@perf-tools/keeper
●
by artifact-project
●
2.0.0-rc.28 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
⏱→ 🚀A set of tools for improving performance your application (balancer, performance, PerfKeeper, LazyPromise).
●
Popularity
Downloads/wk
131
GitHub Stars
143
Maintenance
Last Commit
1yr
ago
Contributors
5
Package
Dependencies
0
Size (min+gzip)
3.2KB
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Not Found
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
@perf-tools ⏱→ 🚀
A set of tools for improving performance your application.
Tools
@perf-tools/keeper
— It's a tool for performance monitoring and profiling your application (also best replacement for
console.time
).
@perf-tools/balancer
— A tool for load balancing within the limit of a single frame and not only.
@perf-tools/performance
— User Timing polyfill.
@perf-tools/promise
— Fastest Lazy Promise.
