Percy visual testing for Google Puppeteer.
$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli @percy/ember
This is an example using the
percySnapshot function.
import percySnapshot from '@percy/ember';
describe('My ppp', () => {
// ...app setup
it('about page should look good', () => {
await visit('/about');
await percySnapshot('My Snapshot');
});
});
Running the test above directly will result in the following logs:
$ ember test
...
[percy] Percy is not running, disabling snapshots
...
When running with
percy exec, and your project's
PERCY_TOKEN, a new Percy build will be created and snapshots will be uploaded to your project.
$ export PERCY_TOKEN=[your-project-token]
$ percy exec -- ember test
[percy] Percy has started!
[percy] Created build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Running "ember test"
...
[percy] Snapshot taken "My Snapshot"
...
[percy] Stopping percy...
[percy] Finalized build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Done!
percySnapshot(name[, options])
name (required) - The snapshot name; must be unique to each snapshot
options - See per-snapshot configuration options
The
name argument can optionally be provided as
QUnit.assert or an instance of
Mocha.Test
which will automatically generate a snapshot name based on the full test name.
Important: Snapshot names must be unique. If you have multiple tests with the same title, or
call
percySnapshot multiple times inside a single test, you must provide a unique name.
import { module, test } from 'qunit';
import { setupApplicationTest } from 'ember-qunit';
import { visit, currentURL } from '@ember/test-helpers';
module('Acceptance: My app', function(hooks) {
setupApplicationTest(hooks);
test('About page should look good', async function(assert) {
await visit('/about');
assert.equal(currentURL(), '/about');
await percySnapshot(assert);
// => Snapshot taken: "Acceptance: My app | About page should look good"
});
});
describe('Acceptance: My app', () => {
// ...app setup
describe('about page', () => {
it('should look good', () => {
await visit('/about');
await percySnapshot(assert);
// => Snapshot taken: "Acceptance: My app about page should look good"
});
});
});
@percy/migrate
We built a tool to help automate migrating to the new CLI toolchain! Migrating can be done by running the following commands and following the prompts:
$ npx @percy/migrate
? Are you currently using @percy/ember? Yes
? Install @percy/cli (required to run percy)? Yes
? Migrate Percy config file? Yes
? Upgrade SDK to @percy/ember@3.0.0? Yes
This will automatically run the changes described below for you.
@percy/cli
If you're coming from a pre-3.0 version of this package, make sure to install
@percy/cli after
upgrading to retain any existing scripts that reference the Percy CLI command.
$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli
If you have a previous Percy configuration file, migrate it to the newest version with the
config:migrate command:
$ percy config:migrate