1503458721-80c1d1ad2e0c2ab63eebb50eed64201a
The 'sign' keyword can not be modified

H.265 over RTMP

H.265 does not appear in Adobe's official specification. Id 12 is the standard for most cloud services in China.
Publish or Transcode: ffmpeg-hw-win32
Play:NodeMediaClient-Android and NodeMediaClient-iOS
Pure JavaScrip live stream player: NodePlayer.js

Event callback

......
nms.run();
nms.on('preConnect', (id, args) => {
  console.log('[NodeEvent on preConnect]', `id=${id} args=${JSON.stringify(args)}`);
  // let session = nms.getSession(id);
  // session.reject();
});

nms.on('postConnect', (id, args) => {
  console.log('[NodeEvent on postConnect]', `id=${id} args=${JSON.stringify(args)}`);
});

nms.on('doneConnect', (id, args) => {
  console.log('[NodeEvent on doneConnect]', `id=${id} args=${JSON.stringify(args)}`);
});

nms.on('prePublish', (id, StreamPath, args) => {
  console.log('[NodeEvent on prePublish]', `id=${id} StreamPath=${StreamPath} args=${JSON.stringify(args)}`);
  // let session = nms.getSession(id);
  // session.reject();
});

nms.on('postPublish', (id, StreamPath, args) => {
  console.log('[NodeEvent on postPublish]', `id=${id} StreamPath=${StreamPath} args=${JSON.stringify(args)}`);
});

nms.on('donePublish', (id, StreamPath, args) => {
  console.log('[NodeEvent on donePublish]', `id=${id} StreamPath=${StreamPath} args=${JSON.stringify(args)}`);
});

nms.on('prePlay', (id, StreamPath, args) => {
  console.log('[NodeEvent on prePlay]', `id=${id} StreamPath=${StreamPath} args=${JSON.stringify(args)}`);
  // let session = nms.getSession(id);
  // session.reject();
});

nms.on('postPlay', (id, StreamPath, args) => {
  console.log('[NodeEvent on postPlay]', `id=${id} StreamPath=${StreamPath} args=${JSON.stringify(args)}`);
});

nms.on('donePlay', (id, StreamPath, args) => {
  console.log('[NodeEvent on donePlay]', `id=${id} StreamPath=${StreamPath} args=${JSON.stringify(args)}`);
});

Https/Wss

Generate certificate

openssl genrsa -out privatekey.pem 1024
openssl req -new -key privatekey.pem -out certrequest.csr 
openssl x509 -req -in certrequest.csr -signkey privatekey.pem -out certificate.pem

Config https

const NodeMediaServer = require('node-media-server');

const config = {
  rtmp: {
    port: 1935,
    chunk_size: 60000,
    gop_cache: true,
    ping: 30,
    ping_timeout: 60
  },
  http: {
    port: 8000,
    allow_origin: '*'
  },
  https: {
    port: 8443,
    key:'./privatekey.pem',
    cert:'./certificate.pem',
  }
};


var nms = new NodeMediaServer(config)
nms.run();

Accessing

https://localhost:8443/live/STREAM_NAME.flv
wss://localhost:8443/live/STREAM_NAME.flv

In the browser environment, Self-signed certificates need to be added with trust before they can be accessed.

API

Protected API

const config = {
 .......
   auth: {
    api : true,
    api_user: 'admin',
    api_pass: 'nms2018',
  },
 
 ......
}

Based on the basic auth，Please change your password. The default is not turned on

Server stats

http://localhost:8000/api/server

{
  "os": {
    "arch": "x64",
    "platform": "darwin",
    "release": "16.7.0"
  },
  "cpu": {
    "num": 8,
    "load": 12,
    "model": "Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4790 CPU @ 3.60GHz",
    "speed": 3592
  },
  "mem": {
    "totle": 8589934592,
    "free": 754126848
  },
  "net": {
    "inbytes": 6402345,
    "outbytes": 6901489
  },
  "nodejs": {
    "uptime": 109,
    "version": "v8.9.0",
    "mem": {
      "rss": 59998208,
      "heapTotal": 23478272,
      "heapUsed": 15818096,
      "external": 3556366
    }
  },
  "clients": {
    "accepted": 207,
    "active": 204,
    "idle": 0,
    "rtmp": 203,
    "http": 1,
    "ws": 0
  }
}

Streams stats

http://localhost:8000/api/streams

{
  "live": {
    "s": {
      "publisher": {
        "app": "live",
        "stream": "s",
        "clientId": "U3UYQ02P",
        "connectCreated": "2017-12-21T02:29:13.594Z",
        "bytes": 190279524,
        "ip": "::1",
        "audio": {
          "codec": "AAC",
          "profile": "LC",
          "samplerate": 48000,
          "channels": 6
        },
        "video": {
          "codec": "H264",
          "width": 1920,
          "height": 1080,
          "profile": "Main",
          "level": 4.1,
          "fps": 24
        }
      },
      "subscribers": [
        {
          "app": "live",
          "stream": "s",
          "clientId": "H227P4IR",
          "connectCreated": "2017-12-21T02:31:35.278Z",
          "bytes": 18591846,
          "ip": "::ffff:127.0.0.1",
          "protocol": "http"
        },
        {
          "app": "live",
          "stream": "s",
          "clientId": "ZNULPE9K",
          "connectCreated": "2017-12-21T02:31:45.394Z",
          "bytes": 8744478,
          "ip": "::ffff:127.0.0.1",
          "protocol": "ws"
        },
        {
          "app": "live",
          "stream": "s",
          "clientId": "C5G8NJ30",
          "connectCreated": "2017-12-21T02:31:51.736Z",
          "bytes": 2046073,
          "ip": "::ffff:192.168.0.91",
          "protocol": "rtmp"
        }
      ]
    },
    "stream": {
      "publisher": null,
      "subscribers": [
        {
          "app": "live",
          "stream": "stream",
          "clientId": "KBH4PCWB",
          "connectCreated": "2017-12-21T02:31:30.245Z",
          "bytes": 0,
          "ip": "::ffff:127.0.0.1",
          "protocol": "http"
        }
      ]
    }
  }
}

Remux to HLS/DASH live stream

const NodeMediaServer = require('node-media-server');

const config = {
  rtmp: {
    port: 1935,
    chunk_size: 60000,
    gop_cache: true,
    ping: 30,
    ping_timeout: 60
  },
  http: {
    port: 8000,
    mediaroot: './media',
    allow_origin: '*'
  },
  trans: {
    ffmpeg: '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg',
    tasks: [
      {
        app: 'live',
        hls: true,
        hlsFlags: '[hls_time=2:hls_list_size=3:hls_flags=delete_segments]',
        dash: true,
        dashFlags: '[f=dash:window_size=3:extra_window_size=5]'
      }
    ]
  }
};

var nms = new NodeMediaServer(config)
nms.run();

Remux to RTMP/HLS/DASH live stream with audio transcode

const NodeMediaServer = require('node-media-server');

const config = {
  rtmp: {
    port: 1935,
    chunk_size: 60000,
    gop_cache: true,
    ping: 30,
    ping_timeout: 60
  },
  http: {
    port: 8000,
    mediaroot: './media',
    allow_origin: '*'
  },
  trans: {
    ffmpeg: '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg',
    tasks: [
      {
        app: 'live',
        vc: "copy",
        vcParam: [],
        ac: "aac",
        acParam: ['-ab', '64k', '-ac', '1', '-ar', '44100'],
        rtmp:true,
        rtmpApp:'live2',
        hls: true,
        hlsFlags: '[hls_time=2:hls_list_size=3:hls_flags=delete_segments]',
        dash: true,
        dashFlags: '[f=dash:window_size=3:extra_window_size=5]'
      }
    ]
  }
};

var nms = new NodeMediaServer(config)
nms.run();

Remux to RTMP cannot use the same app name

Record to MP4

const NodeMediaServer = require('node-media-server');

const config = {
  rtmp: {
    port: 1935,
    chunk_size: 60000,
    gop_cache: true,
    ping: 30,
    ping_timeout: 60
  },
  http: {
    port: 8000,
    mediaroot: './media',
    allow_origin: '*'
  },
  trans: {
    ffmpeg: '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg',
    tasks: [
      {
        app: 'live',
        mp4: true,
        mp4Flags: '[movflags=frag_keyframe+empty_moov]',
      }
    ]
  }
};

var nms = new NodeMediaServer(config)
nms.run();

Rtsp/Rtmp Relay

NodeMediaServer implement RTSP and RTMP relay with ffmpeg.

Static pull

The static pull mode is executed at service startup and reconnect after failure. It could be a live stream or a file. In theory, it is not limited to RTSP or RTMP protocol.

relay: {
  ffmpeg: '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg',
  tasks: [
    {
      app: 'cctv',
      mode: 'static',
      edge: 'rtsp://admin:admin888@192.168.0.149:554/ISAPI/streaming/channels/101',
      name: '0_149_101',
      rtsp_transport : 'tcp' //['udp', 'tcp', 'udp_multicast', 'http']
    }, {
        app: 'iptv',
        mode: 'static',
        edge: 'rtmp://live.hkstv.hk.lxdns.com/live/hks',
        name: 'hks'
      }, {
        app: 'mv',
        mode: 'static',
        edge: '/Volumes/ExtData/Movies/Dancing.Queen-SD.mp4',
        name: 'dq'
      }
  ]
}

Dynamic pull

When the local server receives a play request. If the stream does not exist, pull the stream from the configured edge server to local. When the stream is not played by the client, it automatically disconnects.

relay: {
  ffmpeg: '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg',
  tasks: [
    {
      app: 'live',
      mode: 'pull',
      edge: 'rtmp://192.168.0.20',
    }
  ]
}

Dynamic push

When the local server receives a publish request. Automatically push the stream to the edge server.

relay: {
  ffmpeg: '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg',
  tasks: [
    {
      app: 'live',
      mode: 'push',
      edge: 'rtmp://192.168.0.10',
    }
  ]
}

Fission

Real-time transcoding multi-resolution output fission

fission: {
  ffmpeg: '/usr/local/bin/ffmpeg',
  tasks: [
    {
      rule: "game/*",
      model: [
        {
          ab: "128k",
          vb: "1500k",
          vs: "1280x720",
          vf: "30",
        },
        {
          ab: "96k",
          vb: "1000k",
          vs: "854x480",
          vf: "24",
        },
        {
          ab: "96k",
          vb: "600k",
          vs: "640x360",
          vf: "20",
        },
      ]
    },
    {
      rule: "show/*",
      model: [
        {
          ab: "128k",
          vb: "1500k",
          vs: "720x1280",
          vf: "30",
        },
        {
          ab: "96k",
          vb: "1000k",
          vs: "480x854",
          vf: "24",
        },
        {
          ab: "64k",
          vb: "600k",
          vs: "360x640",
          vf: "20",
        },
      ]
    },
  ]
}

Publisher and Player App/SDK

Android Livestream App

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cn.nodemedia.qlive
http://www.nodemedia.cn/uploads/qlive-release.apk

Android SDK

https://github.com/NodeMedia/NodeMediaClient-Android

iOS SDK

https://github.com/NodeMedia/NodeMediaClient-iOS

React-Native SDK

https://github.com/NodeMedia/react-native-nodemediaclient

NodePlayer.js HTML5 live player

  • Implemented with asm.js / wasm
  • http-flv/ws-flv
  • H.264/H.265 + AAC/Nellymoser/G.711 decoder
  • Ultra low latency (Support for iOS safari browser)

http://www.nodemedia.cn/products/node-media-player

Windows browser plugin(ActiveX/NPAPI)

  • H.264/H.265+AAC rtmp publisher
  • Camera/Desktop + Microphone capture
  • Nvidia/AMD/Intel Hardware acceleration Encoder/Decoder
  • Ultra low latency rtmp/rtsp/http live player
  • Only 6MB installation package

http://www.nodemedia.cn/products/node-media-client/win

Thanks

Sorng Sothearith, standifer1023, floatflower, Christopher Thomas, strive, jaysonF, 匿名, 李勇, 巴草根, ZQL, 陈勇至, -Y, 高山流水, 老郭, 孙建, 不说本可以, Jacky, 人走茶凉，树根, 疯狂的台灯, 枫叶, lzq, 番茄, smicroz , kasra.shahram, 熊科辉, Ken Lee , Erik Herz, Javier Gomez, trustfarm, leeoxiang, Aaron Turner， Anonymous

Thank you for your support.

