Percy visual testing for Google Puppeteer.
$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli @percy/puppeteer
This is an example using the
percySnapshot function. For other examples of
puppeteer
usage, see the Puppeteer docs.
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
const percySnapshot = require('@percy/puppeteer');
(async () => {
const browser = await puppeteer.launch();
const page = await browser.newPage();
await page.goto('http://example.com/', { waitUntil: 'networkidle2' });
await percySnapshot(page, 'Example Site');
await browser.close();
})();
Running the code above directly will result in the following logs:
$ node script.js
[percy] Percy is not running, disabling snapshots
When running with
percy exec, and your project's
PERCY_TOKEN, a new Percy build will be created and snapshots will be uploaded to your project.
$ export PERCY_TOKEN=[your-project-token]
$ percy exec -- node script.js
[percy] Percy has started!
[percy] Created build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Running "node script.js"
[percy] Snapshot taken "Example Site"
[percy] Stopping percy...
[percy] Finalized build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Done!
percySnapshot(page, name[, options])
page (required) - A
puppeteer page instance
name (required) - The snapshot name; must be unique to each snapshot
options - See per-snapshot configuration options
@percy/migrate
We built a tool to help automate migrating to the new CLI toolchain! Migrating can be done by running the following commands and following the prompts:
$ npx @percy/migrate
? Are you currently using @percy/puppeteer? Yes
? Install @percy/cli (required to run percy)? Yes
? Migrate Percy config file? Yes
? Upgrade SDK to @percy/puppeteer@2.0.0? Yes
This will automatically run the changes described below for you.
In
v1.x there wasn't a default export of the package (only a named
export). With
v2.x the named export is removed and there is only a default
export.
// old
import { percySnapshot } from '@percy/puppeteer';
const { percySnapshot } = require('@percy/puppeteer');
// new
import percySnapshot from '@percy/puppeteer';
const percySnapshot = require('@percy/puppeteer');
If you have a previous Percy configuration file, migrate it to the newest version with the
config:migrate command:
$ percy config:migrate