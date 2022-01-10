⚠️ This package is no longer activly maintained. All current SDKs have been migrated to use @percy/cli : https://docs.percy.io/docs/migrating-to-percy-cli

A low-level Node process for interacting with Percy.

Usage

$ npm install -g @percy/agent $ percy COMMAND running command... $ percy (-v|--version|version) @percy/agent/0.28.0 linux-x64 node-v12.18.3 $ percy --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ percy COMMAND ...

Commands

percy exec

Start and stop Percy around a supplied command.

USAGE $ percy exec OPTIONS -c, -h, -p, -t, discovery EXAMPLES $ percy exec $ percy exec

percy finalize

Finalize a build. Commonly used for parallelized builds, especially when the number of parallelized processes is unknown.

USAGE $ percy finalize OPTIONS -a, EXAMPLE $ percy finalize [percy] Finalized parallel build.

percy help [COMMAND]

display help for percy

USAGE $ percy help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

percy snapshot [SNAPSHOTDIRECTORY]

Snapshot a directory containing a pre-built static website.

USAGE $ percy snapshot [ SNAPSHOTDIRECTORY ] ARGUMENTS SNAPSHOTDIRECTORY [default: .] A path to the directory you would like to snapshot OPTIONS -b, --base-url=base-url [default: /] If your static files will be hosted in a subdirectory, instead of the webserver's root path, set that subdirectory with this flag. -c, --config=config Path to percy config file -d, --dry-run Print the list of paths to snapshot without creating a new build -h, --allowed-hostname=allowed-hostname Allowable hostname(s) to capture assets from -i, --ignore-files=ignore-files [default: ] Glob or comma-seperated string of globs for matching the files and directories to ignore. -p, --port=port [default: 5338 ] Port -s, --snapshot-files=snapshot-files [default: **/*.html,**/*.htm] Glob or comma-seperated string of globs for matching the files and directories to snapshot. -t, --network-idle-timeout=network-idle-timeout [default: 125 ] Asset discovery network idle timeout ( in milliseconds) EXAMPLES $ percy snapshot _site/ $ percy snapshot _site/ --base-url "/blog/" $ percy snapshot _site/ --ignore-files "/blog/drafts/**"

percy start

Starts the percy process.

USAGE $ percy start OPTIONS -c, -d, -h, -p, -t, EXAMPLE $ percy start info : percy has started on port 5338.

percy stop

Stops the percy process.

USAGE $ percy stop OPTIONS -p, EXAMPLE $ percy stop info : percy has stopped.

percy upload [UPLOADDIRECTORY]

Upload a directory containing static snapshot images.