@percy/puppeteer

by percy
2.0.0 (see all)

Visual testing with Puppeteer and Percy

Documentation
42.7K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

@percy/puppeteer

Version Test

Percy visual testing for Google Puppeteer.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli @percy/puppeteer

Usage

This is an example using the percySnapshot function. For other examples of puppeteer usage, see the Puppeteer docs.

const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
const percySnapshot = require('@percy/puppeteer');

(async () => {
  const browser = await puppeteer.launch();
  const page = await browser.newPage();
  await page.goto('http://example.com/', { waitUntil: 'networkidle2' });
  await percySnapshot(page, 'Example Site');

  await browser.close();
})();

Running the code above directly will result in the following logs:

$ node script.js
[percy] Percy is not running, disabling snapshots

When running with percy exec, and your project's PERCY_TOKEN, a new Percy build will be created and snapshots will be uploaded to your project.

$ export PERCY_TOKEN=[your-project-token]
$ percy exec -- node script.js
[percy] Percy has started!
[percy] Created build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Running "node script.js"
[percy] Snapshot taken "Example Site"
[percy] Stopping percy...
[percy] Finalized build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Done!

Configuration

percySnapshot(page, name[, options])

Upgrading

Automatically with @percy/migrate

We built a tool to help automate migrating to the new CLI toolchain! Migrating can be done by running the following commands and following the prompts:

$ npx @percy/migrate
? Are you currently using @percy/puppeteer? Yes
? Install @percy/cli (required to run percy)? Yes
? Migrate Percy config file? Yes
? Upgrade SDK to @percy/puppeteer@2.0.0? Yes

This will automatically run the changes described below for you.

Manually

Import change

In v1.x there wasn't a default export of the package (only a named export). With v2.x the named export is removed and there is only a default export.

// old
import { percySnapshot } from '@percy/puppeteer';
const { percySnapshot } = require('@percy/puppeteer');

// new
import percySnapshot from '@percy/puppeteer';
const percySnapshot = require('@percy/puppeteer');

Migrating Config

If you have a previous Percy configuration file, migrate it to the newest version with the config:migrate command:

$ percy config:migrate

