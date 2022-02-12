openbase logo
@percy/ember

by percy
3.0.0 (see all)

Ember addon for visual regression testing with Percy

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.5K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

@percy/ember

Version Test

Percy visual testing for Google Puppeteer.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli @percy/ember

Usage

This is an example using the percySnapshot function.

import percySnapshot from '@percy/ember';

describe('My ppp', () => {
  // ...app setup

  it('about page should look good', () => {
    await visit('/about');
    await percySnapshot('My Snapshot');
  });
});

Running the test above directly will result in the following logs:

$ ember test
...
[percy] Percy is not running, disabling snapshots
...

When running with percy exec, and your project's PERCY_TOKEN, a new Percy build will be created and snapshots will be uploaded to your project.

$ export PERCY_TOKEN=[your-project-token]
$ percy exec -- ember test
[percy] Percy has started!
[percy] Created build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Running "ember test"
...
[percy] Snapshot taken "My Snapshot"
...
[percy] Stopping percy...
[percy] Finalized build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Done!

Configuration

percySnapshot(name[, options])

Automatic snapshot names

The name argument can optionally be provided as QUnit.assert or an instance of Mocha.Test which will automatically generate a snapshot name based on the full test name.

Important: Snapshot names must be unique. If you have multiple tests with the same title, or call percySnapshot multiple times inside a single test, you must provide a unique name.

QUnit

import { module, test } from 'qunit';
import { setupApplicationTest } from 'ember-qunit';
import { visit, currentURL } from '@ember/test-helpers';

module('Acceptance: My app', function(hooks) {
  setupApplicationTest(hooks);

  test('About page should look good', async function(assert) {
    await visit('/about');
    assert.equal(currentURL(), '/about');
    await percySnapshot(assert);
    // => Snapshot taken: "Acceptance: My app | About page should look good"
  });
});

Mocha

describe('Acceptance: My app', () => {
  // ...app setup

  describe('about page', () => {
    it('should look good', () => {
      await visit('/about');
      await percySnapshot(assert);
      // => Snapshot taken: "Acceptance: My app about page should look good"
    });
  });
});

Upgrading

Automatically with @percy/migrate

We built a tool to help automate migrating to the new CLI toolchain! Migrating can be done by running the following commands and following the prompts:

$ npx @percy/migrate
? Are you currently using @percy/ember? Yes
? Install @percy/cli (required to run percy)? Yes
? Migrate Percy config file? Yes
? Upgrade SDK to @percy/ember@3.0.0? Yes

This will automatically run the changes described below for you.

Manually

Installing @percy/cli

If you're coming from a pre-3.0 version of this package, make sure to install @percy/cli after upgrading to retain any existing scripts that reference the Percy CLI command.

$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli

Migrating Config

If you have a previous Percy configuration file, migrate it to the newest version with the config:migrate command:

$ percy config:migrate

