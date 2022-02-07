Percy visual testing for Cypress.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli @percy/cypress

Then add to your cypress/support/index.js file

import '@percy/cypress'

Usage

This is an example using the cy.percySnapshot command.

describe( 'My app' , () => { it( 'should look good' , () => { cy.get( 'body' ).should( 'have.class' , 'finished-loading' ); cy.percySnapshot(); cy.get( 'button' ).click(); cy.percySnapshot( 'Clicked button' ); }); });

Running the test above will result in the following log:

$ cypress run ... [percy] Percy is not running, disabling snapshots

When running with percy exec , and your project's PERCY_TOKEN , a new Percy build will be created and snapshots will be uploaded to your project.

$ export PERCY_TOKEN=[your-project-token] $ percy exec -- cypress run [percy] Percy has started! [percy] Created build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project] [percy] Running "cypress run" ... [percy] Snapshot taken "My app should look good" [percy] Snapshot taken "Clicked button" ... [percy] Stopping percy... [percy] Finalized build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project] [percy] Done!

Configuration

cy.percySnapshot([name][, options])

name - The snapshot name; must be unique to each snapshot; defaults to the full test title

- The snapshot name; must be unique to each snapshot; defaults to the full test title options - See per-snapshot configuration options

Upgrading

Automatically with @percy/migrate

We built a tool to help automate migrating to the new CLI toolchain! Migrating can be done by running the following commands and following the prompts:

npx @percy/migrate ? Are you currently using @percy/cypress? Yes ? Install @percy/cli (required to run percy)? Yes ? Migrate Percy config file? Yes ? Upgrade SDK to @percy/cypress@3.0.0? Yes

This will automatically run the changes described below for you.

Manually

Installing @percy/cli

If you're coming from a pre-3.0 version of this package, make sure to install @percy/cli after upgrading to retain any existing scripts that reference the Percy CLI command.

$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli

Removing tasks

If you're coming from 2.x the health check task, @percy/cypress/task , is no longer needed and no longer exists. You should remove this task from your cypress/plugins/index.js file.

Migrating Config

If you have a previous Percy configuration file, migrate it to the newest version with the config:migrate command: