⚠️ This package is no longer activly maintained. All current SDKs have been migrated to use
@percy/cli: https://docs.percy.io/docs/migrating-to-percy-cli
A low-level Node process for interacting with Percy.
$ npm install -g @percy/agent
$ percy COMMAND
running command...
$ percy (-v|--version|version)
@percy/agent/0.28.0 linux-x64 node-v12.18.3
$ percy --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ percy COMMAND
...
percy exec
percy finalize
percy help [COMMAND]
percy snapshot [SNAPSHOTDIRECTORY]
percy start
percy stop
percy upload [UPLOADDIRECTORY]
percy exec
Start and stop Percy around a supplied command.
USAGE
$ percy exec
OPTIONS
-c, --config=config Path to percy config file
-h, --allowed-hostname=allowed-hostname Allowable hostname(s) to capture assets from
-p, --port=port [default: 5338] Port
-t, --network-idle-timeout=network-idle-timeout [default: 125] Asset discovery network idle timeout (in milliseconds)
--cache-responses [default: true] Caches successful network responses in asset
discovery
EXAMPLES
$ percy exec -- echo "percy is running around this echo command"
$ percy exec -- bash -c "echo foo && echo bar"
percy finalize
Finalize a build. Commonly used for parallelized builds, especially when the number of parallelized processes is unknown.
USAGE
$ percy finalize
OPTIONS
-a, --all (required)
EXAMPLE
$ percy finalize --all
[percy] Finalized parallel build.
percy help [COMMAND]
display help for percy
USAGE
$ percy help [COMMAND]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND command to show help for
OPTIONS
--all see all commands in CLI
percy snapshot [SNAPSHOTDIRECTORY]
Snapshot a directory containing a pre-built static website.
USAGE
$ percy snapshot [SNAPSHOTDIRECTORY]
ARGUMENTS
SNAPSHOTDIRECTORY [default: .] A path to the directory you would like to snapshot
OPTIONS
-b, --base-url=base-url [default: /] If your static files will be hosted in a subdirectory,
instead of the webserver's root path, set that subdirectory with this
flag.
-c, --config=config Path to percy config file
-d, --dry-run Print the list of paths to snapshot without creating a new build
-h, --allowed-hostname=allowed-hostname Allowable hostname(s) to capture assets from
-i, --ignore-files=ignore-files [default: ] Glob or comma-seperated string of globs for matching the
files and directories to ignore.
-p, --port=port [default: 5338] Port
-s, --snapshot-files=snapshot-files [default: **/*.html,**/*.htm] Glob or comma-seperated string of globs
for matching the files and directories to snapshot.
-t, --network-idle-timeout=network-idle-timeout [default: 125] Asset discovery network idle timeout (in milliseconds)
EXAMPLES
$ percy snapshot _site/
$ percy snapshot _site/ --base-url "/blog/"
$ percy snapshot _site/ --ignore-files "/blog/drafts/**"
percy start
Starts the percy process.
USAGE
$ percy start
OPTIONS
-c, --config=config Path to percy config file
-d, --detached start as a detached process
-h, --allowed-hostname=allowed-hostname Allowable hostname(s) to capture assets from
-p, --port=port [default: 5338] Port
-t, --network-idle-timeout=network-idle-timeout [default: 125] Asset discovery network idle timeout (in milliseconds)
EXAMPLE
$ percy start
info: percy has started on port 5338.
percy stop
Stops the percy process.
USAGE
$ percy stop
OPTIONS
-p, --port=port [default: 5338] Port
EXAMPLE
$ percy stop
info: percy has stopped.
percy upload [UPLOADDIRECTORY]
Upload a directory containing static snapshot images.
USAGE
$ percy upload [UPLOADDIRECTORY]
ARGUMENTS
UPLOADDIRECTORY [default: .] A path to the directory containing static snapshot images
OPTIONS
-c, --config=config Path to percy config file
-d, --dry-run Print the list of images to upload without uploading them
-f, --files=files [default: **/*.png,**/*.jpg,**/*.jpeg] Glob or comma-seperated string of globs for matching the
files and directories to snapshot.
-i, --ignore=ignore [default: ] Glob or comma-seperated string of globs for matching the files and directories to
ignore.
EXAMPLES
$ percy upload _images/
$ percy upload _images/ --files **/*.png