Percy visual testing for Storybook.
$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli @percy/storybook
PERCY_TOKEN
is properly configured.
# Unix
$ export PERCY_TOKEN="<your-project-token>"
# Windows
$ set PERCY_TOKEN="<your-project-token>"
# Powershell
$ $Env:PERCY_TOKEN="<your-project-token>"
With a static Storybook build:
$ percy storybook ./storybook-build
With a local or live Storybook URL:
$ percy storybook http://localhost:9009
$ percy storybook https://storybook.foobar.com
Automatically run
start-storybook:
$ percy storybook:start --port=9009 --static-dir=./public
-c, --config=config percy configuration file path
-d, --dry-run prints a list of stories to snapshot without snapshotting
-i, --include=include pattern matching story names to only include for snapshotting
-e, --exclude=exclude pattern matching story names to always exclude from snapshotting
-h, --allowed-hostname=allowed-hostname asset discovery allowed hostnames
-t, --network-idle-timeout=network-idle-timeout asset discovery idle timeout
--disable-cache disable asset discovery caches
-q, --quiet log errors only
-v, --verbose log everything
--silent log nothing
Storybook parameters are a set of static,
named metadata about a story, used to control the behavior of Storybook features and addons. The
percy
parameter can be provided to add per-snapshot configuration options to a story or set of stories.
// individual stories
MyStory.parameters = {
percy: { ... }
};
// .storybook/preview.js
export const parameters = {
percy: { ... }
};
The following
percy Storybook parameters are accepted in addition to common per-snapshot
options:
${story.kind}: ${story.name})
MyStory.parameters = {
percy: {
name: 'My snapshot',
additionalSnapshots: [
{ prefix: '[Dark mode] ', args: { colorScheme: 'dark' } },
{ suffix: ' with a search', queryParams: { search: 'foobar' } }
]
}
};
With this example, 3 snapshots will be taken of this story with args and query params appended to the URL of each snapshot:
# --dry-run will log snapshots without creating a new build
# --verbose will show debug logs, including the snapshot url
$ percy storybook --dry-run --verbose ./example-storybook
# ...
[percy] Snapshot found: My snapshot
[percy] -> url: [...]?id=component--my-story
[percy] Snapshot found: [Dark mode] My snapshot
[percy] -> url: [...]?id=component--my-story&args=colorScheme:dark
[percy] Snapshot found: My snapshot with a search
[percy] -> url: [...]?id=component--my-story&search=foobar
In addition to common Percy config file options, this SDK also adds the following Storybook specific options:
# .percy.yml
version: 2
storybook:
args: {}
queryParams: {}
waitForTimeout: 0
waitForSelector: ''
additionalSnapshots: []
include: []
exclude: []
See the configuration options above for details about each accepted config file
option (note: the
skip and
name parameters are not accepted as Percy config file options).
Prior versions of the Storybook SDK were drastically different than the current version. The
command, it's arguments, and how the SDK works internally have changed completely. Using the old
command with new versions will now result in an error message. The new command is now integrated into
@percy/cli as a plugin.
To use new versions of this SDK, you will have to also install the CLI with the SDK:
$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli @percy/storybook
Since both the command and arguments have changed, you'll need to replace your existing usage with the new usage described above. For some projects, this may require setting additional configuration options. See the list of breaking changes below for details.
Most importantly, the command itself has changed and all previous arguments are no longer accepted.
The
percy-storybook command has been replaced with a
percy CLI
subcommand,
percy storybook.
The previous
--build_dir flag is now a command argument and there is no default build directory. If
you relied on the default, it must now be explicitly provided.
# before
$ percy-storybook
# after
$ percy storybook ./storybook-static
# before
$ percy-storybook --build_dir ./build
# after
$ percy storybook ./build
The
--widths flag is no longer accepted. Widths can be set using the respective
widths
Percy config file
snapshot option or
percy Storybook parameter.
The
--minimum_height flag is no longer accepted and therefore no longer defaults to
800px. The default minimum height shared by all SDKs is 1024px. The minimum height can be
set using the respective
min-height Percy config file
snapshot
option or
percy Storybook parameter.
The
--debug flag is now
--verbose, inherited from the CLI.
The
--output-format flag is no longer accepted and has no alternative. If you relied on this
flag, please open an issue.
The
--rtl and
--rtl_regex flags are no longer accepted. The
--rtl flag duplicated stories
and set the
direction=rtl query parameter for the duplicate's URL. The
--rtl_regex flag was
used to determine when to create this RTL duplicate story.
// .storybook/preview.js
export const parameters = {
percy: {
// tell percy to take an additional RTL snapshot for matching stories
additionalSnapshots: [{
suffix: ' [RTL]',
queryParams: { direction: 'rtl' },
include: ['^FormElement: .*']
}]
}
};
The old SDK did not take DOM snapshots or perform asset discovery, as all other modern Percy SDKs do. This sometimes resulted in flakey snapshots or snapshots with missing assets. However, DOM snapshots and asset discovery add an overhead cost of performance. Where the old SDK was very quick to simply upload the local build directory, the new SDK can be a little slower while it is capturing the real DOM and relevant assets of each story.
Because the old SDK did not take DOM snapshots, JavaScript had to be enabled in our rendering
environment for Storybook to properly load. This is in contrast to all of our other SDKs, where
JavaScript is disabled by default to prevent flakey diffs caused by animations or other JavaScript
running on the page. With the new SDK and real DOM snapshots, JS is disabled by default. If you
upgrade and experience diffs due to the lack of JavaScript, it can be re-enabled using the matching
Percy config file or per-snapshot option,
enableJavaScript.