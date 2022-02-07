Percy visual testing for WebdriverIO.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli @percy/webdriverio

Usage

This is an example using the percySnapshot() function in async mode.

const percySnapshot = require ( '@percy/webdriverio' ); describe( 'webdriver.io page' , () => { it( 'should have the right title' , async () => { await browser.url( 'https://webdriver.io' ); await expect(browser).toHaveTitle( 'WebdriverIO · Next-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js' ); await percySnapshot( 'webdriver.io page' ); }); });

Running the test above will result in the following log:

$ wdio wdio.conf.js ... [...] webdriver.io page [percy] Percy is not running, disabling snapshots [...] ✓ should have the right title ...

When running with percy exec , and your project's PERCY_TOKEN , a new Percy build will be created and snapshots will be uploaded to your project.

$ export PERCY_TOKEN=[your-project-token] $ percy exec -- wdio wdio.conf.js [percy] Percy has started! [percy] Created build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project] [percy] Running "wdio wdio.conf.js" ... [...] webdriver.io page [percy] Snapshot taken "webdriver.io page" [...] ✓ should have the right title ... [percy] Stopping percy... [percy] Finalized build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project] [percy] Done!

Standalone mode

When using WebdriverIO in standalone mode, the browser object must be provided as the first argument to the percySnapshot function.

const { remote } = require ( 'webdriverio' ); const percySnapshot = require ( '@percy/webdriverio' ); ( async ( ) => { const browser = await remote({ logLevel : 'trace' , capabilities : { browserName : 'chrome' } }); await browser.url( 'https://duckduckgo.com' ); const inputElem = await browser.$( '#search_form_input_homepage' ); await inputElem.setValue( 'WebdriverIO' ); const submitBtn = await browser.$( '#search_button_homepage' ); await submitBtn.click(); percySnapshot(browser, 'WebdriverIO at DuckDuckGo' ); await browser.deleteSession(); })().catch( ( e ) => console .error(e));

Configuration

percySnapshot(name[, options])

percySnapshot(browser, name[, options]) (standalone mode only)

browser ( required ) - The WebdriverIO browser object

( ) - The WebdriverIO browser object name ( required ) - The snapshot name; must be unique to each snapshot

( ) - The snapshot name; must be unique to each snapshot options - See per-snapshot configuration options

Upgrading

Automatically with @percy/migrate

We built a tool to help automate migrating to the new CLI toolchain! Migrating can be done by running the following commands and following the prompts:

npx @percy/migrate ? Are you currently using @percy/webdriverio? Yes ? Install @percy/cli (required to run percy)? Yes ? Migrate Percy config file? Yes ? Upgrade SDK to @percy/webdriverio@2.0.0? Yes

This will automatically run the changes described below for you.

Manually

If you're coming from a pre-2.0 version of this package, the percySnapshot function is now the default export, and the browser argument is now only required when used in standalone mode.

const { percySnapshot } = require ( '@percy/webdriverio' ); await percySnapshot(browser, 'Snapshot name' , options); const percySnapshot = require ( '@percy/webdriverio' ); await percySnapshot( 'Snapshot name' , options); await percySnapshot(browser, 'Snapshot name' , options);

Migrating Config

If you have a previous Percy configuration file, migrate it to the newest version with the config:migrate command: