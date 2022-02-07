Percy visual testing for Google Puppeteer.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli @percy/puppeteer

Usage

This is an example using the percySnapshot function. For other examples of puppeteer usage, see the Puppeteer docs.

const puppeteer = require ( 'puppeteer' ); const percySnapshot = require ( '@percy/puppeteer' ); ( async ( ) => { const browser = await puppeteer.launch(); const page = await browser.newPage(); await page.goto( 'http://example.com/' , { waitUntil : 'networkidle2' }); await percySnapshot(page, 'Example Site' ); await browser.close(); })();

Running the code above directly will result in the following logs:

$ node script.js [percy] Percy is not running, disabling snapshots

When running with percy exec , and your project's PERCY_TOKEN , a new Percy build will be created and snapshots will be uploaded to your project.

$ export PERCY_TOKEN=[your-project-token] $ percy exec -- node script.js [percy] Percy has started! [percy] Created build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project] [percy] Running "node script.js" [percy] Snapshot taken "Example Site" [percy] Stopping percy... [percy] Finalized build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project] [percy] Done!

Configuration

percySnapshot(page, name[, options])

page ( required ) - A puppeteer page instance

( ) - A page instance name ( required ) - The snapshot name; must be unique to each snapshot

( ) - The snapshot name; must be unique to each snapshot options - See per-snapshot configuration options

Upgrading

Automatically with @percy/migrate

We built a tool to help automate migrating to the new CLI toolchain! Migrating can be done by running the following commands and following the prompts:

npx @percy/migrate ? Are you currently using @percy/puppeteer? Yes ? Install @percy/cli (required to run percy)? Yes ? Migrate Percy config file? Yes ? Upgrade SDK to @percy/puppeteer@2.0.0? Yes

This will automatically run the changes described below for you.

Manually

Import change

In v1.x there wasn't a default export of the package (only a named export). With v2.x the named export is removed and there is only a default export.

import { percySnapshot } from '@percy/puppeteer' ; const { percySnapshot } = require ( '@percy/puppeteer' ); import percySnapshot from '@percy/puppeteer' ; const percySnapshot = require ( '@percy/puppeteer' );

Migrating Config

If you have a previous Percy configuration file, migrate it to the newest version with the config:migrate command: