Percy visual testing for Google Puppeteer.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli @percy/ember

Usage

This is an example using the percySnapshot function.

import percySnapshot from '@percy/ember' ; describe( 'My ppp' , () => { it( 'about page should look good' , () => { await visit( '/about' ); await percySnapshot( 'My Snapshot' ); }); });

Running the test above directly will result in the following logs:

$ ember test ... [percy] Percy is not running, disabling snapshots ...

When running with percy exec , and your project's PERCY_TOKEN , a new Percy build will be created and snapshots will be uploaded to your project.

$ export PERCY_TOKEN=[your-project-token] $ percy exec -- ember test [percy] Percy has started! [percy] Created build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project] [percy] Running "ember test" ... [percy] Snapshot taken "My Snapshot" ... [percy] Stopping percy... [percy] Finalized build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project] [percy] Done!

Configuration

percySnapshot(name[, options])

name ( required ) - The snapshot name; must be unique to each snapshot

( ) - The snapshot name; must be unique to each snapshot options - See per-snapshot configuration options

Automatic snapshot names

The name argument can optionally be provided as QUnit.assert or an instance of Mocha.Test which will automatically generate a snapshot name based on the full test name.

Important: Snapshot names must be unique. If you have multiple tests with the same title, or call percySnapshot multiple times inside a single test, you must provide a unique name.

QUnit

import { module , test } from 'qunit' ; import { setupApplicationTest } from 'ember-qunit' ; import { visit, currentURL } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; module ( 'Acceptance: My app' , function ( hooks ) { setupApplicationTest(hooks); test( 'About page should look good' , async function ( assert ) { await visit( '/about' ); assert.equal(currentURL(), '/about' ); await percySnapshot(assert); }); });

Mocha

describe( 'Acceptance: My app' , () => { describe( 'about page' , () => { it( 'should look good' , () => { await visit( '/about' ); await percySnapshot(assert); }); }); });

Upgrading

Automatically with @percy/migrate

We built a tool to help automate migrating to the new CLI toolchain! Migrating can be done by running the following commands and following the prompts:

npx @percy/migrate ? Are you currently using @percy/ember? Yes ? Install @percy/cli (required to run percy)? Yes ? Migrate Percy config file? Yes ? Upgrade SDK to @percy/ember@3.0.0? Yes

This will automatically run the changes described below for you.

Manually

Installing @percy/cli

If you're coming from a pre-3.0 version of this package, make sure to install @percy/cli after upgrading to retain any existing scripts that reference the Percy CLI command.

$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli

Migrating Config

If you have a previous Percy configuration file, migrate it to the newest version with the config:migrate command: