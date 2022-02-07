Percy visual testing for Cypress.
$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli @percy/cypress
Then add to your
cypress/support/index.js file
import '@percy/cypress'
This is an example using the
cy.percySnapshot command.
describe('My app', () => {
it('should look good', () => {
cy.get('body').should('have.class', 'finished-loading');
cy.percySnapshot();
cy.get('button').click();
cy.percySnapshot('Clicked button');
});
});
Running the test above will result in the following log:
$ cypress run
...
[percy] Percy is not running, disabling snapshots
When running with
percy exec, and your project's
PERCY_TOKEN, a new Percy build will be created and snapshots will be uploaded to your project.
$ export PERCY_TOKEN=[your-project-token]
$ percy exec -- cypress run
[percy] Percy has started!
[percy] Created build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Running "cypress run"
...
[percy] Snapshot taken "My app should look good"
[percy] Snapshot taken "Clicked button"
...
[percy] Stopping percy...
[percy] Finalized build #1: https://percy.io/[your-project]
[percy] Done!
cy.percySnapshot([name][, options])
name - The snapshot name; must be unique to each snapshot; defaults to the full test title
options - See per-snapshot configuration options
@percy/migrate
We built a tool to help automate migrating to the new CLI toolchain! Migrating can be done by running the following commands and following the prompts:
$ npx @percy/migrate
? Are you currently using @percy/cypress? Yes
? Install @percy/cli (required to run percy)? Yes
? Migrate Percy config file? Yes
? Upgrade SDK to @percy/cypress@3.0.0? Yes
This will automatically run the changes described below for you.
@percy/cli
If you're coming from a pre-3.0 version of this package, make sure to install
@percy/cli after
upgrading to retain any existing scripts that reference the Percy CLI command.
$ npm install --save-dev @percy/cli
If you're coming from 2.x the health check task,
@percy/cypress/task, is no longer needed and no
longer exists. You should remove this task from your
cypress/plugins/index.js file.
If you have a previous Percy configuration file, migrate it to the newest version with the
config:migrate command:
$ percy config:migrate