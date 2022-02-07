openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@percy/webdriverio

by percy
2.0.0 (see all)

Visual testing with WebdriverIO and Percy

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@percy/webdriverio

Version Test

Percy visual testing for WebdriverIO.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli @percy/webdriverio

Usage

This is an example using the percySnapshot() function in async mode.

const percySnapshot = require('@percy/webdriverio');

describe('webdriver.io page', () => {
  it('should have the right title', async () => {
    await browser.url('https://webdriver.io');
    await expect(browser).toHaveTitle('WebdriverIO · Next-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js');
    await percySnapshot('webdriver.io page');
  });
});

Running the test above will result in the following log:

$ wdio wdio.conf.js
...

[...] webdriver.io page
[percy] Percy is not running, disabling snapshots
[...]    ✓ should have the right title

...

When running with percy exec, and your project's PERCY_TOKEN, a new Percy build will be created and snapshots will be uploaded to your project.

$ export PERCY_TOKEN=[your-project-token]
$ percy exec -- wdio wdio.conf.js
[percy] Percy has started!
[percy] Created build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Running "wdio wdio.conf.js"
...

[...] webdriver.io page
[percy] Snapshot taken "webdriver.io page"
[...]    ✓ should have the right title

...
[percy] Stopping percy...
[percy] Finalized build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Done!

Standalone mode

When using WebdriverIO in standalone mode, the browser object must be provided as the first argument to the percySnapshot function.

const { remote } = require('webdriverio');
const percySnapshot = require('@percy/webdriverio');

(async () => {
  const browser = await remote({
    logLevel: 'trace',
    capabilities: {
      browserName: 'chrome'
    }
  });

  await browser.url('https://duckduckgo.com');

  const inputElem = await browser.$('#search_form_input_homepage');
  await inputElem.setValue('WebdriverIO');

  const submitBtn = await browser.$('#search_button_homepage');
  await submitBtn.click();

  // the browser object is required in standalone mode
  percySnapshot(browser, 'WebdriverIO at DuckDuckGo');

  await browser.deleteSession();
})().catch((e) => console.error(e));

Configuration

percySnapshot(name[, options])

percySnapshot(browser, name[, options]) (standalone mode only)

Upgrading

Automatically with @percy/migrate

We built a tool to help automate migrating to the new CLI toolchain! Migrating can be done by running the following commands and following the prompts:

$ npx @percy/migrate
? Are you currently using @percy/webdriverio? Yes
? Install @percy/cli (required to run percy)? Yes
? Migrate Percy config file? Yes
? Upgrade SDK to @percy/webdriverio@2.0.0? Yes

This will automatically run the changes described below for you.

Manually

If you're coming from a pre-2.0 version of this package, the percySnapshot function is now the default export, and the browser argument is now only required when used in standalone mode.

// before 
const { percySnapshot } = require('@percy/webdriverio');
await percySnapshot(browser, 'Snapshot name', options);

// after
const percySnapshot = require('@percy/webdriverio');
await percySnapshot('Snapshot name', options);

// in standalone mode, browser is still required
await percySnapshot(browser, 'Snapshot name', options);

Migrating Config

If you have a previous Percy configuration file, migrate it to the newest version with the config:migrate command:

$ percy config:migrate

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial