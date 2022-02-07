openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@percy/cypress

by percy
3.1.1 (see all)

Visual testing with Cypress and Percy

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

149K

GitHub Stars

238

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@percy/cypress

Version Test

Percy visual testing for Cypress.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli @percy/cypress

Then add to your cypress/support/index.js file

import '@percy/cypress'

Usage

This is an example using the cy.percySnapshot command.

describe('My app', () => {
  it('should look good', () => {
    cy.get('body').should('have.class', 'finished-loading');
    cy.percySnapshot();

    cy.get('button').click();
    cy.percySnapshot('Clicked button');
  });
});

Running the test above will result in the following log:

$ cypress run
...
[percy] Percy is not running, disabling snapshots

When running with percy exec, and your project's PERCY_TOKEN, a new Percy build will be created and snapshots will be uploaded to your project.

$ export PERCY_TOKEN=[your-project-token]
$ percy exec -- cypress run
[percy] Percy has started!
[percy] Created build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Running "cypress run"
...
[percy] Snapshot taken "My app should look good"
[percy] Snapshot taken "Clicked button"
...
[percy] Stopping percy...
[percy] Finalized build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Done!

Configuration

cy.percySnapshot([name][, options])

Upgrading

Automatically with @percy/migrate

We built a tool to help automate migrating to the new CLI toolchain! Migrating can be done by running the following commands and following the prompts:

$ npx @percy/migrate
? Are you currently using @percy/cypress? Yes
? Install @percy/cli (required to run percy)? Yes
? Migrate Percy config file? Yes
? Upgrade SDK to @percy/cypress@3.0.0? Yes

This will automatically run the changes described below for you.

Manually

Installing @percy/cli

If you're coming from a pre-3.0 version of this package, make sure to install @percy/cli after upgrading to retain any existing scripts that reference the Percy CLI command.

$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli

Removing tasks

If you're coming from 2.x the health check task, @percy/cypress/task, is no longer needed and no longer exists. You should remove this task from your cypress/plugins/index.js file.

Migrating Config

If you have a previous Percy configuration file, migrate it to the newest version with the config:migrate command:

$ percy config:migrate

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial