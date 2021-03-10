openbase logo
@perf-tools/keeper

by artifact-project
2.0.0-rc.28 (see all)

⏱→ 🚀A set of tools for improving performance your application (balancer, performance, PerfKeeper, LazyPromise).

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

131

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

Size (min+gzip)

3.2KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@perf-tools ⏱→ 🚀

A set of tools for improving performance your application.

Tools

