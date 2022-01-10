openbase logo
@percy/agent

by percy
0.28.6 (see all)

[Deprecated in favor of `@percy/cli`] An agent process for integrating with Percy.

Readme

@percy/agent

⚠️ This package is no longer activly maintained. All current SDKs have been migrated to use @percy/cli: https://docs.percy.io/docs/migrating-to-percy-cli

A low-level Node process for interacting with Percy.

Usage

$ npm install -g @percy/agent
$ percy COMMAND
running command...
$ percy (-v|--version|version)
@percy/agent/0.28.0 linux-x64 node-v12.18.3
$ percy --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
  $ percy COMMAND
...

Commands

percy exec

Start and stop Percy around a supplied command.

USAGE
  $ percy exec

OPTIONS
  -c, --config=config                              Path to percy config file
  -h, --allowed-hostname=allowed-hostname          Allowable hostname(s) to capture assets from
  -p, --port=port                                  [default: 5338] Port
  -t, --network-idle-timeout=network-idle-timeout  [default: 125] Asset discovery network idle timeout (in milliseconds)

  --cache-responses                                [default: true] Caches successful network responses in asset
                                                   discovery

EXAMPLES
  $ percy exec -- echo "percy is running around this echo command"
  $ percy exec -- bash -c "echo foo && echo bar"

percy finalize

Finalize a build. Commonly used for parallelized builds, especially when the number of parallelized processes is unknown.

USAGE
  $ percy finalize

OPTIONS
  -a, --all  (required)

EXAMPLE
  $ percy finalize --all
  [percy] Finalized parallel build.

percy help [COMMAND]

display help for percy

USAGE
  $ percy help [COMMAND]

ARGUMENTS
  COMMAND  command to show help for

OPTIONS
  --all  see all commands in CLI

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

percy snapshot [SNAPSHOTDIRECTORY]

Snapshot a directory containing a pre-built static website.

USAGE
  $ percy snapshot [SNAPSHOTDIRECTORY]

ARGUMENTS
  SNAPSHOTDIRECTORY  [default: .] A path to the directory you would like to snapshot

OPTIONS
  -b, --base-url=base-url                          [default: /] If your static files will be hosted in a subdirectory,
                                                   instead of the webserver's root path, set that subdirectory with this
                                                   flag.

  -c, --config=config                              Path to percy config file

  -d, --dry-run                                    Print the list of paths to snapshot without creating a new build

  -h, --allowed-hostname=allowed-hostname          Allowable hostname(s) to capture assets from

  -i, --ignore-files=ignore-files                  [default: ] Glob or comma-seperated string of globs for matching the
                                                   files and directories to ignore.

  -p, --port=port                                  [default: 5338] Port

  -s, --snapshot-files=snapshot-files              [default: **/*.html,**/*.htm] Glob or comma-seperated string of globs
                                                   for matching the files and directories to snapshot.

  -t, --network-idle-timeout=network-idle-timeout  [default: 125] Asset discovery network idle timeout (in milliseconds)

EXAMPLES
  $ percy snapshot _site/
  $ percy snapshot _site/ --base-url "/blog/"
  $ percy snapshot _site/ --ignore-files "/blog/drafts/**"

percy start

Starts the percy process.

USAGE
  $ percy start

OPTIONS
  -c, --config=config                              Path to percy config file
  -d, --detached                                   start as a detached process
  -h, --allowed-hostname=allowed-hostname          Allowable hostname(s) to capture assets from
  -p, --port=port                                  [default: 5338] Port
  -t, --network-idle-timeout=network-idle-timeout  [default: 125] Asset discovery network idle timeout (in milliseconds)

EXAMPLE
  $ percy start
  info: percy has started on port 5338.

percy stop

Stops the percy process.

USAGE
  $ percy stop

OPTIONS
  -p, --port=port  [default: 5338] Port

EXAMPLE
  $ percy stop
  info: percy has stopped.

percy upload [UPLOADDIRECTORY]

Upload a directory containing static snapshot images.

USAGE
  $ percy upload [UPLOADDIRECTORY]

ARGUMENTS
  UPLOADDIRECTORY  [default: .] A path to the directory containing static snapshot images

OPTIONS
  -c, --config=config  Path to percy config file
  -d, --dry-run        Print the list of images to upload without uploading them

  -f, --files=files    [default: **/*.png,**/*.jpg,**/*.jpeg] Glob or comma-seperated string of globs for matching the
                       files and directories to snapshot.

  -i, --ignore=ignore  [default: ] Glob or comma-seperated string of globs for matching the files and directories to
                       ignore.

EXAMPLES
  $ percy upload _images/
  $ percy upload _images/ --files **/*.png

